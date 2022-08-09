True Thompson is reportedly helping mom Khloé Kardashian take care of her new baby brother

Now that Khloé Kardashian has welcomed her baby boy with ex Tristan Thompson , the reality tv personality and businesswoman is getting a pair of extra hands. According to E! News , the Kardashians star is “thrilled” with the family’s new addition because she “wanted this for so long.”

As reported by the publication, an insider said it has been “a dream come true” for Kardashian and her 4-year-old daughter True Thompson . “They are all truly ecstatic about welcoming a new baby,” the source shares. “True is old enough that she can really help out and be involved with feedings and diaper changes. She is loving being a big sister.”

khloekardashian

The person also said the Good American founder is happy about True’s reaction. “She loves watching her and seeing her in this new role,” the source explained. “She’s in heaven with all of it and feels so blessed she was able to give True a sibling.”

Kardashian and Thompson conceived True’s sibling “in November“ 2021, a month before Tristan fathered a son named Theo Thompson with Maralee Nichols . Tristan’s first son is a 5-year-old son Prince Thompson whom he shares with his ex Jordan Craig .

RELATED:

According to People , the 38-year-old is happy to become a mom again after having a hard time. “Khloé is on cloud nine. Getting a sibling for True has been such a journey. She is very excited to be a mom again,” the insider says. “She really wanted a baby boy.”

The source also says, “ Khloé hasn’t shared a name yet ,” because “She is taking her time with the name. She wants it to be just right.”

Sources close to Kardashian revealed that she wants her ex to be “as involved as possible.”

“Just like they do with True, Khloé will co-parent the baby with Tristan,” the source says. “Tristan is the dad, and Khloé wants him involved as much as possible. He is great with True.” The insider said Khloé “doesn’t see herself as a single mom” because “she has a great support system with a lot of help. She feels very lucky.”