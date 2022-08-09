UA campus readies to welcome incoming students

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Move-In 2022 officially begins on the University of Arkansas campus this week.

According to a press release from the school, the process starts as soon as today, but the bulk of students will move in between Wednesday and Saturday. University Housing staff “hopes the campus community will welcome these new arrivals and returning residential students to the university community.”

Housing recommends that all residential students be vaccinated for COVID-19 prior to arrival.

The university noted the following parking changes as the new semester is about to begin:

Faculty and staff need to move out of the red resident-reserved parking lots by 5 p.m. Tuesday. These lots will be used for Move-In 2022 this week and then move into use by residential students by Monday.

Resident reserved parking that will not be available includes lots 6, 22, 30, 37, 40, 41, 50, 64 and 77. Incoming students and parents will use those spaces during move-in and the first level of the Stadium Drive Parking Garage.

Parents or family members who are assisting their students during move-in can park in the following locations:

Garland Avenue Parking Garage (Levels 4-6)

Harmon Avenue Parking Garage (Levels 7-9)

Lots on the west side of Razorback Road (non-overnight lots)

Parking for parents should only be used during move-in dates, not for overnight parking. Students should park in Lot 56 on the south end of campus during move-in.

Current parking permit holders can still park in the non-resident reserved areas previously mentioned but should remember that conditions are crowded during move-in. University Police will have an increased presence during move-in, with officers stationed at various places on campus to help keep traffic moving.

South Stadium Drive will be closed between the roundabouts from Clinton Drive to Nolan Richardson Drive from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. This is the block of Stadium Drive just east of Adohi Hall.

While motorists will have access to the roundabouts, they are encouraged to use alternate routes whenever possible because of student move-in traffic. Motorists are encouraged to exercise extreme caution in this area during these times.

Move-In maps show the proper arrival routes to each residence hall. It’s crucial that arriving students and parents follow these routes to avoid construction areas that may hinder their arrival. For more information about moving to campus, you may go to movein.uark.edu .

