Read full article on original website
Related
scitechdaily.com
A Cell Found in Everyone’s Body Can Transform Into Blood Cancer
Everybody possesses a tiny number of unusual thymocyte cells, and in some cases, these cells develop into leukemia. Researchers have discovered that T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (T-ALL), which affects more than 6,000 Americans each year, may be caused by dysfunction involving a specific kind of thymocyte cell that is present in minute numbers in every individual.
IFLScience
Study Finds Link Between PFAS Exposure And Liver Cancer
Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (aka PFAS or “forever chemicals”) have been making headlines for being everywhere, from makeup and waterproof jackets to rainwater and breast milk. Now, a proof-of-concept analysis has linked PFAS to a specific type of liver cancer called hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC). The study used data...
Fox News
Study finds exposure to 'forever' chemicals in household products leads to liver cancer
A new study suggests that individuals with regular exposure to synthetic chemicals found in everyday household products have a greater likelihood of developing liver cancer. Researchers from the Keck School of Medicine of the University of Southern California determined that individuals have 350% greater odds of developing the disease if they are exposed to man-made "forever" chemicals. The study, which was published in JHEP Reports earlier this week, is the first to confirm the correlation using human samples.
WebMD
PFAS 'Forever Chemicals' Are Linked With Liver Cancer
WEDNESDAY, Aug. 10, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- A chemical called perfluooctane sulfate (PFOS) has been linked to the most common type of liver cancer, a new study indicates. PFOS are used in a wide range of consumer and industrial products, and are referred to as “forever chemicals” because they break down very slowly and accumulate both in the environment and in human tissue.
IN THIS ARTICLE
MedicalXpress
Researchers identify potential target for treatment among patients with type 2 diabetes
In a potential game changer for patients with type 2 diabetes, a team of researchers at the Diabetes, Obesity, and Metabolism Institute (DOMI) at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai has identified a therapeutic target for the preservation and regeneration of beta cells (β cells)—cells in the pancreas that produce and distribute insulin. The discovery could prevent insulin resistance and thus have significant benefits for millions of people worldwide. The results of the study were published in Nature Communications in July.
Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral
A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
survivornet.com
Boy, 6, Stopped Playing With Friends And Developed ‘Strange Bruises:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Six Year Old Boy's Leukemia Diagnosed After Family Friend Noticed He Wasn't Playing Outside. Cian McGrath of Liverpool England was six years old when a family friend noticed he was playing with other kids. Several doctors’ visits later he was diagnosed with leukemia. Now 22 and in remission, he’s...
Healthline
Researchers Report Fewer Relapses in Multiple Sclerosis with Off-Label Drug
An off-label drug may be an effective alternative to approved treatments for multiple sclerosis (MS). Federal approval is unlikely, but off-label use will probably remain a viable option. The cost of MS treatment is generally high and this drug could be more affordable. It’s understandable to have a lot on...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MedicalXpress
Long-term benefit of combining chemotherapy and radiotherapy in bladder cancer
Giving people with bladder cancer chemotherapy and radiotherapy at the same time helps stop cancer from coming back, long-term results of a 10-year study confirm. Previous results showed that using the two treatments in combination to treat invasive bladder cancer, instead of radiotherapy alone, almost halves the risk of the cancer returning. This led to changes in clinical guidance, improving the quality of life for patients with bladder cancer.
Psych Nurse Fired After Reporting Patients ‘Blowing Each Other’ and Hitting Staff
In the afternoon of July 28 at the Temple Episcopal Hospital in Philadelphia, chaos reigned. Patients in a psychiatric ward at the hospital were fighting each other, more patients were being admitted, another was attempting to escape, and other patients—including people whose ability to give consent was questionable—were engaging in sexual intercourse with each other.
Biotech Daily: Cancer Causing Impurities In Merck's Diabetic Drug, Vir Bio-GSK Shun FDA Submission Plans For COVID-19 Treatment, Aethlon's Monkeypox Trial
Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours:. Vir Biotech Shuns FDA Submission Plans For GSK-Partnered COVID-19 Treatment. In its Q2 earnings release, Vir Biotechnology Inc VIR and its partner GSK plc GSK said that they do not plan to file a marketing application for sotrovimab for COVID-19 at this time.
