Artisanal gold mining in South Africa is out of control. Mistakes that got it here
Illegal and unregulated artisanal gold mining on the Witwatersrand Basin, located south of South Africa’s Gauteng province, is an increasing threat to community, industrial and state security. Reports on turf wars between rival gangs, or shootouts between illegal miners and security officers are commonplace. But recent incidents point to...
India could emerge as Asia's strongest economy in 2022-23, says Morgan Stanley
Aug 10 (Reuters) - India could emerge as Asia's strongest economy in 2022-2023 as it is best-positioned to generate robust domestic demand, helped by economic policy reforms, a young workforce and business investments, Morgan Stanley economists said.
India Can’t Dethrone China as the World’s Manufacturing Power
Due to its insufficient labor quality and infrastructure investment, fractured society, market restrictions, and trade protectionism, the South Asian nation is unlikely to replace China. Ever since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, many in the West have discussed the need for supply-chain diversification to decrease their dependence on China...
Mysterious Metallic Orb Found In Mexico After "Falling From The Sky"
Fans of mysterious chunks of metal rejoice: a big metal orb has been found in Mexico, prompting people to speculate it's part of an alien spaceship (as well as some much more grounded guesswork). The orb – which meteorologist Isidro Cano described in a Facebook post as "a very hard...
Ten Thousand Rich Chinese Residents Are Trying to Pull Their Wealth Out of the Country
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
Go inside the place this farmer says even the Ukrainian military fears
Ivan Mishchenko is one of many farmers in Ukraine facing financial ruin after his farm was destroyed by Russian shelling. Despite the devastation and dangers of working on his field littered with landmines he vows to stay in the country to rebuild his business.
Can you guess which is the world’s safest country right now?
It’s all very well living dangerously (who doesn’t love white-water rafting?) but sometimes, feeling safe can be really, really important. That’s especially true for solo travellers: safety can totally impact how you feel about a place. But given crime and violence isn’t exactly something tourism bureaus tend to advertise, it can sometimes be tricky to work out which places to travel are safe, and which are… less so.
Deep Water Under The Colorado Plateau Reveals a Hidden Surprise
Earth's deepest sources of water may not be as old as we once assumed. Based on samples taken from deep below the Colorado Plateau, the briny remnants of ancient seas that make up the base of many groundwater systems might not be so perfectly isolated from the world above. When researchers attempted to date the region's Paradox Basin, between Colorado and Utah, they found 'young' water had been flushed down as deep as three kilometers (1.9 miles). The fresh influx would have been delivered by rainfall, snow melt or natural aquifers as recently as between 400,000 and 1.1 million years ago. While that might seem downright...
California’s biggest water project in 50 years expected to solve drought issues
(Courtesy of Department of Water Resources) On Wednesday, the office of Governor Gavin Newsom reaffirmed its dedication to starting California’s largest water project in fifty years by announcing a freshly revised design for a 45-mile conveyance tunnel beneath a River Delta in California.
A mysterious metallic orb that might hold valuable information was found In Mexico
Could it be the second Utah monolith case?
South Africa warns Blinken over US policies aimed at boxing out Russia and China
A recent congressional push against Russian influence in Africa threw a bit of a wrench into Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s plans to improve U.S. ties with one of the continent’s leading states.
Asia’s richest woman loses half her $24bn fortune in China property crisis
Asia’s wealthiest woman has lost more than half her fortune over the past year as the crisis engulfing China’s real estate sector continues to worsen, a billionaire index showed on Thursday. Yang Huiyan, a majority shareholder in China’s biggest property developer Country Garden, saw her net worth plunge...
Rare 400-year-old ship found in German river is a stunningly preserved 'time capsule'
Maritime archaeologists in northern Germany have discovered the wreckage of a 400-year-old cargo ship that "sank almost standing," escaped decay from ravenous shipworms and still has the barrels of lime it was carrying for the stone-building industry centuries ago. The ship, a rare discovery, is from the Hanseatic period, when...
Scottish activist has her passport seized in Sri Lanka after wading into the political fall out from the country's economic crisis on social media
A Scottish woman living in Sri Lanka who been vocal in her support for activists criticising the country's economic crisis has found herself stranded after authorities seized her passport. Kayleigh Fraser, from St Andrews, Fife, said six immigration officers turned up at her door on Tuesday claiming she had violated...
How restoring overstocked forests can yield multiple diverse benefits
Mechanical thinning of California's forests can reduce the severity of wildfires by eliminating built-up vegetation that fuels blazes. According to researchers at UCI, UC Merced and the UC Division of Agriculture and Natural Resources, scientifically based forest management practices could also curtail CO2 emissions from fires, promote carbon storage in remaining trees, and improve the reliability of water supplies for the state's agricultural sector, communities and hydropower producers.
Chile sinkhole grows large enough to swallow France's Arc de Triomphe
Aug 7 (Reuters) - (In Aug. 7 story, Lundin Mining corrects information to add Japan's Sumitomo Metal Mining Co Ltd as a co-owner of the property in paragraph 6.) A sinkhole in Chile has doubled in size, growing large enough to engulf France's Arc de Triomphe and prompting officials to order work to stop at a nearby copper mine.
Rainwater unsafe to drink due to chemicals: study
Rainwater everywhere on the planet is unsafe to drink due to levels of toxic chemicals known as PFAS that exceed the latest guidelines, according to a new study by Stockholm University scientists. Commonly known as 'forever chemicals' because they disintegrate extremely slowly, PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) were initially found...
Analysis of global tree population explains baffling trends in species richness
Local species richness, the number of species that coexist in a local community, is a key measure of biodiversity. Scientists have known for more than 200 years that large numbers of local species live near the equator, then decline toward the middle and higher latitudes. However, why local species richness differs from place to place remains largely unknown.
Billionaires are funding a massive treasure hunt in Greenland as ice vanishes
Some of the world's richest men are funding a massive treasure hunt in Greenland as sea and land ice melts.
Votorantim and Temasek launch $700 million fund to invest in Brazil
SAO PAULO, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Brazil's Votorantim group and Singapore's Temasek Holdings teamed up to launch a $700 million fund to invest in Brazilian companies, they said in a joint statement on Tuesday.
