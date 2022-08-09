Read full article on original website
cbs4indy.com
A break from the heat and humidity
Ahead of the cold front, Tuesday was the wettest day of the summer for Indianapolis. Behind the front drier air has moved into the state. Another cold front will move across the state Thursday and a few showers will develop ahead of the front in the afternoon. Behind the second cold front sunny skies will return for Friday and temperatures and humidity will fall. After 20 days with high temperatures in the 90s our weather will be more cooler for the rest of the week with highs in the 80s. We’ll have sunny skies with lower humidity through the weekend with our next chance for rain coming Sunday.
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Indy records wettest day in nearly 5 months
INDIANAPOLIS — It was quite a soggy day in Indianapolis and areas along the I-70/74 corridors with some areas getting 2"-5"+ over the past 24-36 hours. In fact, the 1.21" rain at the National Weather Service Indianapolis office makes it officially Indy's wettest day since March 22nd. It's also...
WIBC.com
NWS: Showers at Times This Week, But There’s Less Heat and Humidity
STATEWIDE–This week brings heat relief, according to the National Weather Service. Along with cooler temperatures, however, you can expect rain to be heavy at times. “The best chances for rain are along and south of the I-70 corridor. The cold front is across just north of Indianapolis and up towards Kokomo. It will be slowly sagging southward across the state as the day goes on,” said Jason Puma, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.
cbs4indy.com
A Flood Watch for tonight; cooler temperatures for the rest of the week
A Flood Watch has been issued for southwestern Indiana from 8pm this evening through 5am Tuesday. A slow moving cold front will move into the state tonight. As the front moves south of I-70, storm motion will slow down, and this will increase the chance for an extended period of heavy rain over the southern part of the state. 1 to 3 inches of rain is expected and the runoff will cause flooding. Rain will be heavy at times but severe storms are not expected.
Fox 59
Record heat and rainfall not likely today, records hold
INDIANAPOLIS – Temperatures today will hit the lower 90s and we do have a chance of some heavy rainfall. It looks like, however, records for the day will hold strong. Record high temperature: 98° (2012) Record cold temperature: 48° (1989) Record rainfall: 1.51″ (1937) No severe...
WLFI.com
Sagamore Parkway trail to connect Lafayette, West Lafayette
GREATER LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Officials say a hiking and biking path is sorely needed along Sagamore Parkway between Lafayette and West Lafayette. But building one won't be easy. "We have four different trail projects that are all coming together," Lafayette City Engineer Jeromy Grenard says. The main component...
WISH-TV
Massive runway construction underway at IND airport
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A major runway construction project is now underway at the Indianapolis International Airport. Airport officials say these changes are critical for travelers and the world’s second largest FedEx operation. “Air transportation is absolutely fundamental to our local, regional, and national economies,” the regional administrator of...
The Indiana State Fair in Indy thru August 21, 2022
Indiana State Fair Hot Air Balloons - 2022| Image credit: Indiana State Fair | Indiana State Fair Facebook Photo Page. Cotton candy, popcorn, hotdogs, saltwater taffy, corndogs, hamburgers, souvenirs, and more at the annual Indiana State Fair.
cbs4indy.com
UPDATE: SILVER ALERT cancelled for missing Mooresville woman
HENDRICKS COIUNTY, Ind. — A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared. The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Jacqueline Sims, 78, a white female, 5 feet 3 inches tall, 155 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. Sims was last seen wearing a white shirt and gray pants, driving a white 2004 Subaru Outback with Indiana license plate 878APD.
These Indiana cities are among the cheapest to live in nationwide
People across the country are feeling the sting of inflation. If you are looking for somewhere to move in order to lessen the impact, two Indiana cities are among the cheapest U.S. cities to live in.
cbs4indy.com
Indy man dies in motorcycle crash on Blue Ridge Parkway in North Carolina
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – One person died in a motorcycle crash Tuesday morning along the Blue Ridge Parkway in Buncombe County. The National Park Service said the crash happened just before 10:30 a.m. on the parkway near mile marker 358, just south of Mount Mitchell. The motorcyclist, identified...
cbs4indy.com
Male found dead along bank of Tippecanoe River
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. — A boater spotted a dead body along the bank of the Tippecanoe River on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said. According to the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Department, the body was spotted around 1:30 p.m. along the north bank of the river in the 7300 block of County Road East 975 North.
Fox 59
A brand new farmer’s market on the northwest side of Indy
INDIANAPOLIS — If you have been on the lookout for a farmer’s market on the northwest side of Indianapolis, look no further than the brand new Pike Farmer’s Market. Founded by two local farmers, the Pike Farmer’s Market is a brand new showcase of local farmers and vendors. With everything available from plants and flowers to fresh vegetables, the market offers a wide variety of products and produce to attendees.
indyschild.com
Our very favorite events happening around Indianapolis
Looking for something to do? Well Indianapolis has hundreds of events each day, so how do you choose what the best ones are? Indy’s Child top rated events list is a curated list based on the events our staff members and readers find most interesting.
WISH-TV
IFD: Fire at Indy construction site could burn for several more days
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A fire that began Monday morning at a construction site on the city’s southwest side site could burn for a few days, according to the Indianapolis Fire Department. At around 7 a.m., members of the Indianapolis and Wayne Township fire departments were called to a...
Body of West Lafayette man pulled from Tippecanoe River
Indiana conservation officers are investigating the death of a West Lafayette man after his body was recovered Saturday night from the Tippecanoe River near Monticello. Carroll County dispatch received a 911 call about 8:30 p.m. Saturday of a possible drowning near the area of the 600 block of North 1225 West, according to a Department of Natural Resources news release Monday afternoon.
wamwamfm.com
Fatal Crash In Bloomington
Over the weekend a Bloomington woman, Charity Hall, drove through a red light causing a fatal crash. A man and a child in the truck that was hit were found trapped in the vehicle. The man died in the hospital from those injuries, and the 5-year-old was airlifted to Indianapolis...
Grandmother dies after being pulled Brownsburg creek
BROWNSBURG, Ind. — Police are investigating after a grandmother pulled from a creek at a park in Brownsburg on Wednesday died. Investigators said the grandmother was walking with her grandchildren at Arbuckle Acres Park located at 200 N. Green Street, when, for an unknown reason, she ended up in White Lick Creek.
readthereporter.com
Carmel details upcoming construction throughout Home Place neighborhoods
There are major improvements planned for the Home Place area of Carmel. These improvements involve storm water collection and mitigation, several roadway improvements, the creation of new roundabouts at major intersections, newly established pedestrian connectivity, landscaped medians, and other elements. 106th Street multi-use path. On or after Aug. 15, the...
WISH-TV
$50K Powerball ticket bought in Indiana set to expire Thursday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A winning power ball ticket purchased in February is set to expire Thursday. The Hoosier Lottery is encouraging players to check to see if they have the winning ticket. The $50,000 Powerball ticket that matched four out of five numbers was purchased at Speedway #7553 located...
