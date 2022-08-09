ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

As Moldova Pivots Toward the West, It Fears a Russian Invasion

By ANTHONY GRANT
The New York Sun
The New York Sun
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jkbi0_0hAVjRZv00

Bomb threats made in recent days against targets in and around the capital of Moldova, Chisinau, have led to fears that Russia could be attempting to sow chaos in that country ahead of a possible invasion. The worries are compounded by an uptick in political turmoil inside the country that is sandwiched between NATO-member Romania and Ukraine.andamp;nbsp;

It is a location coveted by Moscow, which could conceivably use Moldova as a staging ground to launch an attack on Odessa or support such an attack. The most important Ukrainian port city on the Black Sea, Odessa is about 30 miles to the west of Moldova’s most southeasterly point.andamp;nbsp;

Also at issue is the pro-Russian breakaway region of Transnistria, which split from Moldova in 1992 and where upward of 1,600 Russian troops are already stationed. On top of that, a local separatist force is estimated at about 20,000, according to the Times of London, which also reported that threats sent using “dark web tools” led to Chisinau’s airport having to suspend operations and be evacuated more than 10 times in the past month.andamp;nbsp;andamp;nbsp;

The deputy prime minister tasked with reintegrating Transnistria into Moldova, Oleg Serebrian, told the British newspaper, “We have phone calls — there is a bomb in the airport, in the parliament building — practically every day,” adding: “The main idea is to spread fear, instability. From who? We can guess.”

Adding fuel to Russia’s ire is Moldova’s determined pivot to the West since Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. The country was accepted as a candidate member of the European Union on June 23, and as the Sun has previously reported , it is likely that Britain has been supplying Moldova with NATO-grade weapons since the late spring. The British foreign secretary, Liz Truss, met with her Moldovan counterpart in May, following a meeting of British and Molodovan diplomats at Chisinau.

Speaking in Romania last month, Moldova’s president, Maia Sandu, said that “Russia’s war against Ukraine has thrown our region into uncertainty. Moldova is, after Ukraine, the country most affected by the war.” That statement, or more accurately understatement, came on the heels of an announcement made at Tiraspol, the nominal capital of Transnistria, by the putative Transnistrian foreign minister, Vitaly Ignatyev, of a plan for the rogue region’s accession to the Russian Federation.andamp;nbsp;

That is when the bomb threats started to increase, according to Mr. Serebrian, who also told The Times of London that “the war in Ukraine means we worry that this is not simply a declaration but a kind of prelude to an operation in Moldova.”

There are already reportedly nearly half a million Ukrainian refugees in Moldova; any attempt by Moscow to move from provocation to military operation would throw the country into complete chaos and risk drawing in NATO due to Moldova’s long border with Romania.

Underscoring just how firmly Moldova is on Kyiv’s radar, Ukraine as far back as April offered Chisinau military assistance to help it retake Transnistria. Doing so would then theoretically free up border troops for the looming battles to restore Ukraine’s control over all of its Black Sea coast. Moldovan officials have said they would decline any such offer were it ever to be officially made, but they continue to call on Russia to withdraw its troops from Transnistria.andamp;nbsp;

Given Moldova’s delicate geographical location, however, there is only so much flexing of muscle that it can presently do. Now, even though the fighting is going on across the border in Ukraine, sophisticated bomb threats and an unusually strong stream of pro-Kremlin rhetoric from problematic Transnistria point to a sharpening of battle lines. Moscow has always played a long game in these obscure corners of eastern Europe, often to its advantage. Yet with Moldova on edge even as Western allies like Britain are throwing their weight behind it, and Ukraine watching warily just a whisker away, it will not likely remain a game forever.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maia Sandu
Person
Liz Truss
americanmilitarynews.com

US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game

American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Putin will come to China's aid if it goes to war over Taiwan, leading Russian senator vows - but Moscow will expect support for the Kremlin's war in Ukraine

A leading Russian senator has vowed that Vladimir Putin will come to China's aid if it goes to war over Taiwan. But Vladimir Dzhabarov, the first deputy chairman of the international committee in Russia's Federation Council, said the Kremlin's backing would be offered on the understanding that Beijing would show support in kind for the war in Ukraine.
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

Top Russian official Anatoly Chubais 'is hospitalized and feared POISONED' after quitting Putin's government in protest at Ukraine invasion and fleeing to unnamed European country'

A senior Putin official who quit his position and left Russia in protest at the Ukraine war has been rushed to intensive care after suddenly suffering acute numbness in his arms and legs. Specialists in hazmat suits examined the room where Anatoly Chubais, 67, was taken ill in an unspecified...
EUROPE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nato#Black Sea#Ukraine War#Moldova Pivots#Ukrainian#Pro Russian#The Times Of London#British
Daily Mail

Putin loses his 100th colonel as US says 80,000 Russian troops have been either killed or wounded during invasion of Ukraine

Vladimir Putin has now lost at least 100 colonels in the war in Ukraine, as the US says up to 80,000 Russian troops have been killed or wounded in the fighting. Lieutenant-Colonel Vitaly Tsikul, 36 and a tank commander, was confirmed dead by Russian media which showed footage of his funeral taking place in the town of Chebarkul, central Russia.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
The Guardian

By taunting the US ‘paper tiger’, China risks provoking a backlash over Taiwan

The historic visit of the US House speaker, Nancy Pelosi, to Taiwan on Wednesday has certainly triggered a harsh response from China. The People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has been conducting a series of drills around the island that amount to a partial blockade of the Taiwan Strait. In addition, Beijing has announced sanctions against Taiwan, affecting goods from pineapple cakes (a Taiwanese delicacy) to oranges; it has also declared eight countermeasures in response to Pelosi’s visit, which included cancelling dialogues between the leaders of Chinese and US military theatres and suspending the joint Sino-US talks on climate change.
FOREIGN POLICY
The New York Sun

The New York Sun

93
Followers
241
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

The New York Sun covers America and the world from a base at New York. Its report comprises straightforward, unblinkered news dispatches and an editorial page that puts a premium on principles over politics and people over party.

 https://www.nysun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy