Hickory, NC

Snack Bar has been a Hickory institution since 1947. Still reeling from COVID shutdown, the restaurant will close next month.

By Sarah C. Johnson
Statesville Record & Landmark
 2 days ago
L.R.R.P.Vet
1d ago

She asked a very good question, “ Where were you the last two years?!” If you don’t support your local business, this is what happens. This is very sad! I have been going there since 1969...

Tony Ray Hartley
1d ago

I love these people. They were always very cordial and caring. I remember Libby working there when I was in high school visiting every weekend for that famous Snack burger and plate of fries with the guys or a date. Sad to see them close. Hopefully someone with reopen.

