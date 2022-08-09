Former Nets big man Alan Williams signs with Australian team

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Earlier this week it was reported that former Brooklyn Nets’ big man Alan Williams just inked a contract with the NBL’s South East Melbourne Phoenix.

The team announced it on Twitter last week, Williams said the following in a team PR release:

“I always heard that Australia was an amazing place to visit, and it happens to be a perfect and upcoming basketball league. I just found it a good opportunity to further my career and touch an area of the globe that I haven’t been to yet. I’m excited,” Williams said. “I got a chance to play in the NBA for the Phoenix Suns, my hometown team, and the Brooklyn Nets. Specifically, when I got to play with the Phoenix Suns, it was a fantastic experience.”

Williams played for the Nets most recently, in 2018, where he averaged only three points per game but did alleviate bigs in the paint picking up nearly four rebounds per contest.