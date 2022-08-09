ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Comments / 0

Related
The 74

Feds Urge Schools to ‘Redouble’ Efforts to Keep Students with Disabilities in Class

Sign up here for The 74’s daily newsletter. Donate here to support The 74's independent journalism. Schools should “redouble” their efforts to keep students with disabilities from being removed from the classroom for behavior problems and modify their discipline policies to avoid discrimination, according to new U.S. Department of Education discipline guidance released Tuesday.
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy