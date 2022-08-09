ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

WTAJ

Restaurant holds watch party for Hollidaysburg Little League Team

HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– Fans came out to Argonne Café in Hollidaysburg to cheer on the Hollidaysburg Little League All-Star Team Tuesday, August 9. The team took on Naamans Little League from Wilmington Delaware in the second round of the Mid-Atlantic Regional Tournament. Owner Timothy James knows several of the families and players and tries to […]
HOLLIDAYSBURG, PA
WTAJ

SportsBeat Preview: Conemaugh Valley

JOHNSTOWN, Pa (WTAJ) — For the first in nearly 30-years, Conemaugh Valley won a playoff football game in 2021 in a 42-13 victory over Claysburg-Kimmel. A cherry on top of a season where the community rallied behind the Blue Jays. “It was fun. Our community really supports us a lot,” said senior tight end Noah […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
State College, PA
WTAJ

First spiked protein drink launched by Penn State grad

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The first-ever spiked protein beverage, Protochol, is now on the market and it’s coming to State College shelves. Protochol carries an 8% ABV and 11 grams of protein in a 16-ounce can. It’s non-carbonated, comes in three flavors including orange county, pineapple pump, and swoleberry, and is described as a […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Clinton County Speedway to feature biggest race in 34-year history

Mill Hall, Pa. – The Clinton County Speedway will feature two nights of racing this weekend, with two complete shows on Friday, August 12 and Saturday, August 13. The August 13 event will feature the return of the 410 Sprint Cars presented by NAPA/Toner Auto Parts. The event will honor Phil Walter of McClure who holds the record for the most career victories in 410 Sprint Car competition. The Phil...
MILL HALL, PA
State College

David “Dave” William Alterio

David “Dave” William Alterio, 65, cherished husband, father, and grandfather, of Centre Hall, passed away at home on Saturday, August 6, 2022. Born on June 27, 1957, in Bellefonte, he was the son of the late William R. and Mary (Corl) Alterio. In 1984, he married his beloved wife, Virginia “Ginny” Rae (McClintic) Alterio, who survives him at home after sharing 36 years of marriage together.
BELLEFONTE, PA
WTAJ

Altoona man wrestled gun away from brother, charges filed

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is in jail after police say his brother had to wrestle a handgun away from him out of fear for his own life. State police were called to a home on North 3rd Street in the Juniata section of Altoona just before 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, after […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Tickets available to see Jon Lovitz in Altoona

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Jon Lovitz, the comedian, and actor, is coming to Altoona to perform in the Mishler Theatre on Thursday, August 11. Tickets are $35 – $40 and the Rated-R show is happening from 7:30 -10:30 p.m. Jonathan Michael Lovitz is known for voicing Jay Sherman from The Critic and for being […]
ALTOONA, PA
