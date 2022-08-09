ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Virgin River’: Mel and Jack’s Wedding Won’t Happen in Season 5

By Aramide Tinubu
 1 day ago

Virgin River has absolutely won Netflix fans over. The drama series is based on romantic books by author Robyn Carr. At the center of the show is the relationship between Mel Monroe (Alexandra Breckenridge) and Jack Sheridan (Martin Henderson) . Fans have watched the couple’s relationship expand and grow since season 1

Now that they are engaged and expecting a baby, fans were hoping for wedding bells. However, there won’t be a wedding for the pair in season 5 of Virgin River .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Obc1h_0hAVjMPW00
Martin Henderson as Jack Sheridan, Alexandra Breckenridge as Mel Monroe in ‘Virgin River’ | Netflix

RELATED: ‘Virgin River’: Jack Was Almost Going to Be the Father of Charmaine’s Twins

Jack’s romantic past will come back to haunt him on ‘Virgin River’

Despite the bombshell Charmaine (Lauren Hammersley) dropped at the end of season 4 about the paternity of her twins, Mel and Jack are in a really good place. Now that Jack is dealing with his PTSD productively, the pair are looking ahead toward marriage and welcoming their baby girl.

However, as we know, with drama series, nothing is ever going to be smooth sailing. Jack’s romantic past is set to come back to haunt him in season 5. If you recall, the former Marine was once married to a woman named Mandy.

“There are a lot of great Easter eggs and breadcrumbs that have been left, and we are clocking all of them thoughtfully,” new showrunner Patrick Sean Smith told Glamour . “I would say, check out season five and see if Mandy makes an appearance.”

RELATED: ‘Virgin River’: The Shocking Season 4 Ending Explained

Mel and Jack won’t get married in season 5

With so much going on and Mandy’s apparent re-entry into Jack’s life , don’t expect any wedding bells between the pair in season 3.

“Mel and Jack are such an epic couple that you really want to savor things as much as you can,” Smith told TV Line . “We don’t want things to ever feel like they’re stalled, but we also want to enjoy [their engagement] while we can. So we’re moving at that pace with all of the things they have ahead of them, anticipating [a wedding] down the road.”

It looks like Smith isn’t looking to escalate Virgin River’s slow-moving timeline just yet.

‘Virgin River’ Season 5 will be the best yet

Still, though we won’t see Mel in her white dress, there is a lot to look forward to in season 5, namely, who fathered Charmaine’s twins on earth. The cast and crew have already begun filming season 5 in Vancouver, and filming is slated to move through the end of Nov. 2022.

In fact, Henderson is already giving fans hints about what to expect when the new season debuts next year. “Season five’s great, by the way. It’s the best season yet. I’m amazing in it,” he told Glamour .

RELATED: ‘Virgin River’: Why Are so Many Characters From Robyn Carr’s Books Missing From the Show?

DoYouRemember?

Whoopi Goldberg Earned $60M On ‘The View,’ But Her Daughter And Grandchildren Are Making Their Own Fortune

American actor and television personality Whoopi Goldberg has become a popular face with the new generation for her role as the host of The View. She has been in the entertainment industry for a while and has many accolades to her name, including a Grammy Award for Best Comedy Album with her Broadway show Whoopi Goldberg, while her role in Steven Spielberg’s The Color Purple garnered her first Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama.
BEAUTY & FASHION
