ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
nationalinterest.org

India Can’t Dethrone China as the World’s Manufacturing Power

Due to its insufficient labor quality and infrastructure investment, fractured society, market restrictions, and trade protectionism, the South Asian nation is unlikely to replace China. Ever since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, many in the West have discussed the need for supply-chain diversification to decrease their dependence on China...
INDIA
IFLScience

Mysterious Metallic Orb Found In Mexico After "Falling From The Sky"

Fans of mysterious chunks of metal rejoice: a big metal orb has been found in Mexico, prompting people to speculate it's part of an alien spaceship (as well as some much more grounded guesswork). The orb – which meteorologist Isidro Cano described in a Facebook post as "a very hard...
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oceans#Gross Domestic Product#Linus Business#Business Economics#Economy#British Columbia#Canada#Ubc#The United Nations
Time Out Global

Can you guess which is the world’s safest country right now?

It’s all very well living dangerously (who doesn’t love white-water rafting?) but sometimes, feeling safe can be really, really important. That’s especially true for solo travellers: safety can totally impact how you feel about a place. But given crime and violence isn’t exactly something tourism bureaus tend to advertise, it can sometimes be tricky to work out which places to travel are safe, and which are… less so.
WORLD
ScienceAlert

Deep Water Under The Colorado Plateau Reveals a Hidden Surprise

Earth's deepest sources of water may not be as old as we once assumed. Based on samples taken from deep below the Colorado Plateau, the briny remnants of ancient seas that make up the base of many groundwater systems might not be so perfectly isolated from the world above. When researchers attempted to date the region's Paradox Basin, between Colorado and Utah, they found 'young' water had been flushed down as deep as three kilometers (1.9 miles). The fresh influx would have been delivered by rainfall, snow melt or natural aquifers as recently as between 400,000 and 1.1 million years ago. While that might seem downright...
SCIENCE
Daily Mail

Scottish activist has her passport seized in Sri Lanka after wading into the political fall out from the country's economic crisis on social media

A Scottish woman living in Sri Lanka who been vocal in her support for activists criticising the country's economic crisis has found herself stranded after authorities seized her passport. Kayleigh Fraser, from St Andrews, Fife, said six immigration officers turned up at her door on Tuesday claiming she had violated...
IMMIGRATION
Phys.org

How restoring overstocked forests can yield multiple diverse benefits

Mechanical thinning of California's forests can reduce the severity of wildfires by eliminating built-up vegetation that fuels blazes. According to researchers at UCI, UC Merced and the UC Division of Agriculture and Natural Resources, scientifically based forest management practices could also curtail CO2 emissions from fires, promote carbon storage in remaining trees, and improve the reliability of water supplies for the state's agricultural sector, communities and hydropower producers.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Phys.org

Rainwater unsafe to drink due to chemicals: study

Rainwater everywhere on the planet is unsafe to drink due to levels of toxic chemicals known as PFAS that exceed the latest guidelines, according to a new study by Stockholm University scientists. Commonly known as 'forever chemicals' because they disintegrate extremely slowly, PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) were initially found...
HEALTH
Phys.org

Analysis of global tree population explains baffling trends in species richness

Local species richness, the number of species that coexist in a local community, is a key measure of biodiversity. Scientists have known for more than 200 years that large numbers of local species live near the equator, then decline toward the middle and higher latitudes. However, why local species richness differs from place to place remains largely unknown.
WILDLIFE

Comments / 0

Community Policy