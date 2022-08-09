ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concordia Parish, LA

School mourns loss of beloved employee killed in crash

EAST FELICIANA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Zachary High School community is mourning the loss of a beloved staff member killed in a crash in East Feliciana Parish. According to the school, Stacey Hornsby, 53, served as a school clerk for many years. Counselors and social workers are being made available to help students and employees.
Grayson chief of police arrested

GRAYSON, La. (KNOE) - A Northeast Louisiana police chief was arrested today, Aug. 8, 2022, Louisiana State Police say. Grayson Chief of Police Mitch Bratton was arrested on several undisclosed charges. Bratton was previously indicted in May 2022, on six counts of malfeasance in office. Bratton was also arrested in...
Clinton woman dies in East Feliciana Parish car wreck Wednesday morning

SLAUGHTER - A Clinton woman was killed in a head-on car wreck along LA-959 Wednesday morning. State Police said 53-year-old Stacey Hornsby was driving on LA-595 east of LA-63 when her car crossed the center line of the highway and hit another car head-on. Troopers said Hornsby was not wearing...
Natchez mayor scolds aldermen for leaking confidential information

NATCHEZ, Miss. – Mayor Dan Gibson said he’ll pursue legal charges against any Natchez alderman who “leaked” information discussed at board meetings closed to the public. “If it is found that any of you — in coming out of that executive session — have shared that...
State issues medical marijuana dispensary license for Adams County

NATCHEZ — The Highest Care LLC has been granted a license to operate as a dispensary for medical marijuana in Adams County, the first such issued in the county. Tabitha Wroten, a real estate agent with River Park Realty and a registered nurse, is the sole owner of The Highest Care. The state granted the license to The Highest Care on July 26.
Natchez aldermen adopt medical marijuana zone

NATCHEZ, Miss. – Aldermen on Tuesday approved the Natchez district that’s been drawn to limit medical marijuana dispensaries to the area by Merit Health hospital. The new zoning ordinance allows medical cannabis pharmacies only where most of Natchez doctors and clinics are concentrated near the hospital on Seargent Prentiss Drive – a district that encompasses Jeff Davis and Highland boulevards along with Tracetown shopping center.
Lushia Mae Evans

FERRIDAY – Funeral services for Mrs. Lushia Mae Evans, 79, of Ferriday, LA will be held Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at 10 a.m. from the Shady Acres Apostolic Pentecostal Church in Ferriday. Burial will follow at the church cemetery under the directions of Concordia Funeral Home of Ferriday. Bro. Bobby Ratcliff will officiate.
Doctors open medical marijuana dispensary in Brookhaven

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – Two doctors have made an efforts to open a medical marijuana dispensary in Brookhaven, called Magnolia Greens. Dennis Sanders, co-owner of Magnolia Greens and a doctor along with his wife, who is a registered nurse, said he wanted to open the dispensary to ensure that patients can receive the proper care […]
William Louis Jones

Services for William Louis Jones, 71, of Natchez who died Monday, August 8, 2022, in Natchez will be 11 a.m. Friday, August 12, 2022, at First Presbyterian Church under the direction of Laird Funeral Home. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. Friday, August 12, 2022, at First Presbyterian...
Sheriff: Reasons why dispatch should be its own entity

This is certainly not the letter that I wanted to be writing today but at this point, I certainly feel the need to do so now because I am concerned about dispatch, E911 and the future of all the employees that work in those respective places. The consolidated 911 Dispatch...
Carolyn Tyler Wesberry

CROSBY – Carolyn Tyler Wesberry, 76, of Woodville, MS, passed away on Aug. 6, 2022, in Hattiesburg, MS. She was born March 29, 1946, to the late Fritz and Hazel Tyler. Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the Tyler-King Family Cemetery, 2495 Old Highway 61 in Crosby MS, under the direction of Newman Funeral Home with Rev. John Bryant officiating.
