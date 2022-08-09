ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Trump family members react to FBI search of Trump's Mar-a-Lago home, calling it 'political persecution'

By Talia Lakritz
Insider
Insider
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MO2jH_0hAVldIB00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E8YXg_0hAVldIB00
Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Members of the Trump family took to Twitter and Fox News in response to the FBI's search of former president Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home on Monday .

Donald Trump Jr. retweeted his father's statement, which was originally posted on Truth Social and shared to Twitter by Trump's director of communications since the former president remains banned from Twitter .

"Biden's out of control DOJ is ripping this country apart with how they're openly targeting their political enemies," Trump Jr. wrote. "This is what you see happen in 3rd World Banana Republics!!!"

Trump Jr.'s fiancée and MAGA finance chair Kimberly Guilfoyle also denounced the search on Twitter.

"The FBI raid of Mar-a-Lago is a continuation of the left's endless & unlawful persecution of President Trump," she wrote . "The failed Biden Regime will do anything to try to distract the American people from the fact that their policies are DESTROYING our nation."

White House officials said the Biden White House was unaware that the FBI was going to search Trump's Mar-a-Lago home until the former president announced it on social media, Insider's Lauren Frias reported .

Meanwhile, Eric and Lara Trump made appearances on Fox News.

Eric told host Sean Hannity on Monday night that he was the "guy who got the call" that the FBI was executing a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago. He labeled action "political persecution."

"Every day, we get another subpoena," Eric said. "That's what this is about today, to have 30 FBI agents — actually, more than that — descend on Mar-a-Lago give absolutely no notice. Go through the gate, start ransacking an office, ransacking a closet. You know, they broke into a safe. He didn't even have anything in the safe. I mean, give me a break."

Lara Trump, a contributor at Fox News , accused the Department of Justice of "weaponizing the justice system."

"They are terrified he's going to announce any day that he's running for president in 2024," she said on "Tucker Carlson Tonight." "This is a very convenient way to just throw a little more mud on Donald Trump as though they haven't already done enough."

It remains unclear what the FBI search was specifically related to, though three sources told CNN it was related to documents that may have been improperly taken to Mar-a-Lago.

The National Archives asked the DOJ in February to investigate whether or not Trump broke the law by taking government records from the White House to his Florida residence, Insider's Grace Panetta and Sonam Sheth reported .

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner have not made any public statements about the FBI's search of Mar-a-Lago. They were spotted a few hours after the news broke having dinner in Rochester, Minnesota, CBS News Minnesota reported . Melania and Tiffany Trump also have not spoken publicly about the search.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 2

Related
Fox News

Nancy Pelosi reacts to FBI raid on Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort, says authorities had 'justification'

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reacted to the FBI raid on former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Tuesday. Pelosi says she does not have any insider information, but expects that authorities must have had "justification" for the raid. The FBI executed a search warrant on Trump's resort on Monday, seeking documents that the former president had taken from the White House while leaving office in 2021.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Florida State
Black Enterprise

Georgia Republican Herschel Walker Flubs Fox News Interview

Georgia Republican Senate Candidate, Herschel Walker, conducted a pre-recorded interview with Fox News hoping to explain the controversies surrounding his campaign. Instead, Walker, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, continued his pattern of confusing statements and allegations. According to Raw Story, Fox News Host, Brian Kilmeade, noted the...
GEORGIA STATE
People

Half of Republicans Don't Want Trump to Run in 2024. Here's Who They'd Rather Elect, According to New Poll

Republican voters are not set on former President Donald Trump running again in 2024, according to a new New York Times/Siena College poll. Trump has lost considerable support within his own base as he continues to plant the seeds for a potential 2024 run, with nearly half of Republican primary voters polled saying they want a new candidate in the next general election.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kimberly Guilfoyle
Person
Tiffany Trump
Person
Ivanka Trump
Person
Eric Trump
Person
Donald Trump Jr
Person
Jared Kushner
Person
Lara Trump
Person
Donald Trump
Toby Hazlewood

Marjorie Taylor-Greene And 19 Other Republicans Voted Against a Bill To Prevent Human-Trafficking and Help Victims

Marjorie Taylor-GreeneGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On July 26, Georgia's Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor-Greene was one of just 20 House Republicans who voted against the Frederick Douglass Trafficking Victims Prevention & Protection Reauthorization Act of 2022. Given that the bill was intended to put in place measures to prevent human-trafficking, to punish those who commit the crime and to help those who have been victim of it, her motivation to vote against seems hard to understand.
GEORGIA STATE
MSNBC

Trump's new Jan. 6 nightmare: 'Devastating' evidence sparks MAGA panic as Fox News ignores 45

Fox News ignored Trump’s speech from his first appearance back in Washington D.C. since leaving office. Two former party chairs join MSNBC’s Ari Melber. Former Governor Howard Dean says he “hopes Trump is the nominee” because he thinks Democrats “have a great chance of beating him.” On Fox News turning on Trump, Michael Steele says, “I think from Trump’s perspective, it grates on him. But he knows he holds more cards than these organizations do in the end.”July 28, 2022.
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Mar A Lago#Fox News#Truth Social#Doj#Maga#Biden Regime#American#White House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Rolling Stone

A Sunday Miracle: Fox News Audience Exposed to Jan. 6 Truth During Liz Cheney Interview

Click here to read the full article. In a rare moment on Fox News, its viewers heard the truth about Jan. 6 — thanks to Rep. Liz Cheney, one of two sitting Republicans on the committee investigating the Capitol attack. Despite Bret Baier’s attempts to push the Fox/Trump narrative that the Jan. 6 committee is biased and a sham, Cheney debunked talking point after talking point. Early in the Fox News Sunday interview, Baier tried to pin some of the blame for Jan. 6 on Democratic leadership and Capitol Police. “What will the committee’s report have to say about why the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Insider

Insider

534K+
Followers
31K+
Post
264M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy