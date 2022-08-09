Read full article on original website
The $40,000 decision Bears LB Roquan Smith must risk everyday amid trade holdout
The Chicago Bears are on the verge of splitting with star linebacker Roquan Smith after he recently announced publicly his desire to be traded. The Bears have already removed Smith from the physically unable to perform list on Wednesday, which opens up the possibility for Chicago to mete out a financially painful punishment to the player for every day he misses practice in training camp, as noted by Sean Hammond of Shaw Local News Network:
Former NFL head coach Dave Wannstedt is 'optimistic' about the Chicago Bears than he has been 'in the last 10 years'
It has not been a great run for the Chicago Bears as of late. The team last went to the Super Bowl in 2007 (where they lost the Indianapolis Colts) and their last appearance before that--during the "Monsters of the Midway" era--dates further back to 1985. Chicago hasn't even won a playoff game since 2010, and the organization is back to square one this season, featuring a new head coach and general manager.
Bears activate LB Roquan Smith from PUP list amid contract dispute
Roquan Smith’s stay on the Bears’ active/PUP list is over. The team activated the disgruntled linebacker Wednesday. This opens the door to Smith practicing or following through with his hold-in measure. The fifth-year defender requested a trade out of Chicago on Tuesday morning, accusing the Bears of not...
More Black NFL retirees win dementia cases in rescored tests
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Hundreds of Black NFL retirees denied payouts in the $1 billion concussion settlement now qualify for awards after their tests were rescored to eliminate racial bias. Changes to the settlement made last year are meant to make the tests race-blind. The use of “race norming” in...
Bears WR David Moore suffers apparent right leg injury
Bears receiver David Moore suffered an apparent right leg injury during practice Tuesday at Soldier Field and was carted off the field for further evaluation.
Yardbarker
Bears advised to add T.Y. Hilton to bolster feeble WR room
The Chicago Bears are dealing with a rash of injuries all over the field and could use more help in free agency. The wide receiver room, probably more than any other group, seems to be fairing the worst. Bears released information on N’Keal Harry Thursday that the wide receiver would...
AOL Corp
NFL training camp 2022 tracker: Bears WR N'Keal Harry reportedly undergoing ankle surgery, out 8 weeks
Chicago Bears wide receiver N'Keal Harry is having ankle surgery Thursday morning, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. Harry left practice early Aug. 6 after injuring his ankle. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Harry had sustained a high-ankle sprain, which is a common injury in sports but has a long recovery time. According to Garafolo, Harry is undergoing tightrope surgery, which involves the insertion of an implant that will stabilize and repair his damaged ankle ligaments.
Yardbarker
NFL Insider Shares Injury Update For New Bears WR
Things are not going well for the Chicago Bears. Roquan Smith, one of their best defensive players, demanded a trade from the front office. Losing him will create a huge void in that unit and they have no one to replace him. Aside from that unfortunate development, NFL Network insider...
CBS News
Bears coach Matt Eberflus speaks on Roquan Smith's contract situation
CHICAGO (CBS) – In the latest of the drama between the Chicago Bears and Roquan Smith, the linebacker was not at practice one day after the team took him off the Physically Unable to Perform list. That means the Bears can now fine him $40,000 a day for each...
FOX Sports
Bears remove Smith from PUP list, another twist in standoff
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears' standoff with Roquan Smith took another turn Wednesday when the team removed the star linebacker from the physically unable to perform list a day after he went public with a trade demand. It was unclear if the Bears took him off...
Bears LB Roquan Smith not practicing on Thursday
UPDATE: Roquan Smith showed up to Thursday’s practice, but he’s not participating. Smith is hanging near injured players at the exercise bikes. Just one day after the Chicago Bears removed Roquan Smith from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list, the star linebacker seems to have gotten the message from general manager Ryan Poles.
