Why 15 Florida Cities Were Named as Most Susceptible to a Possible Housing DownturnL. CaneFlorida State
Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
The Tampa Bay Bucs Keep Up With the Jones - Julio Jones That IsThe Veracity ReportAtlanta, GA
3 Amazing Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Will Isiah Pacheco Be RB2?Chiefs Focus News And More.Tampa, FL
beckersasc.com
Healthcare staffing company moves into Laser Spine Institute's former HQ
Staffing company Maxim Healthcare Services signed a lease for 71,000 square feet of a 176,000-square-foot facility that previously served as Laser Spine Institute's Tampa, Fla., headquarters, according to the Tampa Bay Business Journal. Laser Spine Institute — which committed to the space in 2014 — shuttered in 2019, leaving employees...
Tampa Bay family tries to bring father home
Phillip miraculously recovered only to find out he had a brain tumor last month while visiting family in New York.
Florida rads: 3 Tampa Bay counties at higher risk of radon poisoning
Nine counties in Florida have a higher risk of radon gas poisoning, and three of them are right here in Tampa Bay.
Tampa homeowner loses thousands after hiring unlicensed mover
Consumers are rarely more vulnerable than when they hire someone to move everything they own. More than 1,000 Florida-based movers have an “F” rating with the Better Business Bureau.
Bloomberg
Tampa, Florida, Is Only US Metro Area With Double-Digit Inflation
Most US cities saw a break last month from relentless price increases, as cheaper gasoline helped slow inflation. Only the Tampa, Florida, metropolitan area had double-digit inflation -- up 11.2%, little changed from the 11.3% high in May. Several cities saw declines of at least a half percentage point, including San Diego, where inflation cooled to 7.3% on a year-over-year basis from 8.3% two months earlier.
Airline offering flights from Tampa Bay to New York for $69
If you're looking for a cheap flight to New York, a low-fare airline will now get you there from the Sarasota Bradenton International Airport.
10NEWS
How cruise and cargo ships navigate Tampa Bay’s shallow waters
TAMPA, Fla. — Have you ever taken a boat out in Tampa Bay, looked down, and seen the sand bed at the bottom? If you didn’t know, the bay is relatively shallow, with an average depth of 11 feet. And if you’ve ever looked out onto the bay,...
ospreyobserver.com
St. Joseph’s Hospital-South Named Among Nation’s 100 Top Hospitals
St. Joseph’s Hospital-South is included among the nation’s 100 Top Hospitals® by FORTUNE/Merative™ (formerly FORTUNE/IBM Watson Health). The Riverview hospital made the list as part of the group of five St. Joseph’s Hospitals. This is the fifth consecutive year that St. Joseph’s Hospital-South has earned...
Supply chain issues delay AC repairs at some Hillsborough schools
In the meantime, the district is relying on chillers and air handlers to keep students and staff cool.
stpetecatalyst.com
St. Pete honors its Coast Guard
As one of the United States Coast Guard’s (USCG) most expansive commands, Sector St. Petersburg has served the region, state and nation from its base on Bayboro Harbor for nearly 100 years. Coinciding with the USCG’s recent 232nd anniversary Mayor Ken Welch, on behalf of the city, issued a...
10NEWS
Incredible lightning strike captured outside Clearwater communication center
Remember: Don’t be caught outside in one of these storms. When thunder roars, head indoors.
ospreyobserver.com
Eye On Business; Riverview/Apollo Beach, August 2022
Latitudes Tours Recognized As A Traveler’s Choice Award Winner. Latitudes Tours of Ruskin has been recognized by Tripadvisor as a 2022 Traveler’s Choice award winner in the tours and outdoor activities category. The award celebrates businesses that have received great reviews from travelers on Tripadvisor over the last 12 months. As challenging as the last year was, Latitudes Tours stood out by consistently delivering positive experiences.
Reclaimed water system out for City of Tampa customers
The City of Tampa announced on Twitter to its utilities customers that the reclaimed water system is offline for repairs.
Tampa’s Moffitt Cancer Center mourns death of board of advisors member Olivia Newton-John
Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa released a statement Monday evening recognizing Newton-John for her work as a health care advocate.
fox13news.com
USF doctoral student invents wood alternative to combat inflated lumber prices
DADE CITY, Fla. - With inflated lumber prices and pricey wood alternatives, a Dade City inventor and doctoral student is looking to change the market. John Cotter invented a product using recycled plastic materials that looks like concrete but can be used like wood. "You can take a normal wood...
Bay News 9
Florida developer plans modular home community to bridge the affordability gap
The solution to Florida's affordable housing crisis may look different from what some may think if a local development firm’s prediction is correct. Florida is experiencing a housing crisis, and multiple solutions are being considered. Officials at ERC Communities Inc. believe they have found the answer in modular homes.
Blue-green algae bloom alert issued for Hillsborough County
A blue-green algae bloom alert has been issued for Hillsborough County, the health department announced Tuesday.
neighborhoodnewsonline.net
Porter’s Wiregrass Ranch Keeps Taking Shape
JD Porter isn’t looking to develop Wiregrass Ranch with just anything. He wants earth-shakers and difference-makers. He wants heart-stoppers and jaw-droppers. AdventHealth Wesley Chapel? That was a unicorn. “No one believed that was happening,” he says of Wesley Chapel’s first hospital. The Shops at Wiregrass?. “I don’t...
ospreyobserver.com
Apollo Beach Flyover Connecting U.S. Hwy. 301 And U.S. Hwy. 41 Now Open
Drivers in southern Hillsborough County have an easier commute now that the new Apollo Beach Flyover overpass, connecting U.S. Highway 41 in Apollo Beach to U.S. Highway 301 in Riverview is open. County leaders, including County Administrator Bonnie Wise and Hillsborough County Commissioner Mariela Smith (District 5 – countywide) gathered recently for a ribbon-cutting celebration.
Family uncovers patent for citrus bowls in Tampa storage unit
Brothers John and Garrett Honeycutt were cleaning out their family's storage unit in Tampa this weekend when they came across some odd bowls at the bottom of a box.They were about to toss the decorative ceramics when Garrett pulled from a rusty file cabinet an envelope marked "DESIGN PATENT, FRUIT BOWL."Inside were drawings, documents, letters and ... a stamped and sealed design patent — #203.515 — for a coupling design for bowls in which fruit fills a small central bowl, and crushed ice fills the surrounding cavity to keep the fruit cold. Photo: Ben Montgomery/AxiosFlashback: The inventor was the brothers'...
