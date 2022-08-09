ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Signage Up at The Scoop

Permanent signage has been installed at The Scoop (7909 Tuckerman Ln, Potomac), the former Baskin-Robbins location in Cabin John Village. The creamery is being opened by Timothy and Mitch Ryoo, Potomac natives and Winston Churchill High School Graduates (2010 and 2006). They are hoping to have The Scoop open by next weekend.
POTOMAC, MD
The Conche opens cake, chocolate studio in Sterling

Loudoun’s favorite chocolate-themed restaurant has expanded its operations. This week, The Conche opened a new facility named The Conche Chocolate & Cake Studio. The new business is located 22446 Davis Drive in Sterling. It will operate as a commercial kitchen and also a classroom for teaching events focusing on candies, cakes and other sweets.
STERLING, VA
Development Plan Proposed For 72 Stacked Townhouses (With green Space) at Central Ave in Gaithersburg

One Central LLC has submitted a schematic development plan that proposes 72 stacked townhouse (2-over-2) units along with green amenity space in Gaithersburg. Per the plans submitted to the City of Gaithersburg, the Property is located at the northeast quadrant of the intersection of Central Avenue with South Frederick Avenue. Nearby and vicinal uses (on the north) include the Devol Funeral Home and surface parking lot; (on the west) South Frederick Avenue; (on the south) single family housing structures believed occupied by office/employment use;, and (on the east) Unity of Gaithersburg Church, Rockville Evangelical Church, and single family residential.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
Biryani Joint Has Taken Over Former Royal Indian Cuisine Space in Burtonsville

Rahulbabu Challapalli has opened his newest restaurant, Biryani Joint, at 15504 Old Columbia Pike in Burtonsville. A few weeks back, Biryani Joint took over the location that was formerly home to Royal Indian Cuisine, which closed after an approximate 7-year run earlier this summer. Challapalli opened Persis Biryani Indian Grill in Catonsville in 2020 (1111 N Rolling Rd).
BURTONSVILLE, MD
Remembering Shakey’s Pizza Parlor

Known for their pizza, mojo potatoes, and game rooms, Shakey’s Pizza Parlor is fondly remembered by many MoCo residents over the age of 30. The restaurant was popular with both children and adults as parents could drink pitchers of beer while the kids played Pac-Man or watched the chefs prepare pizza through their open kitchen. As the first franchise pizza chain in the United States, the company expanded to as many as 500 stores worldwide at the height of it’s popularity. Shakey’s had multiple locations in Montgomery County in the 70’s and 80’s, including in Gaithersburg on Bureau Dr. and in Rockville on the pike.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
New Townhomes Coming Next to Mall at Prince George’s in Hyattsville

More townhomes are coming to the area just north of the Mall at Prince George’s in Hyattsville. Stanley Martin Homes is building 331 homes in the Gateway West development, which will also have a playground and a wooded conservation area with walking trails next to the football field at Northwestern High School.
HYATTSVILLE, MD
Beyond MoCo: NoVa Cookout Expected to Open By the End of The Summer

Back in May 2021, we let you know that fast food chain Cook Out is coming one step closer to us, as a new location was expected to open at 8502 Centreville Road in Manassas Park. The location, which was formerly home to a Roy Rogers, is now almost fully-staffed and expected to open by the end of the summer, a representative told us.
MANASSAS PARK, VA
Rio Lakefront Ranked #10 in National ‘Top 10 Retail Experiences’ List

Chain Store Age, one of the nation’s leading provider of retail news and analysis for retail headquarters executives across all sectors of the industry, has recently released part of its list of 2022’s ‘Top 10 Retail Experiences’ and MoCo’s very own Rio Lakefront came in at #10. CSA reports on and analyzes trends and strategies in all areas of store operations and store development, including technology, marketing, human resources, finance, store design & construction, facilities management and real estate. They are releasing the top 10 one at a time with only numbers 10 and 9 currently available, so it’s unknown if any other MoCo retail centers will be included on the list.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
Woodside Deli Workers Told of Closing By Text Message

At least three employees of the recently-shuttered Woodside Deli in Rockville took to Facebook to state their disappointment on how the closing was handled. The deli on Washington Street, known for its pickle bar, opened in 2010, but the restaurant’s Silver Spring location opened in 1947. According to employee...
ROCKVILLE, MD
DMV Ice Cream Shops Named Among Best In America

Three ice cream shops in the DMV have made the list of some of the top ice cream shops in the nation, according to reports from the Thrillist. Founded in 2013, this Baltimore ice cream shop offers a rotating selection of creative flavors, and several "always" flavors. Stop in to check out their newest featured flavors!
BALTIMORE, MD
Celebrate 50 years of Fort Dupont Park Summer Event Series in Southeast DC

For 50 years, it’s become a summer tradition in Southeast D.C. This weekend, you can once again enjoy the Fort Dupont Park Summer Event Series free and open to the public. “We are celebrating the 50th anniversary,” Kym Elder of the National Park Service told WTOP. “We’re extremely excited to be able to offer 50 years of free family entertainment in beautiful Fort Dupont Park. … We’re going to be having a party all summer long.”
WASHINGTON, DC
Update on Gregorio’s in Park Potomac

Gregorio’s Trattoria will begin renovations on its newest location at the former home of Sugo (12505 Park Potomac Ave), this fall and is hoping to open in around January, according to Store Reporter. This will be Gregorio’s Trattoria third MoCo location, and fourth overall. Sugo closed its doors permanently last summer. Park Potomac is also home to Attman’s Deli, Founding Farmers, Gringos & Mariachis, King Street Oyster, and Yirisai Sushi.
POTOMAC, MD
Hot Air Balloon Festival is Coming to MoCo (Updated Information)

The DC Hot Air Balloon Festival is coming to the Montgomery County AG Fairgrounds in Gaithersburg on September 17 and 18, with gates opening at 3pm. Tickets for entry are $20/adult and $8/child and can be purchased at https://www.freshtix.com/events/dcballoonfest. Tethered hot air balloon rides will cost and additional $25. Per...
GAITHERSBURG, MD
Today in Coming CVS Closures – Brightwood Park

Thanks to Zach for sharing: “It looks like the longtime CVS located at 5227 Georgia Avenue NW is closing permanently beginning Friday, September 16! It’d make a great location for a transit-accessible mixed use dense residential/commercial building!”. 5227 Georgia Avenue, NW. Missed Connection – DCA Sunday (8/7)
WASHINGTON, DC
Takoma Park Library Closing on August 24 For Major Remodel/Expansion; Community Meeting Scheduled For August 22

The Takoma Park Library, Computer Center, and Community Center will undergo a major remodel and expansion project in Fall 2022 (video rendering available below). Wednesday, August 24, 2022, will be the last day to visit the Library and Computer Center before we relocate to a temporary space for the duration of construction. In preparation for the project, staff housed in the Library and Computer Center must be removed from the building no later than August 31,2022. Staff in the Recreation Department offices and game room must be removed from the building by approximately January or February of 2023. A definitive date will be provided no later than 1 month prior to the actual move date.
TAKOMA PARK, MD
1000 South Capitol: The Residential Evolution of Downtown D.C.

Explore the new gold standard of living at 1000 South Capitol, Lerner’s newest residential property in the heart of the Navy Yard’s Ballpark District. The flourishing area is currently the place to be for Nationals games, picnics on warm summer days and some of the best shopping, dining and nightlife that Washington D.C. has to offer. Lerner is thrilled to continue contributing to this fast-growing waterfront neighborhood with the opening of this extravagant residence at the center of it all!
WASHINGTON, DC

