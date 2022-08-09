ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Dr. Doom' Nouriel Roubini warns the era of stagflation is here and central banks are setting a trap in trying to normalize policy

By Jennifer Sor
 1 day ago
Nouriel Roubini Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call/GettyImages
  • The global economy is headed into a stagflation era, top economist Nouriel Roubini said.
  • "The world economy is undergoing a radical regime shift," he wrote Tuesday, declaring the end of the Great Moderation.
  • Roubini warned central banks may find themselves in a "debt-trap" as they try to normalize monetary policies.

The global economy is headed into a stagflation era and central bankers may be trapping themselves by trying to normalize monetary policy, top economist Nouriel Roubini said.

"The world economy is undergoing a radical regime shift," he said in an op-ed for Project Syndicate on Tuesday, declaring the end of the Great Moderation, during which economies enjoyed low inflation, high growth, and mild recessions.

Those qualities have been the standard for the past few decades, but are reversing into what Roubini dubs as the Great Stagflation: an era of high inflation, low growth, high debt, and the potential for severe recessions.

Global economies carry larger debt ratios than before, setting up central banks for potential failure, Roubini said.

"Central banks are thus locked in a 'debt trap': any attempt to normalize monetary policy will cause debt-servicing burdens to spike, leading to massive insolvencies, cascading financial crises, and fallout in the real economy," he said.

Roubini has earned the nickname "Dr. Doom" for his frequent warnings of economic catastrophe, including his call on the 2008 financial crisis.

In recent op-eds, he's added that stocks could plunge as much as 50% and predictions of a mild recession were simply "delusional."

For the new economic era, his message for investors is similarly bleak:

"During the Great Stagflation, both components of any traditional asset portfolio — long-term bonds and US and global equities — will suffer, potentially incurring massive losses," Roubini said Tuesday.

MV The SilverClown
1d ago

they make up and change the rules in your mortgage people pay attention they're robbing Us blind it's time to wake up and take a stand

Carey Kivett
1d ago

I think it's wise to pull some of your money out and have cash on hand. Buy a safe if you don't have one . Heed my advice.

AP_000412.bb093063a030417f8cdb090903beddb9.1404
1d ago

It’s all true thanks to the democrats it’s the third right

CNBC

JPMorgan CEO Dimon sums up U.S. economy in one paragraph — and it sounds bad

On the one hand, Dimon said the U.S. "economy continues to grow and both the job market and consumer spending, and their ability to spend, remain healthy." "But geopolitical tension, high inflation, waning consumer confidence, the uncertainty about how high rates have to go and the never-before-seen quantitative tightening and their effects on global liquidity ... are very likely to have negative consequences on the global economy sometime down the road," he warned.
Fortune

China’s billionaires want to flee the country, and take $60 billion of wealth with them on their way out

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Last month, Shanghai-based billionaire Yimeng Huang—the CEO and chairman of gaming company XD—announced in a company memo that he and his family would relocate from China. The note leaked onto the internet and went viral on Chinese social media, sparking netizen discussions on the growing number of prominent businesspeople leaving China.
americanmilitarynews.com

China sending troops and tanks to Russia

The Chinese military is sending a delegation of troops and military vehicles to participate in a series of military competitions in Russia next month. On Tuesday, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) announced its delegation of troops participating in the 2022 International Army Games (IAG) in Russia had departed by train from the Chinese Inner Mongolian city of Manzhouli, on its way to the city of Zabaikalsk in Russia’s southeast. The Chinese delegation left for China along with vehicles for the “Masters of Armored Vehicles” and “Tank Biathlon” competitions.
Business Insider

Top US military commanders are worried about what China is up to around the world's most important waterways

US military leaders are increasingly wary of Chinese activity near the maritime chokepoints through which much of the world's commercial and military traffic passes. The latest warnings come from the general in charge of US Southern Command and the general nominated to lead US Africa Command and echo those of other US officials who worry that China's presence around those strategically important waterways could be used to gather information of economic and military value or to interfere with seaborne traffic.
