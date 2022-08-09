ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Healthcare staffing company moves into Laser Spine Institute's former HQ

Staffing company Maxim Healthcare Services signed a lease for 71,000 square feet of a 176,000-square-foot facility that previously served as Laser Spine Institute's Tampa, Fla., headquarters, according to the Tampa Bay Business Journal. Laser Spine Institute — which committed to the space in 2014 — shuttered in 2019, leaving employees...
Tampa, Florida, Is Only US Metro Area With Double-Digit Inflation

Most US cities saw a break last month from relentless price increases, as cheaper gasoline helped slow inflation. Only the Tampa, Florida, metropolitan area had double-digit inflation -- up 11.2%, little changed from the 11.3% high in May. Several cities saw declines of at least a half percentage point, including San Diego, where inflation cooled to 7.3% on a year-over-year basis from 8.3% two months earlier.
St. Joseph’s Hospital-South Named Among Nation’s 100 Top Hospitals

St. Joseph’s Hospital-South is included among the nation’s 100 Top Hospitals® by FORTUNE/Merative™ (formerly FORTUNE/IBM Watson Health). The Riverview hospital made the list as part of the group of five St. Joseph’s Hospitals. This is the fifth consecutive year that St. Joseph’s Hospital-South has earned...
RIVERVIEW, FL
St. Pete honors its Coast Guard

As one of the United States Coast Guard’s (USCG) most expansive commands, Sector St. Petersburg has served the region, state and nation from its base on Bayboro Harbor for nearly 100 years. Coinciding with the USCG’s recent 232nd anniversary Mayor Ken Welch, on behalf of the city, issued a...
Eye On Business; Riverview/Apollo Beach, August 2022

Latitudes Tours Recognized As A Traveler’s Choice Award Winner. Latitudes Tours of Ruskin has been recognized by Tripadvisor as a 2022 Traveler’s Choice award winner in the tours and outdoor activities category. The award celebrates businesses that have received great reviews from travelers on Tripadvisor over the last 12 months. As challenging as the last year was, Latitudes Tours stood out by consistently delivering positive experiences.
RUSKIN, FL
Porter’s Wiregrass Ranch Keeps Taking Shape

JD Porter isn’t looking to develop Wiregrass Ranch with just anything. He wants earth-shakers and difference-makers. He wants heart-stoppers and jaw-droppers. AdventHealth Wesley Chapel? That was a unicorn. “No one believed that was happening,” he says of Wesley Chapel’s first hospital. The Shops at Wiregrass?. “I don’t...
WESLEY CHAPEL, FL
Apollo Beach Flyover Connecting U.S. Hwy. 301 And U.S. Hwy. 41 Now Open

Drivers in southern Hillsborough County have an easier commute now that the new Apollo Beach Flyover overpass, connecting U.S. Highway 41 in Apollo Beach to U.S. Highway 301 in Riverview is open. County leaders, including County Administrator Bonnie Wise and Hillsborough County Commissioner Mariela Smith (District 5 – countywide) gathered recently for a ribbon-cutting celebration.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Family uncovers patent for citrus bowls in Tampa storage unit

Brothers John and Garrett Honeycutt were cleaning out their family's storage unit in Tampa this weekend when they came across some odd bowls at the bottom of a box.They were about to toss the decorative ceramics when Garrett pulled from a rusty file cabinet an envelope marked "DESIGN PATENT, FRUIT BOWL."Inside were drawings, documents, letters and ... a stamped and sealed design patent — #203.515 — for a coupling design for bowls in which fruit fills a small central bowl, and crushed ice fills the surrounding cavity to keep the fruit cold. Photo: Ben Montgomery/AxiosFlashback: The inventor was the brothers'...
TAMPA, FL

