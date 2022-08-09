ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neil Patrick Harris Needs Magic to Escape Spicy Wings | Hot Ones

Neil Patrick Harris is an Emmy Award–winning actor who has entertained audiences for decades on everything from acclaimed sitcoms, to Broadway shows. You can check out his Wondercade newsletter for weekly odds and ends from the brain of NPH, and stream his new comedy series, Uncoupled, on Netflix. But how is he with spicy food? Find out as the multi-talented star takes on the wings of death and discusses everything from magic history, to hosting the Tony Awards, to the enduring appeal of How I Met Your Mother. It's the Season 18 finale—let's go!
