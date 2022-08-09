ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

The $40,000 decision Bears LB Roquan Smith must risk everyday amid trade holdout

The Chicago Bears are on the verge of splitting with star linebacker Roquan Smith after he recently announced publicly his desire to be traded. The Bears have already removed Smith from the physically unable to perform list on Wednesday, which opens up the possibility for Chicago to mete out a financially painful punishment to the player for every day he misses practice in training camp, as noted by Sean Hammond of Shaw Local News Network:
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Former NFL head coach Dave Wannstedt is 'optimistic' about the Chicago Bears than he has been 'in the last 10 years'

It has not been a great run for the Chicago Bears as of late. The team last went to the Super Bowl in 2007 (where they lost the Indianapolis Colts) and their last appearance before that--during the "Monsters of the Midway" era--dates further back to 1985. Chicago hasn't even won a playoff game since 2010, and the organization is back to square one this season, featuring a new head coach and general manager.
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

More Black NFL retirees win dementia cases in rescored tests

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Hundreds of Black NFL retirees denied payouts in the $1 billion concussion settlement now qualify for awards after their tests were rescored to eliminate racial bias. Changes to the settlement made last year are meant to make the tests race-blind. The use of “race norming” in...
NFL
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Yardbarker

Bears advised to add T.Y. Hilton to bolster feeble WR room

The Chicago Bears are dealing with a rash of injuries all over the field and could use more help in free agency. The wide receiver room, probably more than any other group, seems to be fairing the worst. Bears released information on N’Keal Harry Thursday that the wide receiver would...
CHICAGO, IL
AOL Corp

NFL training camp 2022 tracker: Bears WR N'Keal Harry reportedly undergoing ankle surgery, out 8 weeks

Chicago Bears wide receiver N'Keal Harry is having ankle surgery Thursday morning, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. Harry left practice early Aug. 6 after injuring his ankle. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Harry had sustained a high-ankle sprain, which is a common injury in sports but has a long recovery time. According to Garafolo, Harry is undergoing tightrope surgery, which involves the insertion of an implant that will stabilize and repair his damaged ankle ligaments.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

NFL Insider Shares Injury Update For New Bears WR

Things are not going well for the Chicago Bears. Roquan Smith, one of their best defensive players, demanded a trade from the front office. Losing him will create a huge void in that unit and they have no one to replace him. Aside from that unfortunate development, NFL Network insider...
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Bears remove Smith from PUP list, another twist in standoff

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears' standoff with Roquan Smith took another turn Wednesday when the team removed the star linebacker from the physically unable to perform list a day after he went public with a trade demand. It was unclear if the Bears took him off...
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bears LB Roquan Smith not practicing on Thursday

UPDATE: Roquan Smith showed up to Thursday’s practice, but he’s not participating. Smith is hanging near injured players at the exercise bikes. Just one day after the Chicago Bears removed Roquan Smith from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list, the star linebacker seems to have gotten the message from general manager Ryan Poles.
CHICAGO, IL

