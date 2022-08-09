Read full article on original website
Lubbock man attacked with box knife, suspect arrested
LUBBOCK, Texas – A Lubbock man was arrested after he assaulted another man with a knife, according to reports from the Lubbock Police Department. According to the police report, Fabian Sanchez, 31, was invited to the victim’s residence in the 3700 block of Avenue J to smoke meth when Sanchez attacked the victim with a “wooden handled box knife with a curved blade.”
2 juveniles, 1 adult in custody, charged in Monday night shooting
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Kesjon Malik Reed was taken into custody on Tuesday, one of three suspects in a shooting that occurred in central Lubbock on Monday afternoon and left one person injured. At around 1 p.m. on Monday, Lubbock police received a report of shots fired at 3202 Salisbury...
Missing infant and mother possibly in Lubbock area, authorities said
LUBBOCK, Texas — A missing mother and infant from Hobbs, New Mexico could be in the Lubbock area, according to the Lea County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said 1-year-old Bella Sinnett and her mother, Gina Marie Dunn, 27, were last seen on Friday, August 5. They were possibly in the area of University Medical Center in […]
Grand jury charges woman with murder after hit-and-run ruled intentional by police
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock woman has been officially charged with the murder of 35-year-old Michael Rozboril after a hit-and-run crash on July 8, 2022. Maria Rodriguez, 20, was arrested on July 10, 2022, near 52nd and University Ave. Police reports say Rodriguez drove to Lluvia’s Imports near 35th...
Police investigate report of man ‘exposing’ himself at Lubbock school playground
The suspect was arrested on charges unrelated to the playground incident and taken to the Lubbock County Detention Center, according to police reports.
Vehicle found submerged in Buddy Holly Lake, LPD says
LUBBOCK, Texas — A vehicle was found fully submerged in Buddy Holly Lake Tuesday night, according to the Lubbock Police Department. The call came in at 9:07 p.m. to 2700 Cesar E. Chavez Drive. Police said the vehicle “left the road for unknown reasons,” and that no one was found inside. LPD told EverythingLubbock.com there […]
‘Do everything we can’ 12 arrests made in Operation Lubbock Tornado investigation
In total, 466 addresses were investigated, and of those, twelve were arrested. Lt. Brady Cross with LPD said that’s an overwhelmingly good number and low percentage.
UPDATE: LPD locates missing woman last seen in May
LUBBOCK, Texas (UPDATE) — The Lubbock Police Department announced Tuesday it was searching for missing 42-year-old Soccoro Crouch. Crouch was last seen May 13, LPD said. LPD said Wednesday that Crouch was found and is safe. Previous Story: Read the full release below: The Lubbock Police Department is currently searching for 42-year-old Soccoro Crouch, who […]
3 detained in connection to central Lubbock shooting
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police are investigating a Monday afternoon shooting near 32nd and Salisbury Ave., which is near Coronado High School. The shooting was reported just before 1 p.m. Police officials say one male has moderate injuries and was taken to the hospital by ambulance. One apartment was...
Christopher Gafford pleads guilty to cyberstalking
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man who pleaded guilty to years of intense harassment of his ex-girlfriend will learn his sentence in late October. A federal judge accepted Christopher Gafford’s guilty plea on Monday. He admitted to cyberstalking his ex, and her husband, for years. Gafford sent thousands...
Scam Alert: Randall County warns of scam texts or calls
RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Randall County Sheriff’s Office reported a scam alert on Twitter after a complaint was made against someone claiming to be the legal department of Ace Cash Services regarding a “delinquent loan.” According to the Sheriff’s Office, the complainant received a text from the number 480-992-6595 telling them to call […]
These Lubbock Kids Are Still Missing, Can You Help?
One of the worst things for a parent is for their own child to go missing. Too many communities and families across Texas have been impacted by missing kids, and cases involving missing kids can have lasting impacts on communities. And that is why when kids go missing often the community comes together to look for them. Sharing this story can help get the word out and hopefully help bring them home.
Video: South Lubbock Residents Are Complaining About The West Texas Dirt
Well, they don't call us 'Dirt City' for nothing, folks. Apparently, Lubbock residents that have moved into recently developed luxury areas on the outskirts of town, namely in south Lubbock, have been complaining about not being able to enjoy their fancy new patios because of all of the dust. It's...
Carlito’s Way food truck business paused while owner recovers
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Carlos Tarrats is the owner and CEO of Carlito’s Way, a food truck that serves Puerto Rican Cuisine. He has served the Lubbock community since 2020. He said his business really took off in April of 2021 when he had an event at the YMCA.
Family Catfish Competition at Leroy Elmore Park
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Bait and Kandy Bait & Tackle shop will host a catfish round-up competition on Saturday, Aug. 13. The family competition will take place at Leroy Elmore Park located at 7000 Peroria Ave. from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. A $2,500 prize will be awarded for the...
Apparently Baby Foxes Sound Like Children Screaming, Lubbock Resident Discovers
I know that foxes are seen pretty regularly around my neighborhood, but I've never had more than a quick glance at them before they could run off and hide. I definitely haven't heard them call out to other foxes before, but apparently it doesn't sound so great. A Lubbock resident...
A Peach Thief Is On The Loose In Lubbock
A peach thief is the loose in Lubbock and one resident has taken to an app to voice frustration and to alert others. Peaches are delicious and on a hot summer day, sitting down and having a peach can be refreshing, and for many, there is nothing better than a peach that is homegrown. Some homeowners enjoy growing and taking care of their own peaches and peach trees, but for at least one Lubbock resident, she is now missing peaches from three sides of her own peach tree on her property that she had planned on saving or selling at a farmers market.
Lubbock Code Enforcement in South Overton neighborhood
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock’s Code Administration Department will be in the South Overton neighborhood on August 10, 2022, for a neighborhood deployment exercise. The purpose of the exercise is to identify any code violations such as substandard housing, junked vehicles, nuisance weeds, rubbish, and other...
This Stunning South Lubbock Home Has a Built-In Salon
Whether your a stylist or you've always dreamt of having you hair done from the comfort of your own home, you're going to love this Lubbock home. It is a large home located in south Lubbock that has a few great amenities. Not only is the yard large with a beautiful outdoor kitchen, heated pool, and more giving it a resort-like feeling, but the home also features its very own salon.
CAUTION: Construction Has Started At Popular Lubbock Intersection, Avoid The Area
Well guys we have another area for you to avoid for a little bit in Lubbock if you want to skip some traffic. Construction has now started near 82nd street and Quaker Avenue and things are already getting crazy. I have to obviously drive on those roads because its where...