Nature.com
Minimal residual disease in BCR::ABL1-positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia: different significance in typical ALL and in CML-like disease
Recently, we defined "CML-like" subtype of BCR::ABL1-positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL), resembling lymphoid blast crisis of chronic myeloid leukemia (CML). Here we retrospectively analyzed prognostic relevance of minimal residual disease (MRD)Â and other features in 147 children with BCR::ABL1-positive ALL (diagnosed I/2000"“IV/2021, treated according to EsPhALL (n"‰="‰133) or other (n"‰="‰14) protocols), using DNA-based monitoring of BCR::ABL1 genomic breakpoint and clonal immunoglobulin/T-cell receptor gene rearrangements. Although overall prognosis of CML-like (n"‰="‰48) and typical ALL (n"‰="‰99) was similar (5-year-EFS 60% and 49%, respectively; 5-year-OS 75% and 73%, respectively), typical ALL presented more relapses while CML-like patients more often died in the first remission. Prognostic role of MRD was significant in the typical ALL (p"‰="‰0.0005 in multivariate analysis for EFS). In contrast, in CML-like patients MRD was not significant (p values"‰>"‰0.2) and inapplicable for therapy adjustment. Moreover, in the typical ALL, risk-prediction could be further improved by considering initial hyperleukocytosis. Early distinguishing typical BCR::ABL1-positive ALL and CML-like patients is essential to enable optimal treatment approach in upcoming protocols. For the typical ALL, tyrosine-kinase inhibitors and concurrent chemotherapy with risk-directed intensity should be recommended; in the CML-like disease, no relevant prognostic feature applicable for therapy tailoring was found so far.
cancernetwork.com
Paul G. Richardson, MD, On Using MRD to Inform Choice Between Systemic Therapy and Transplant in Newly Diagnosed Myeloma
Paul G. Richardson, MD, looks at MRD data from the DETERMINATION study for its potential to guide treatment selection in newly diagnosed multiple myeloma. At the 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting, Paul G. Richardson, MD, clinical program leader and director of clinical research for the Jerome Lipper Multiple Myeloma Center at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute as well as RJ Corman Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School, both in Boston, Massachusetts, spoke with CancerNetwork® about minimal residual disease (MRD) data from the phase 3 DETERMINATION trial (NCT01208662) and how these results may help inform care of patients with newly diagnosed multiple myeloma. In the trial, efficacy of lenalidomide, bortezomib, and dexamethasone (RVd) followed by continuous lenalidomide (Revlimid) maintenance and delayed autologous stem cell transplant (ASCT) was compared with immediate ASCT.
Nature.com
Epstein"“Barr virus and multiple sclerosis
Epstein"“Barr virus (EBV) is a ubiquitous human lymphotropic herpesvirus with a well-established causal role in several cancers. Recent studies have provided compelling epidemiological and mechanistic evidence for a causal role of EBV in multiple sclerosis (MS). MS is the most prevalent chronic inflammatory and neurodegenerative disease of the central nervous system and is thought to be triggered in genetically predisposed individuals by an infectious agent, with EBV as the lead candidate. How a ubiquitous virus that typically leads to benign latent infections can promote cancer and autoimmune disease in at-risk populations is not fully understood. Here we review the evidence that EBV is a causal agent for MS and how various risk factors may affect EBV infection and immune control. We focus on EBV contributing to MS through reprogramming of latently infected B lymphocytes and the chronic presentation of viral antigens as a potential source of autoreactivity through molecular mimicry. We consider how knowledge of EBV-associated cancers may be instructive for understanding the role of EBV in MS and discuss the potential for therapies that target EBV to treat MS.
renalandurologynews.com
Study: Women Less Likely to Receive Appropriate CKD Care
Although chronic kidney disease (CKD) care has improved over time, women are less likely than men to be diagnosed with CKD and have their kidney function monitored, a new Swedish study finds. They are also less likely to be referred to a nephrologist and receive guideline-recommended medications. The disparities are...
Medical News Today
What to know about CAR T cell therapy for multiple myeloma
Multiple myeloma can be a challenging cancer to treat, mainly because people tend to require more than one type of therapy to stay in remission. An emerging form of treatment is chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapy. Multiple myeloma is a type of plasma cell neoplasm, a form of...
scitechdaily.com
A Cancer Drug Could Potentially Treat Muscular Dystrophy
The School of Biomedical Engineering at the University of British Columbia (UBC) revealed that an existing cancer treatment could be used to treat muscular dystrophy. The drug, known as a colony-stimulating factor 1 receptor (CSF1R) inhibitor, was discovered to significantly halt the progression of Duchenne muscular dystrophy in mice by boosting the resilience of muscle fibers.
verywellhealth.com
Hodgkin Lymphoma Facts and Statistics: What You Need to Know
In 2022, it was estimated that about 8,540 people in the United States would be diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma and more than 900 would die of the disease that year. Hodgkin lymphoma is a cancer of the lymphatic system. The survival rate has increased consistently since 1975. This article will...
scitechdaily.com
Stanford-Developed “Decoy Molecules” Can Halt the Spread of Cancer
Stanford cancer team uses the custom molecule sBCMA-Fc V3 to inhibit the development of diffuse large B cell lymphoma and multiple myeloma in mice. Researchers at Stanford University have created “decoy receptor” molecules that prevent the development of diffuse large B cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and multiple myeloma (MM) in mice.
Nature.com
Early developmental trajectory of children with prenatal alcohol and opioid exposure
With significant increases in opioid use/misuse and persistent high prevalence of prenatal alcohol exposure (PAE), identifying infants at risk for long-term developmental sequelae due to these exposures remains an urgent need. This study reports on developmental outcomes in young children from a prospective cohort, ENRICH-1, which recruited pregnant women and followed up maternal"“infant pairs.
Comments / 0