Discover the world-renowned attractions and family-friendly activities with our favorite list of fun things to do with kids in San Diego!. San Diego is a perfect family destination teeming with fun and exciting activities and world-renowned tourist attractions for kids of all ages. The weather is so close to perfect, having sunny skies all year round match with a laidback vibe custom-made for families with kids. With over 70 miles of stunning coastlines, dozens of public parks and playgrounds, hiking trails, amusement parks, museums, and more, there’s no shortage of fun things to do with kids in San Diego!

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO