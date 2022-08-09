Read full article on original website
Digital Collegian
Early-Onset Alzheimer Disease Patients in Rural Areas Lack Specialty Care
TUESDAY, Aug. 9, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Patients with early-onset Alzheimer disease and related dementias (ADRDs) living in rural areas have fewer neuropsychological tests and visits to clinical psychologists than patients living in urban areas, according to a study published online Aug. 5 in JAMA Network Open. Wendy Y. Xu,...
ADDitude
Research: Celiac Disease May Be Linked to ADHD
Celiac disease — an autoimmune disorder that causes intolerance to gluten — may be linked to attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), according to a systematic review recently published in Children.1. The review, which comprises 23 studies that reference ADHD and celiac disease published in the last...
Warning to anyone who suffers cold sores over ‘risk of deadly disease’
CATCHING a cold sore could increase your risk of developing a debilitating and deadly disease in later life, experts have warned. The unpleasant blister-like spots, which are often caught through kissing, are caused by a virus which lies dormant in the skin forever. For someone who has the virus, the...
2 common viruses could trigger Alzheimer's disease, researchers say
BOSTON - Two common viruses, in combination, could trigger the onset of Alzheimer's disease in some people. It's estimated that one in two Americans have been infected with the herpes virus which can cause cold sores. Some people develop painful blisters. Others have no symptoms. Eventually, the virus becomes dormant, still residing in the body but inactive. Now researchers at Tufts University and the University of Oxford have demonstrated that the varicella virus, the virus that causes chickenpox and shingles, may help re-awaken the herpes virus which then leads to an accumulation of proteins in the brain associated with Alzheimer's disease. The researchers say that a varicella vaccine, to prevent chickenpox and shingles, has been shown to reduce the risk of dementia, perhaps by interrupting this pathway.
9 symptoms of the rare brain-eating amoeba infection that recently killed a person in the US
A patient who contracted a brain-eating amoeba has died of the infection. Symptoms of infection, such as severe headache and stiff neck, may resemble meningitis. There are only four known survivors of Naegleria fowleri infection in the US.
Parkinson's Disease Could Be Diagnosed Early Through Special Brain Scans
Parkinson’s disease could soon be diagnosed in its early stages using special brain scans. A condition that steadily worsens over time, Parkinson’s disease affects the brain and compromises a person’s ability to walk, hold items, or even perform menial tasks. Unfortunately, it can take up to a...
natureworldnews.com
New Study Shows Common Viruses in Dormant Neurons Could be Responsible for Causing Alzheimer's Disease
Common viruses, such as the herpes simplex virus (HSV) and varicella zoster virus (VZV), dormant in neurons could be causing inflammation and accumulation of proteins in the brain related to Alzheimer's disease, according to a new study. Laboratory models on the human brain shows that activation or re-infection of VZV could cause neuroinflammation and awaken HSV, leading to the mental disorder.
physiciansweekly.com
Long-Term Loneliness Tied to Risk for Memory Decline
MONDAY, Aug. 8, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Cumulative loneliness may be a risk factor for accelerated memory decline in older adults, according to a study published online Aug. 3 in Alzheimer’s & Dementia. Xuexin Yu, from the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, and colleagues used data from...
MedicalXpress
COVID-19 culture testing suggests some people may remain infectious after five days
A team of researchers from Brigham and Women's Hospital, the National Emerging Infectious Diseases Laboratories and the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard reports that some people may be able to infect others for more than five days after initial infection. In their paper published in JAMA Network Open, the researchers describe how they tested infected patients using both rapid antigen tests (RATs) and viral cultures to learn more about how long infected people are able to pass along the SARS-CoV-2 virus to other people.
nypressnews.com
Experts warn of ‘catastrophic’ avian flu – symptoms
Originating in Africa, monkeypox is experiencing a revival in the UK four years after the first cases were detected in 2018. However, unlike those earlier cases, this form of monkeypox is spreading much more efficaciously and among a more specific group with most of the cases among sexually active young men who have sex with other men.
verywellhealth.com
Cystic Fibrosis vs. Asthma: What Are the Differences?
Cystic fibrosis (CF) is a rare genetic condition that affects the way the body produces mucus. While it mainly affects the respiratory tract, causing difficulty breathing, it also affects other body organs. Asthma is a condition in which the airways become narrowed and inflamed. Asthma causes breathing difficulty but does...
