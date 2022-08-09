Read full article on original website
kalb.com
After confusion over who is now prosecuting deadly hit and run case, matter continued
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A 29-year-old Oakdale woman, charged in a hit and run crash that killed a cyclist just south of Alexandria, was back in court on Wednesday, August 10, for a pretrial conference. Lacy Jordan is facing charges of hit and run, negligent homicide, careless operation of a...
kalb.com
Ahead of trial, DA’s Office gets evidence of prior crimes introduced in Brandon Francisco case
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Brandon Francisco, 36, of Mansura, who is a person-of-interest in the disappearance of Ella Goodie of Scott, was back in court in Rapides Parish on Wednesday, August 10, ahead of a trial scheduled in two weeks in a different case on a charge of attempted second-degree murder.
kalb.com
WANTED: Suspect in fatal shooting on Rapides Avenue, Ball Powell Street
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is asking for your help in locating a man wanted in connection with the homicide that occurred on Rapides Avenue near Ball Powell Street on Monday, August 8. APD said Charvick Rachal, 31, is wanted for second-degree murder and illegal possession of...
School mourns loss of beloved employee killed in crash
EAST FELICIANA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Zachary High School community is mourning the loss of a beloved staff member killed in a crash in East Feliciana Parish. According to the school, Stacey Hornsby, 53, served as a school clerk for many years. Counselors and social workers are being made available to help students and employees.
Natchez Democrat
New office for Miss-Lou Eyecare, Milliken Family Dentistry slated to open in Vidalia this fall
VIDALIA, La. — Miss-Lou Eye Care and Milliken Family Dentistry will soon move their practices from Natchez and Ferriday to a new 7300-square-foot facility in Vidalia, Louisiana. Representatives from both practices spoke to attendees at the Concordia Parish Chamber of Commerce’s monthly luncheon on Tuesday. Bridget Milliken, an...
KNOE TV8
Grayson chief of police arrested
GRAYSON, La. (KNOE) - A Northeast Louisiana police chief was arrested today, Aug. 8, 2022, Louisiana State Police say. Grayson Chief of Police Mitch Bratton was arrested on several undisclosed charges. Bratton was previously indicted in May 2022, on six counts of malfeasance in office. Bratton was also arrested in...
wbrz.com
Clinton woman dies in East Feliciana Parish car wreck Wednesday morning
SLAUGHTER - A Clinton woman was killed in a head-on car wreck along LA-959 Wednesday morning. State Police said 53-year-old Stacey Hornsby was driving on LA-595 east of LA-63 when her car crossed the center line of the highway and hit another car head-on. Troopers said Hornsby was not wearing...
listenupyall.com
Natchez mayor scolds aldermen for leaking confidential information
NATCHEZ, Miss. – Mayor Dan Gibson said he’ll pursue legal charges against any Natchez alderman who “leaked” information discussed at board meetings closed to the public. “If it is found that any of you — in coming out of that executive session — have shared that...
wtva.com
2 children, mother shot in Lincoln County; suspect may have fled to Huntsville/Madison County
On Tuesday night, deputies with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call made in reference to a shooting. Occupants of a car reported being shot at by a subject in the area of the 900 block of Ardmore Highway in Taft. The driver met deputies and...
Natchez Democrat
State issues medical marijuana dispensary license for Adams County
NATCHEZ — The Highest Care LLC has been granted a license to operate as a dispensary for medical marijuana in Adams County, the first such issued in the county. Tabitha Wroten, a real estate agent with River Park Realty and a registered nurse, is the sole owner of The Highest Care. The state granted the license to The Highest Care on July 26.
listenupyall.com
Natchez aldermen adopt medical marijuana zone
NATCHEZ, Miss. – Aldermen on Tuesday approved the Natchez district that’s been drawn to limit medical marijuana dispensaries to the area by Merit Health hospital. The new zoning ordinance allows medical cannabis pharmacies only where most of Natchez doctors and clinics are concentrated near the hospital on Seargent Prentiss Drive – a district that encompasses Jeff Davis and Highland boulevards along with Tracetown shopping center.
Natchez Democrat
Lushia Mae Evans
FERRIDAY – Funeral services for Mrs. Lushia Mae Evans, 79, of Ferriday, LA will be held Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at 10 a.m. from the Shady Acres Apostolic Pentecostal Church in Ferriday. Burial will follow at the church cemetery under the directions of Concordia Funeral Home of Ferriday. Bro. Bobby Ratcliff will officiate.
Doctors open medical marijuana dispensary in Brookhaven
BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – Two doctors have made an efforts to open a medical marijuana dispensary in Brookhaven, called Magnolia Greens. Dennis Sanders, co-owner of Magnolia Greens and a doctor along with his wife, who is a registered nurse, said he wanted to open the dispensary to ensure that patients can receive the proper care […]
Natchez Democrat
Police Jury member Yearby, ‘A strong voice on the board,’ dies at 72
VIDALIA, La. — Willie Douglas “Bill” Yearby, 72, who was an active member of the Concordia Parish Police Jury in Ward 2, has died. Ward 4-A Police Juror Genesia Allen said she was shocked to learn Yearby had succumbed to an illness. Yearby missed the last police jury meeting in July but was present before that.
Natchez Democrat
William Louis Jones
Services for William Louis Jones, 71, of Natchez who died Monday, August 8, 2022, in Natchez will be 11 a.m. Friday, August 12, 2022, at First Presbyterian Church under the direction of Laird Funeral Home. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. Friday, August 12, 2022, at First Presbyterian...
Natchez Democrat
Sheriff: Reasons why dispatch should be its own entity
This is certainly not the letter that I wanted to be writing today but at this point, I certainly feel the need to do so now because I am concerned about dispatch, E911 and the future of all the employees that work in those respective places. The consolidated 911 Dispatch...
Natchez Democrat
WORKERS ON STRIKE: Employees at a Natchez frozen food factory protest unfair wages, workplace discrimination
NATCHEZ — Six assembly line workers at Dutch Ann Foods Inc., a small frozen food factory located at 716 Liberty Road in Natchez, sat outside on buckets and lawn chairs instead of clocking in for work Monday. The workers, who are not unionized, said they were on strike for...
Natchez Democrat
Carolyn Tyler Wesberry
CROSBY – Carolyn Tyler Wesberry, 76, of Woodville, MS, passed away on Aug. 6, 2022, in Hattiesburg, MS. She was born March 29, 1946, to the late Fritz and Hazel Tyler. Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the Tyler-King Family Cemetery, 2495 Old Highway 61 in Crosby MS, under the direction of Newman Funeral Home with Rev. John Bryant officiating.
Housing Authority Employee in Louisiana Pleads Guilty to Theft of Federal Program Funds
Housing Authority Employee in Louisiana Pleads Guilty to Theft of Federal Program Funds. Alexandria, Louisiana – On August 4, 2022, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that Lisa G. Cooper, 55, of Cottonport, Louisiana, has pleaded guilty to federal program theft. The hearing was held before United States District Judge Dee D. Drell.
Natchez Democrat
UPDATE: Corrections employee charged with malfeasance connected to 3 inmates escaping from jail
FERRIDAY, La. — A former Concordia Parish Corrections Facility I employee was arrested Monday and is charged with malfeasance in office after authorities say he “knowingly confirmed an incorrect head count of a prison dorm which resulted in a delay of CPCF I officials identifying missing inmates.”. The...
