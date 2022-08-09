SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KCBD) - H-E-B has released a list of its top 10 contestants who will present their products for judging at the Dallas Fair Park on Aug. 24. There were 564 products submitted by over 500 Texans for this year’s Quest for the Best competition, from spicy Harissa to hand soap. A panel of judges selected by H-E-B will determine four winning products, with the Grand Prize winner taking home $25,000 and the title of “Texas Best.” Additional cash prizes of $20,000, $15,000, and $10,000 will be awarded to the first, second, and third place winners.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 20 HOURS AGO