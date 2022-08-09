Snack Bar has been a Hickory institution since 1947. Still reeling from COVID shutdown, the restaurant will close next month.

Newton, NC – Soldiers Reunion is one of the longest running patriotic festivals in the United States. The highlight of the week-long events is a parade at 5 p.m. on Thursday, August 18, in downtown Newton. There is still spaces available for vendors and not profits on the 1924 Courthouse during that Thursday as well as many spaces are still available for the parade. Please contact Pin Station at 828-466-2695.

NEWTON, NC ・ 13 HOURS AGO