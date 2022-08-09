Read full article on original website
Rebecca Farfan
5d ago
Thankfully the sons are safe. May the mother be found safe as well.
KVIA
26 firearms stolen from Las Cruces store; officials offer $10k reward on burglary
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Federal officials are offering a $10,000 reward seeking help finding a man who stole 26 firearms from Sparks Firearms on Friday. Federal officials say surveillance video shows the man prying open a rear door and making several trips in and out of the business. The man was seen walking north toward an adjacent mobile home complex.
krwg.org
Las Cruces police respond to shooting
LAS CRUCES, NM - Las Cruces police investigated a shooting near La Posada Lane that injured two individuals. KVIA reports one of them, a 35-year-old man, has died from his injuries. Both victims were transported from the scene in the 100 block of La Posada, near the Super 8 Motel,...
Southern New Mexico Canna Convention aims to educate people about medical cannabis
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Dispensary owners, industry experts, and medical professionals gathered at the ballroom of Hotel Encanto Saturday for the Southern New Mexico Canna Convention. This convention is being called one of the largest of its type in the state of New Mexico by its organizers. The main goal of the festival is The post Southern New Mexico Canna Convention aims to educate people about medical cannabis appeared first on KVIA.
UPDATE: Las Cruces police say no foul play in death of man found in arroyo
UPDATE: EL Paso, TEXAS (KTSM) – Las Cruces police say no foul play is suspected in the death of a man found in an arroyo. At about 1:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8, Las Cruces police were sent out to investigate a report of an unattended death in an arroyo that runs underneath Lohman Avenue near […]
Report of body found in Las Cruces
UPDATE: According to Las Cruce police, the death appears to be natural. The body will undergo an autopsy. LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Las Cruces Police are investigating a report of a body found on the 2000 block of Lohman Ave. This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app to get alerts The post Report of body found in Las Cruces appeared first on KVIA.
Keeping kids safe: Las Cruces charter school implementing extra safety precautions
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- In the wake of the Uvalde massacre, children's safety while at school is on the mind of many parents across the country. "We make sure that our students and staff are safe," said New America School's principal Margarita Porter Thursday. A 2015 study that was co-authored by New Mexico State The post Keeping kids safe: Las Cruces charter school implementing extra safety precautions appeared first on KVIA.
krwg.org
Gun Shop Burglary Suspect Sought by Police
LAS CRUCEs, NM - Las Cruces Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information that helps identify the man suspected of stealing more than two dozen guns from Sparks Firearms on Friday. Las Cruces police were called to Sparks Firearms, at 1560 W. Picacho Ave., on...
LCPD make arrest, ID suspect in road rage incident
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – Las Cruces police have identified, arrested and charged a man suspected in a road rage incident Friday, Aug. 5, that injured a 3-year-old girl on Amador Avenue. Police said Estevan Miguel Jimenez, 24, turned himself in to police on Sunday afternoon, Aug. 7. Jimenez has been charged with one […]
hppr.org
Texas anti-abortion protesters set sights on New Mexico, where the procedure is still protected
For New Mexico state Rep. Micaela Lara Cadena, the arrival of a new abortion clinic in Las Cruces, the city she represents, is surreal. Over the years, there hasn’t been consistent access to the procedure as providers came and went. But now — weeks after the U.S. Supreme Court...
KFOX 14
Las Cruces police search for man suspected of stealing more than 2 dozen guns from store
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Las Cruces police are looking for a man suspected of stealing more than a dozen guns from a gun store in Las Cruces on Friday. The Las Cruces Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information that helps identify the man.
Afternoon downpour hits Las Cruces
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- A slow-moving rainstorm flooded streets in Las Cruces Monday afternoon. The storm showed signs of weakening as it moved southwest at 2 miles per hour. Roadways affected included N. Alameda, Spruce, I-25, N. Valley and Elks Drive. Share your weather pics here. The post Afternoon downpour hits Las Cruces appeared first on KVIA.
New Mexico State Police arrest road rage suspect
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Joseph Sena, 31, is facing charges after a couple says he flashed a gun at them during a road rage incident. The couple, along with their 9-month-old grandson, were traveling on Isleta Blvd. near Bridge Blvd. in July. They say Sena got into a road rage incident with them, rolled his window […]
cbs4local.com
25-year-old Las Cruces woman killed in rollover crash
DONA ANA COUNTY, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 25-year-old woman from Las Cruces died following a rollover crash on Saturday, according to New Mexico State Police. Odalis Aguilar Hernandez was a passenger in a Chevrolet truck that experienced a blowout and rolled over, according to police. The crash happened on...
