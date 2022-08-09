ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
20 Fun Things To Do with Kids in San Diego

Discover the world-renowned attractions and family-friendly activities with our favorite list of fun things to do with kids in San Diego!. San Diego is a perfect family destination teeming with fun and exciting activities and world-renowned tourist attractions for kids of all ages. The weather is so close to perfect, having sunny skies all year round match with a laidback vibe custom-made for families with kids. With over 70 miles of stunning coastlines, dozens of public parks and playgrounds, hiking trails, amusement parks, museums, and more, there’s no shortage of fun things to do with kids in San Diego!
outsidemagazine

The Best San Diego Hikes for Your Next Coastal Adventure

Get full access to Outside Learn, our online education hub featuring in-depth fitness, nutrition, and adventure courses and more than 2,000 instructional videos when you sign up for Outside+. From our partners at Backpacker Magazine. San Diego might be famous for its sunny climate, surf scene, and fish tacos, but...
heritagedaily.com

Who was Delfina Cuero?

In 1968, Florence Connolly Shipek, an anthropologist and professor of American Indian History, published a book called “Delfina Cuero: Her Autobiography-An Account of her Last Years and Her Ethnobotanic Contributions.” The purpose of this book was to ‘prove’ the American citizenship of Delfina. Delfina Cuero was...
spectrumnews1.com

How people are stepping up to help the monarch butterfly

SAN DIEGO — The monarch butterfly is two steps away from extinction, as scientists put the iconic orange-and-black insect on the endangered list because of its fast dwindling numbers. The International Union for the Conservation of Nature added the migrating monarch butterfly for the first time to its “red list” of threatened species and categorized it as “endangered.”
CBS 8

Snorkeling with leopard sharks at La Jolla Cove

SAN DIEGO — It's that time of year when the Leopard Sharks show up at La Jolla Shores and to help us find them is Alexandra Meir y Teran from Everyday California. "They'll be right in this area in front of the Marine Room Restaurant, we call that Leopard Shark City," said Mier y Teran.
San Diego weekly Reader

Where the El Cajon Typewriter Co. sign leads

Anyone who has been in downtown El Cajon has probably noticed the large El Cajon Typewriter Co. sign at 130 E. Main that, alas, no longer announces a real live typewriter shop. Though the internet is surprisingly short on any information about the place, its demise, whenever that happened, has been noted by a single (unhappy) Google review for the business, which awards it one out of five stars: “NOT A TYPEWRITER STORE, anymore.”
Grist

San Diego plans to electrify almost every building

It’s Monday, August 8, and San Diego plans to end the use of fossil fuels in buildings. Seven years after it passed one of the nation’s first legally binding climate action plans, San Diego, California, has released an ambitious update. San Diego city council members voted unanimously to...
Boston 25 News WFXT

San Diego man drowns in Newport Harbor while trying to retrieve dropped phone

A San Diego man drowned Sunday evening after attempting to retrieve a dropped cellphone from Newport Harbor, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department confirmed. Department spokesman Sgt. Scott Steinle told the Los Angeles Times that the victim, 32-year-old Matthew Morrow, was on one of several boats near Lido Isle, a manmade island in the middle of the harbor, when another person’s cellphone fell into the water.
News 8 KFMB

EBT card scams on the rise in Chula Vista

SAN DIEGO — Cynthia and Fernando Medina, a couple in Chula Vista, say they have been living a nightmare. Several weeks ago, Medina went to the grocery store and purchased food items for her four girls and her husband Fernando–using her Electronic Benefit Transfer debit card. “I just...
