cbs4indy.com
16-year-old arrested for murder in Marion shooting
MARION, Ind. — A 16-year-old has been arrested by the Marion Police Department and charged with murder for his alleged involvement in the shooting death of an Anderson man. At approximately 1:07 a.m. Saturday, Marion police officers were dispatched to the area of the 2600 block of South Washington on a report of shots fired.
cbs4indy.com
Teen in serious condition after east side shooting
INDIANAPOLIS – A teenager is in serious condition following a shooting on the east side of Indianapolis. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened around 2 p.m. Sunday in the 4200 block of E. Washington Street. Officers arrived to find a 15-year-old male inside a residence...
cbs4indy.com
Husband of missing Carmel mom acquitted in unrelated stalking case
JOHNS CREEK, Ga. – A man whose wife was reported missing earlier this year has been acquitted in an unrelated stalking case. Jurors returned a not guilty verdict against Xavier Breland, who’d been accused of putting a GPS tracker inside a stuffed animal belonging to his daughter in order to track the girl’s mother and her family.
cbs4indy.com
Henry County dad arrested after leading police on chase with toddler in front seat
HENRY COUNTY, Ind. — Police arrested a Henry County man after they say he lead them on a chase with a toddler unsecured in the front seat. A probable cause affidavit filed against Gary Smith says an officer with the New Castle Police Department went to pull Smith over for an expired plate before the chase. At the time, police say Smith was driving a 2-door Chevrolet truck.
cbs4indy.com
Police: Greenfield man kidnapped ex-girlfriend, children
INDIANAPOLIS — A Greenfield man faces multiple charges after police say he kidnapped his ex-girlfriend and her two children after a domestic dispute. The Lawrence Police Department said the incident started as a domestic dispute between Jacob Gibson and his ex-girlfriend. In the dispute, police said Gibson thought his ex-girlfriend owed him money.
cbs4indy.com
Coroner: Greenwood mall shooter was not on drugs or alcohol
GREENWOOD, Ind. — New info regarding the death of Jonathan Sapirman, the man responsible for a mass shooting that killed 3 people and injured 2 more last month inside Greenwood Park Mall, has been released. Sapirman was shot and killed by an armed Good Samaritan around 15 seconds after...
cbs4indy.com
1 killed in crash on ramp onto I-465
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD confirmed one person died in a crash near the off ramp of West 10th Street onto I-465 Thursday. According to IMPD, a driver died when his or her vehicle struck another vehicle in that area. It’s unclear if the death is a result of the crash or a medical episode.
cbs4indy.com
3 teens charged with armed robbery, auto theft in Greenfield
GREENFIELD, Ind. – Three teenagers are accused of attempting to rob a man at gunpoint before stealing his car. All three suspects—18-year-old Nicholas J. Thomas, 18-year-old Joshua C. McCarty Jr. and 16-year-old Jaykob Neice—are charged with armed robbery and auto theft. Thomas is also charged with pointing...
cbs4indy.com
Woman charged with attempted murder of boyfriend in Lawrence Walmart shooting
LAWRENCE, Ind. — A teenage woman has been charged with a felony after police say she shot her boyfriend outside a Walmart in Lawrence leaving him in critical condition. 19-year-old Karena Bufala has been arrested and preliminarily charged with attempted murder, police said. The charges stem from her involvement in a shooting Friday morning near the Walmart on Pendleton Pike.
cbs4indy.com
Police investigate after child shot on Indy’s east side
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a shooting on Indy’s east side that wounded a child. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened near the intersection of East 30th Street and North Post road just after 3 p.m. While this is near a preschool and elementary school,...
cbs4indy.com
IMPD respond to shooting, victim in critical condition
INDIANAPOLIS — Thursday night officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a shooting on the city’s near northeast side that left one person in critical condition. IMPD said they responded to the 3200 block of North Sherman Drive just after 9 p.m. on a report of...
cbs4indy.com
No charges filed in Anderson shootings that left 2 dead, 3 injured
ANDERSON, Ind. — Two June shootings that lead Anderson community leaders to take action has been ruled to have been in self-defense. The shootings happened at 16th and Madison. Just after midnight, police were called out to a shooting. Two people were found shot. A few hours later, another shooting happened in the same place with three people shot.
cbs4indy.com
Second arrest for online threat against a Greenfield school
GREENFIELD, Ind. — A second arrest has been made today for a social media threat made in July toward Greenfield’s Weston Elementary School. The Greenfield Police Department said that everyone involved with the threat has now been arrested and are under supervision. The threat was posted to social...
cbs4indy.com
Police investigate deadly shooting on Indy’s east side
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead Friday afternoon. Officers with the IMPD responded to the area of East 36th Street and North Hawthorne Lane around 4 p.m. on a person shot. When they arrived, they found a man with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.
cbs4indy.com
IACS: Dog adopted by suspect in animal torture case found
INDIANAPOLIS — A dog that was declared missing after being adopted by a suspect in an animal torture case has been found and is back in the care of the Indianapolis Animal Care Services (IACS), the agency announced. King was deemed missing as IMPD investigated the death of another...
cbs4indy.com
Fire department responding to ammonia leak at Brownsburg bakery
The Brownsburg Fire Department responded to an ammonia leak at Weston Foods, a bakery located on Maplehurst Drive. https://cbs4indy.com/indiana-news/fire-department-responding-to-ammonia-leak-at-brownsburg-bakery/
cbs4indy.com
10 people displaced after Indy apartment fire
INDIANAPOLIS — Ten people are without a home tonight after a fire ripped through their apartment building and destroyed 16 units at Meridian South Apartments in Indianapolis. Just before 2 p.m. Friday, crews with the Indianapolis Fire Department were dispatched to the 7100 block of Shrewsbury Lane on the...
cbs4indy.com
State Fair stage collapse on this date 11 years ago
On this date 11 years ago was a terribly sad day in central Indiana. Powerful storms swept into the state and brought sadness to what normally is a happy and festive time of the year. What had been a hot, sunny day 11 years ago, quickly took a stormy and...
cbs4indy.com
Ammonia leak in Brownsburg bakery sends 7 to hospital
The Brownsburg Fire Department said more than 5,000 pounds of liquid anhydrous ammonia leaked at Weston Foods, a bakery located on Maplehurst Drive. https://cbs4indy.com/indiana-news/fire-department-responding-to-ammonia-leak-at-brownsburg-bakery/
cbs4indy.com
‘Ohio’s best burger’: Swensons Drive-In to open first Indiana location in Avon
INDIANAPOLIS – You’ll soon be able to enjoy “Ohio’s best burger” in central Indiana. Swensons Drive-In will open its first Indiana location in Avon this fall. It marks the first out-of-state expansion in the history of the 88-year-old Ohio-based chain. The future site will be...
