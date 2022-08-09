Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
It’s tarantula season in San Diego County
Don't be surprised if you see a fuzzy arachnid scuttling across the road somewhere in San Diego County this month: It's tarantula sighting season.
Exploring San Diego: Things to do Aug. 11 - 14
There are plenty of things happening around the county this weekend, from Chula Vista up to Escondido.
Rare ‘Scrippshenge’ sunset wows San Diego
You can only see it once or twice each year -- a uniquely San Diego sunset.
4kids.com
20 Fun Things To Do with Kids in San Diego
Discover the world-renowned attractions and family-friendly activities with our favorite list of fun things to do with kids in San Diego!. San Diego is a perfect family destination teeming with fun and exciting activities and world-renowned tourist attractions for kids of all ages. The weather is so close to perfect, having sunny skies all year round match with a laidback vibe custom-made for families with kids. With over 70 miles of stunning coastlines, dozens of public parks and playgrounds, hiking trails, amusement parks, museums, and more, there’s no shortage of fun things to do with kids in San Diego!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Best San Diego Hikes for Your Next Coastal Adventure
Get full access to Outside Learn, our online education hub featuring in-depth fitness, nutrition, and adventure courses and more than 2,000 instructional videos when you sign up for Outside+. From our partners at Backpacker Magazine. San Diego might be famous for its sunny climate, surf scene, and fish tacos, but...
Dates and theme announced for 2023 San Diego County Fair
The announcement comes a month after the 2022 San Diego County Fair returned in full scale, after a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.
foxla.com
Dust devil touches down in Southern California desert
A large dust devil was seen in the Southern California desert near Ocotillo Wells in San Diego County. Credit: Sicco Rood via Storyful.
heritagedaily.com
Who was Delfina Cuero?
In 1968, Florence Connolly Shipek, an anthropologist and professor of American Indian History, published a book called “Delfina Cuero: Her Autobiography-An Account of her Last Years and Her Ethnobotanic Contributions.” The purpose of this book was to ‘prove’ the American citizenship of Delfina. Delfina Cuero was...
RELATED PEOPLE
Healthcare for the homeless event held in Escondido
Free healthcare services were offered to more than 150 homeless individuals living in San Diego County.
New safe parking lot ready for people living in cars
A new "safe parking lot" in East County will offer a place to park and sleep for those experiencing homelessness.
spectrumnews1.com
How people are stepping up to help the monarch butterfly
SAN DIEGO — The monarch butterfly is two steps away from extinction, as scientists put the iconic orange-and-black insect on the endangered list because of its fast dwindling numbers. The International Union for the Conservation of Nature added the migrating monarch butterfly for the first time to its “red list” of threatened species and categorized it as “endangered.”
Snorkeling with leopard sharks at La Jolla Cove
SAN DIEGO — It's that time of year when the Leopard Sharks show up at La Jolla Shores and to help us find them is Alexandra Meir y Teran from Everyday California. "They'll be right in this area in front of the Marine Room Restaurant, we call that Leopard Shark City," said Mier y Teran.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nothing Bundt Cakes Opening El Cajon Bakery
Popular Dessert Shop Bringing Everything from Bundtinis to Bundtlets to Rancho San Diego
Alicia Keys making San Diego stop on world tour
Fifteen-time Grammy-winning singer and songwriter Alicia Keys will be coming to San Diego later this summer for the North American leg of her world tour, it was announced Tuesday.
San Diego weekly Reader
Where the El Cajon Typewriter Co. sign leads
Anyone who has been in downtown El Cajon has probably noticed the large El Cajon Typewriter Co. sign at 130 E. Main that, alas, no longer announces a real live typewriter shop. Though the internet is surprisingly short on any information about the place, its demise, whenever that happened, has been noted by a single (unhappy) Google review for the business, which awards it one out of five stars: “NOT A TYPEWRITER STORE, anymore.”
Grist
San Diego plans to electrify almost every building
It’s Monday, August 8, and San Diego plans to end the use of fossil fuels in buildings. Seven years after it passed one of the nation’s first legally binding climate action plans, San Diego, California, has released an ambitious update. San Diego city council members voted unanimously to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Latest on the missing Goldendoodle puppy, Chancho, stolen at Campland on the Bay
SAN DIEGO — After our story first aired about Chancho, a Goldendoodle puppy that was stolen from a family at Campland on the Bay while vacationing from Utah, CBS 8 acquired the security footage from San Diego Police Department showing the thief who stole Chancho. “We believe the suspect...
San Diego man drowns in Newport Harbor while trying to retrieve dropped phone
A San Diego man drowned Sunday evening after attempting to retrieve a dropped cellphone from Newport Harbor, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department confirmed. Department spokesman Sgt. Scott Steinle told the Los Angeles Times that the victim, 32-year-old Matthew Morrow, was on one of several boats near Lido Isle, a manmade island in the middle of the harbor, when another person’s cellphone fell into the water.
San Diegans need to make over $166K salary to afford a house in San Diego County
SAN DIEGO — Americans know that homes across the county are expensive, but a new study shows just how out of reach houses are in San Diego County. According to Visual Capitalist, San Diego is the third most expensive city when it comes to purchasing a home. With a...
News 8 KFMB
EBT card scams on the rise in Chula Vista
SAN DIEGO — Cynthia and Fernando Medina, a couple in Chula Vista, say they have been living a nightmare. Several weeks ago, Medina went to the grocery store and purchased food items for her four girls and her husband Fernando–using her Electronic Benefit Transfer debit card. “I just...
Comments / 0