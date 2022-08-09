Read full article on original website
Missing New Mexico woman, infant possibly in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lea County Sheriff’s Office in New Mexico is hoping the public can help locate a New Mexico woman and her one-year-old child. Gina Marie Dunn, 27, and her child, Bella Sinnett, were last seen on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. Deputies say they may be...
Excel Energy invests in local communities
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Excel Energy recently released an area impact report highlighting the $745 million dollars in goods and services it has purchased from businesses in Texas and New Mexico, along with other investments in the local communities it services. Outside of the money spent with local businesses, Excel...
Finalists named for H-E-B Quest for Texas Best 2022
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KCBD) - H-E-B has released a list of its top 10 contestants who will present their products for judging at the Dallas Fair Park on Aug. 24. There were 564 products submitted by over 500 Texans for this year’s Quest for the Best competition, from spicy Harissa to hand soap. A panel of judges selected by H-E-B will determine four winning products, with the Grand Prize winner taking home $25,000 and the title of “Texas Best.” Additional cash prizes of $20,000, $15,000, and $10,000 will be awarded to the first, second, and third place winners.
South Plains trending hotter and drier
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Drier air is filtering into the South Plains area. This is a trend which is expected to continue through early next week. The result will be a drier and hotter weather pattern. At least through early next week. The moisture which has fueled recent rains is...
