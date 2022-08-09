Speed of spinosaurid dinosaur teeth replacement accounts for their overabundance in Cretaceous sites

Read full article on original website
When will the sixth mass extinction happen? A Japanese scientist may have an answer
Earth's average surface temperature and loss of biodiversity have a linear relation. The biggest mass extinction happened 250 million years ago. A temperature of 9oC is needed for a mass extinction event. A Japanese climate scientist has run the numbers for the next big mass extinction and does not expect...
scitechdaily.com
A Surprising Finding Indicates That 800,000-Year-Old Hominins Utilized Fire
The researchers find one of the earliest pieces of evidence supporting the usage of fire using cutting-edge AI methods. There’s a saying that where there’s smoke, there’s fire, and Weizmann Institute of Science researchers are working hard to explore that claim, or at the very least to define what “smoke” is. The researchers describe a cutting-edge, ground-breaking technique they have created and used to find nonvisual signs of fire that date back at least 800,000 years, one of the earliest known indications of the use of fire, in a recent paper that was published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
Astronomers believe that this 7000 year old stone circle in Africa is the world's first astronomical site
Nabta Playa Calendar Circle, reconstructed at Aswan Nubia museumCredit: Raymbetz; CC-BY-SA-3.0 The Nabta Playa is a drainage basin in the Nubian Desert in southern Egypt. The region contains several archaeological sites including the Nabta Playa site which is one of the earliest sites from the Egyptian Neolithic Period or prehistoric Egypt.
The longest-living animals on Earth
The animal kingdom boasts some incredibly long lifespans that far exceed the average human's. While humans may have an "absolute limit" of 150 years (opens in new tab), this is just a blink of an eye compared with the centuries and millennia that some animals live through; and some animals can even stop or reverse the aging process altogether.
What's the biggest group of animals ever recorded on Earth?
In early 2020, ornithologist Noah Strycker found himself walking amongst several thousand chinstrap penguins on Elephant Island, a remote blip of snow-covered rock just off the Antarctic Peninsula. He was there to carry out a census of the island's penguin colony, which hadn't been properly surveyed since 1970. "I'll never forget the sight, sound, and...smell," joked Strycker, a graduate student at Stony Brook University in New York, as well as a professional bird watcher, and author.
IFLScience
Mysterious Metallic Orb Found In Mexico After "Falling From The Sky"
Fans of mysterious chunks of metal rejoice: a big metal orb has been found in Mexico, prompting people to speculate it's part of an alien spaceship (as well as some much more grounded guesswork). The orb – which meteorologist Isidro Cano described in a Facebook post as "a very hard...
ohmymag.co.uk
Stephen Hawking's alarming warning against looking for extraterrestrial life
Should humanity really try to make contact with the suspected extraterrestrial world? For several years now, the members of the METI (Messaging Extra-Terrestrial Intelligence) project have taken up this rather daunting challenge by sending targeted messages to recently discovered exoplanets that may harbour life. For the past fifty years, another...
Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral
A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
IFLScience
Mysterious, Never-Before-Seen Diamonds Found In Ancient Canyon Diablo Meteorite
The extreme temperatures and pressures produced when a space rock slams into the Earth can create distinctive materials, such as the shocked quartz used to identify the remains of such events. Arizona's Canyon Diablo contains diamonds with unusual structures, but scientists have been misinterpreting what makes them special. Very different...
After 350 years, sea gives up lost jewels of Spanish shipwreck
It was a Spanish galleon laden with treasures so sumptuous that its sinking in the Bahamas in 1656 sparked repeated salvage attempts over the next 350 years. So when another expedition was launched recently, few thought that there could be anything left – but exquisite, jewel-encrusted pendants and gold chains are among spectacular finds that have now been recovered, having lain untouched on the seabed for hundreds of years.
AOL Corp
NASA rover finds weird trash on Mars
When a spacecraft screams through Mars' atmosphere at some 12,000 mph, releases a giant supersonic parachute, and ultimately abandons said parachute along with rocket-powered landing gear and a heat shield, it's inevitable that debris will scatter over the Martian landscape. In June, NASA's Perseverance rover spotted paper-like trash caught between...
The Popigai Crater in Siberia has billions of carats of diamonds, making it one of the world's greatest diamond fields
An impact crater as enormous as Popigai Crater is one of the most well-documented on the planet. It was made when a large asteroid crashed into another one in Siberia 36 million years ago.
Enormous Asteroid Traveling at 72,000 mph Only Just Spotted Nearing Earth
At the upper end of its estimated size range, the asteroid would stand as tall as the Empire State Building in New York City.
Rare 400-year-old ship found in German river is a stunningly preserved 'time capsule'
Maritime archaeologists in northern Germany have discovered the wreckage of a 400-year-old cargo ship that "sank almost standing," escaped decay from ravenous shipworms and still has the barrels of lime it was carrying for the stone-building industry centuries ago. The ship, a rare discovery, is from the Hanseatic period, when...
allthatsinteresting.com
German Researchers Just Discovered An Ancient Giant-Headed Amphibian That Used Its Sticky Tongue To Catch Prey
Chemnitzion richteri was discovered at the site of an ancient petrified forest and is believed to have roamed the Earth 291 million years ago. Given how old the Earth is and how recent the field of science is comparatively, much remains unknown about the planet’s zoological history. Modern researchers regularly find fossils that provide evidence to support the existence of previously-undiscovered creatures, and now German scientists have identified the remains of a unique, extinct amphibian species.
This is the tallest mountain in the entire solar system
Olympus MonsImage by NASA, modifications by Seddon; Public Domain Image. Olympus Mons is considered to be the tallest planetary mountain in the Solar System. It is not located on Earth. Rather, it is located on the planet Mars.
Mammoth-Butchering Site Proves Humans Were in North America Much Earlier: Scientists
The New Mexico site from 37,000 years ago contains bones that had been carved as well as evidence the beasts' fat was rendered over fires.
natureworldnews.com
Scientists Presents Timeline for the Possibility of Earth's Sixth Mass Extinction
According to calculations done by a climate scientist at Tohoku University in Japan, the current mass extinction event is not expected to be as devastating as the previous five. Certainly not for several more centuries. Earth has lost most of its species on several occasions during the past 540 million...
World’s largest active volcano could be erupted by earthquake as scientists observe ‘change’ deep inside
THE WORLD's largest volcano has been observed changing internally as blazing magma shifts around. The Mauna Loa volcano is more than five miles tall and researchers know just what it'll take to set the volcano off. Advanced ground- and satellite-based measuring tools indicate to researchers that the .04 square miles...
Earth's Crust Is 'Dripping' Under The Andes, Scientists Say
Beneath the Andes mountains in South America, Earth's crust is dripping into the planet's interior. Moreover, this has been occurring for millions of years – a long geological process that has produced telltale wrinkling and other features on the surface that scientists have discerned through modeling and experimentation. This...
