Have you ever wondered why companies try to make things sound so magical? Why can't they just tell us what flavor it is and get on with it? When you see something that boasts that it tastes "magical," what exactly does that imply? That it tastes like you would expect something magical to taste, or that you will be overcome with a feeling that you can only describe as magical? You then take a sip of it and find out that it kind of tastes like a lot of sugar mixed with artificial fruit flavors. What's so "magical" about that?
As of 2021, Papa John's is a top-five pizza chain in the U.S. in terms of sales (via Statista) — an accomplishment it would likely prefer to continue amid rising inflation. According to Yahoo! Finance, Papa John's stores in North America gained 1.9% in same-store sales in early 2022 even though the company had raised prices by 7%. Papa John's CEO Rob Lynch attributed the numbers to "great demand," as well as what seems to be "a plateau" in inflated food costs and wages for the chain.
As if reducing the chicken nugget portion size from 10 to eight wasn't traumatizing enough, Burger King plans on making more changes to streamline its processes and adjust to inflation (via Market Watch). Although it would be fair to assume that Burger King and McDonald's would be struggling with the same issues, in 2021 McDonald's was ranked the top fast food chain in the U.S. by QSR Magazine, while the home of the Whopper sat sadly in 7th place. As it lagged behind its longtime rival, Burger King began to cut items from its menu in December 2021 and saw nearly a 2% rise in sales as a result (per Restaurant Business Online).
BBQ Holdings, which over the past two and a half years has been one of the most active buyers in the restaurant business, this week found itself on the opposite end of a deal. On Tuesday, the equally acquisitive MTY Food Group said it was buying the owner of Famous Dave’s and eight other concepts for $17.25 a share, or approximately $200 million.
As we all know, some situations are getting worse day by day in the United States. For example, food prices are already soaring, most of the products are out of stock, food shortage is back again, and now a beverage shortage has been added to the list.
From Superbowl commercials featuring celebrities like Matthew McConaughey, Mindy Kaling, and Jimmy Kimmel to partnerships with fast food chains like Taco Bell, Doritos arguably is one of the recognizable and beloved brands in the snack world. The Frito Lay company started in 1955 after Frito Lay struck a partnership with Disney to open a Mexican restaurant, "Casa de Fritos," at their California theme park (via Snack History). After a salesman saw the restaurant throwing out stale tortillas, they recommended the company avoid waste by turning the tortillas into deep-fried, seasoned chips. Frito Lay saw how popular these snacks were, decided to mass-produce them, and the Dorito chip was born.
Sonic is known for a couple of things: being one of America's most popular carhops, those commercials with the two guys, and of course, endless options for drinks and slushes. Sonic's slushes are well-known for having many flavor options, from cherry limeade to slushies mixed with a healthy shot or two of Red Bull, complementing a thick, juicy cheeseburger and some salty fries. But not all flavors are well-received by everyone — in fact, some are downright controversial.
Boxed cake mixes were born of convenience and continue to be a popular pantry staple today. There are about as many opinions on how to elevate the finished products using the mixes as there are varieties on grocery store shelves, too. Cook's Illustrated says P. Duff and Sons started selling...
Burger King's menu is full of mouthwatering meals that are fit for, well, a king, but priced for commoners and royalty alike. Everyone knows that the Whopper is Burger King's crown jewel. Named for its "whopping" size, the BK classic includes a quarter pound flame-grilled beef patty with tomatoes, lettuce, mayonnaise, ketchup, pickles, and white onions on a sesame seed bun, as described on the online menu (per Burger King).
With so many appetizing ways to enjoy cream cheese, it's no surprise that there's likely a tub of it tucked away somewhere in your fridge. Spread it on a toasted bagel, plunge a salty pretzel into it, or mix it into a sweet dessert for that added touch of creaminess — the list of uses for this spread goes on.
Wendy's is adding a new menu item that includes some back-to-school nostalgia.
Sprite is making a major change to its packaging. The Coca-Cola Company announced today that Sprite will no longer be sold in green plastic bottles, which have been a part of the soft drink’s brand identity for several decades. Coca-Cola said that the lemon and lime-flavored soda is shifting all of its PET (Polyethylene terephthalate) packaging from its signature green color to clear, starting August 1st, as part of the beverage company’s wider efforts to become more environmentally responsible.
Sprite is retiring its green plastic bottles after more than 60 years.
If you're making a trip to the grocery store, you likely don't have a tree or any plants on your list. This might change around the holiday season when Trader Joe's fans spotted Grinchy Mini Trees, but it turns out that summer might be the time to snag a gorgeous plant too. And Costco has you covered. Instagram account Costco Hot Finds posted a video of a pallet of fiddle-leaf fig trees that had just been dropped off at the warehouse store. According to the caption, "People were going crazy over them!" Instagram users and Costco fans also expressed their excitement and plans to pick up their own fiddle-head fig tree.
At this point in its tenure, waiting for the reveal of a new Salt & Straw drop is a little like waiting for the season finale of a TV show for ice cream fans. The Portland-based chain has plenty of sweet scoops in store for those whose dessert tastes run more traditional, but it's fair to say that the brand has ridden to fame on the coattails of its more unexpected creations. Once, for Thanksgiving, the brand scooped a turkey-flavored ice cream that was whipped with turkey fat, topped with bits of crispy turkey brittle, and swirled with cranberry sauce. Another year, for Halloween, daring customers ordered a red-velvet-hued ice cream made with actual pork blood. More recently, Salt & Straw's picnic series featured unexpected ingredients like "shards" of croissant fried in chicken fat and tea-infused deviled egg custard.
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. When shopping for gifts for women in their 80s, you might find it hard to find something that feels special or thoughtful. You can stick with the classics — but what if she already has the candles, the […]
I remember very clearly my first pineapple on ice at a corner deli in New York. It was on the north-east corner of Columbus and 57th Street, a sprawling store front spilling flowers and fresh produce that, along with the diner next door, stayed open all night. There is pineapple in London, and 24-hour shops, but this was different. In the first flush of enthusiasm for my new city, everything about that deli seemed outlandishly great. Abundance! Convenience! Pineapple, freshly cut and packaged on ice! I might as well have arrived from somewhere still under rationing.
Hanging out at the bar can be a fun activity for people who want to meet up with friends and colleagues, celebrate special occasions, chill after a date or event, or just unwind after a long day. Drinking establishments have become popular fixtures in cultures all around the world, with histories that predate ancient Rome, according to The Brew Enthusiast. Whether you're a beer aficionado or prefer a cocktail or glass of wine, many of today's bars serve a variety of alcoholic (and nonalcoholic) beverages to satisfy every type of palate. However, no matter if you're at your familiar neighborhood dive bar or an upscale taphouse, it's always extremely important to stay alert and aware of your surroundings, and carefully monitor your booze intake.
Ree Drummond learned a lot from the contestants on her new show 'Big Bad Budget Battle.' Here are her tips for saving money on food.
The number of calories in bubble tea, aka boba milk tea, depends on the ingredients. Tapioca pearls add calories and sugar, while fruit flavors add even more.