MedicalXpress
Study finds US nursing homes underreport pressure ulcers
Researchers at the University of Chicago have found that the number and severity of pressure ulcers suffered by Medicare residents in U.S. nursing homes is substantially underreported, leading to unreliable data that many consumers use to determine where to receive long- or short-term care. These findings are detailed in a study published in the journal Medical Care.
physiciansweekly.com
Shortening the Duration of DAPT after PCI for Acute Coronary Syndrome
For a study, researchers sought to investigate the efficacy of 1 to 3 months of DAPT treatment in patients with PCI for ACS. They conducted an exhaustive literature search across 7 different databases. There they found randomized controlled trials that examined the effects of using DAPT for 1 to 3 months against 6 to 12 months after PCI for ACS. The random effects model was used to determine the integrated hazard ratio (HR) and the 95% CI for each prespecified outcome of interest. Meta-regression analyses were carried out to investigate the relationship between the outcomes and certain patient features. In total, 9 randomized controlled trials with a total of 25,907 participants were considered for this analysis. There was no significant difference in the risk of NACE (HR 0.92, 95% CI 0.79-1.07) or MACE (HR 0.96, 95% CI 0.78-1.17) during the first 1 to 3 months of DAPT treatment and the subsequent 6 to 12 months of DAPT treatment. However, using DAPT for 1 to 3 months was linked with a decreased risk of both major (HR 0.47, 95% CI 0.36-0.62) and minor bleeding (HR 0.55, 95% CI: 0.46-0.66). A non-significant but rising trend of both NACE and MACE were found using meta-regression. This trend was linked to a larger proportion of left main and left anterior descending coronary artery lesions and a bigger proportion of STEMI among the analyzed trials. According to the outcomes, taking DAPT for 1 to 3 months had similar efficacy for preventing ischemia events with a reduced risk of bleeding compared to taking DAPT for 6 to 12 months.
MedicalXpress
Most older adults ready to roll up sleeves this fall for updated COVID-19 boosters
Within weeks, updated COVID-19 vaccines could become available across the United States, offering protection against new variants of coronavirus that are making hundreds of thousands of Americans sick, and killing nearly 400 of them, every day. A new University of Michigan poll shows that 61% of people over 50 who...
US News and World Report
Study: 1 in 8 Coronavirus Patients Will Develop Long COVID
About 1 in 8 adults who get infected with the coronavirus will develop symptoms of long COVID-19, according to a new Dutch study. Study authors said their estimate is more reliable than previous ones because it looked at prevalence and severity of symptoms before COVID-19 infection and in uninfected populations for comparison.
FOXBusiness
Pfizer enlists children and adults for Lyme disease vaccine in a late stage clinical trial
Pfizer and Valneva, a French pharmaceutical company, announced they are recruiting approximately 6,000 people for a late-stage clinical of a vaccine meant to protect against Lyme disease. Participants will include adults and children aged five and older in "highly endemic" regions in Europe and the U.S. for Lyme disease, the...
Specialists scarce for rural Americans with early Alzheimer's disease
Rural Americans with early-onset Alzheimer's disease are less likely than city dwellers to see a specialist and undergo tests that can help them and their families manage, new research reveals. While most Alzheimer's patients are over 65, about 6% develop the disease between the ages of 30 and 65. Typically,...
medscape.co.uk
Rise in Antipsychotics for Dementia in Care Homes Branded 'Shocking and Dangerous'
A dementia charity said results from a study that identified a substantial rise in antipsychotics given to people with dementia in UK care homes was "shocking". Research presented this week at an international conference, which has yet to be peer-reviewed, suggested that antipsychotic prescriptions for care home residents with dementia had soared by more than 50% during the COVID-19 pandemic.
technologynetworks.com
Monoclonal Antibody Decreased Asthma Attacks in Urban Youth
A monoclonal antibody, mepolizumab, decreased asthma attacks by 27% in Black and Hispanic children and adolescents who have a form of severe asthma, are prone to asthma attacks and live in low-income urban neighborhoods, a National Institutes of Health clinical trial has found. This population has been underrepresented in previous clinical trials of asthma therapeutics.
AboutLawsuits.com
Walmart Faces Lawsuit Over Acetaminophen Autism Risk for Pregnant Women
A Minnesota mother has filed a lawsuit against Walmart, claiming the retailer has failed in its responsibility to warn expecting mothers about the autism risks from acetaminophen during pregnancy, which she indicates caused her child to develop the developmental disorder. The case joins a growing number of similar acetaminophen autism...
