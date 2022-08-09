ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Spoilers: Thomas and Hope’s Ugly Custody Battle

By Carol Cassada
 1 day ago

Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) can’t stay away from drama on The Bold and the Beautiful . Most of Thomas’ recent turmoil stems from his family . His latest decision will undoubtedly cause friction between the Forresters and the Logans.

The Bold and the Beautiful star Matthew Atkinson as Thomas Forrester I Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images

‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ spoilers reveal Thomas Forrester alters Douglas Forrester’s living arrangements

Thomas has gone through a lot since his return to town in 2019. Fans witnessed a new dark side of Thomas as he became obsessed with Hope Logan (Annika Noelle). Thomas even used his son Douglas Forrester (Django Ferri).

RELATED: ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Speculation: Steam Reunion Leads to Thomas and Hope Romance

Hope bonded with Douglas and adopted the young boy. Although she and Thomas aren’t together, Hope is Douglas’ mother and remains part of his life. However, that might change with Thomas’ latest announcement.

According to Soaps.com , The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Thomas wants Douglas to live with him. Odds are Hope won’t be thrilled with the idea.

Fans want Douglas Forrester to be with his dad

When Thomas arrived back in town, viewers were upset with the writers for turning him into a bad guy . The show listened to the outrage and created a redemption arc for Thomas. After undergoing surgery for a traumatic brain injury, he’s back to his normal self.

Thomas has worked to turn his life around and be a better dad to Douglas. Now, he wants a more active role in his son’s life . Douglas lives with Hope and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) in their tiny cabin. But Thomas thinks it’s best if Douglas comes to live with him.

While the move upsets Hope, it’ll make The Bold and the Beautiful fans happy. Some fans have been wanting Thomas and Douglas reunited for a while. Viewers expressed their support of Douglas living with Thomas on a Twitter thread.

“#FreeDouglas and reunite him with his father,” exclaimed one user.

“I’m sick of the storyline of him living with Hope and Liam, and his dad needs to schedule a visit, really?” another commenter chimed in.

“I hope Thomas gets joint custody,” another fan wrote.

Thomas Forrester and Hope Logan headed for an ugly custody battle on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’

Hope’s not going to give in to Thomas’ request on The Bold and the Beautiful . Although Thomas has shown he’s changed, Hope isn’t going to let Douglas go that easily. As Douglas’ mother, she feels it’s best he lives with her and Liam . With Hope unwilling to budge in her decision, a custody battle will be brewing.

Their battle over Douglas will get ugly and might cause a rift in the family. Thomas will have the support of Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen). Meanwhile, Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan) will support Hope .

Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) will also be caught in the middle of the feud. He’ll be forced to choose between his son and his wife. Although Ridge loves Brooke, his children come first to him. Naturally, he’ll support Thomas, destroying his marriage to Brooke. While the Bridge family might crumble, the Tridge clan will reunite.

RELATED: ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: Matthew Atkinson Agrees That Douglas Should Live With Thomas

Comments / 8

Annette Monie
1d ago

Hopeless Hope is not his mother. Thomas needs to be with his dad. Give the child back to Thomas.

Reply(2)
16
gary
1d ago

I never did like hope having custody of Thomas’s son. ALL children, especially little boys need their Dad . Hope isn’t really the boys mother.

Reply
4
Guest
1d ago

This was inevitable. It is after all Thomas son. I can understand his feelings.

Reply
7
