Trump family members react to FBI search of Trump's Mar-a-Lago home, calling it 'political persecution'

Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The FBI searched former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home on Monday, sparking a firestorm.

Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump took to Twitter and Fox News to denounce the search.

Melania, Ivanka, and Tiffany Trump have not made public statements.

Members of the Trump family took to Twitter and Fox News in response to the FBI's search of former president Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home on Monday .

Donald Trump Jr. retweeted his father's statement, which was originally posted on Truth Social and shared to Twitter by Trump's director of communications since the former president remains banned from Twitter .

"Biden's out of control DOJ is ripping this country apart with how they're openly targeting their political enemies," Trump Jr. wrote. "This is what you see happen in 3rd World Banana Republics!!!"

Trump Jr.'s fiancée and MAGA finance chair Kimberly Guilfoyle also denounced the search on Twitter.

"The FBI raid of Mar-a-Lago is a continuation of the left's endless & unlawful persecution of President Trump," she wrote . "The failed Biden Regime will do anything to try to distract the American people from the fact that their policies are DESTROYING our nation."

White House officials said the Biden White House was unaware that the FBI was going to search Trump's Mar-a-Lago home until the former president announced it on social media, Insider's Lauren Frias reported .

Meanwhile, Eric and Lara Trump made appearances on Fox News.

Eric told host Sean Hannity on Monday night that he was the "guy who got the call" that the FBI was executing a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago. He labeled action "political persecution."

"Every day, we get another subpoena," Eric said. "That's what this is about today, to have 30 FBI agents — actually, more than that — descend on Mar-a-Lago give absolutely no notice. Go through the gate, start ransacking an office, ransacking a closet. You know, they broke into a safe. He didn't even have anything in the safe. I mean, give me a break."

Lara Trump, a contributor at Fox News , accused the Department of Justice of "weaponizing the justice system."

"They are terrified he's going to announce any day that he's running for president in 2024," she said on "Tucker Carlson Tonight." "This is a very convenient way to just throw a little more mud on Donald Trump as though they haven't already done enough."

It remains unclear what the FBI search was specifically related to, though three sources told CNN it was related to documents that may have been improperly taken to Mar-a-Lago.

The National Archives asked the DOJ in February to investigate whether or not Trump broke the law by taking government records from the White House to his Florida residence, Insider's Grace Panetta and Sonam Sheth reported .

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner have not made any public statements about the FBI's search of Mar-a-Lago. They were spotted a few hours after the news broke having dinner in Rochester, Minnesota, CBS News Minnesota reported . Melania and Tiffany Trump also have not spoken publicly about the search.