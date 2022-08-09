Read full article on original website
State College
Photo Gallery: Penn State Quarterbacks Work At Wednesday Night Practice
Penn State football took the field yet again on Wednesday evening as the Nittany Lion sit less than a month from their season opener against Purdue and exactly a month away from their home opener against Ohio. While the media only gets to see bits and pieces of what takes...
Restaurant holds watch party for Hollidaysburg Little League Team
HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– Fans came out to Argonne Café in Hollidaysburg to cheer on the Hollidaysburg Little League All-Star Team Tuesday, August 9. The team took on Naamans Little League from Wilmington Delaware in the second round of the Mid-Atlantic Regional Tournament. Owner Timothy James knows several of the families and players and tries to […]
The greatest moment in the history of sportsmanship happened in the very first inning
The greatest moment in the history of sportsmanship happened in the very first inning of the Southwest Region championship. Two boys who when they woke up this morning only cared about one thing… get to Williamsport. Suddenly everything changed because in real life things happen just like that … things change in a heartbeat.
SportsBeat Preview: Conemaugh Valley
JOHNSTOWN, Pa (WTAJ) — For the first in nearly 30-years, Conemaugh Valley won a playoff football game in 2021 in a 42-13 victory over Claysburg-Kimmel. A cherry on top of a season where the community rallied behind the Blue Jays. “It was fun. Our community really supports us a lot,” said senior tight end Noah […]
Company negotiating with Penn State for campus hotels buys 2 more in Happy Valley
Scholar Hotel Group, founded by a PSU alum, recently purchased two Marriott properties in the State College area.
First spiked protein drink launched by Penn State grad
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The first-ever spiked protein beverage, Protochol, is now on the market and it’s coming to State College shelves. Protochol carries an 8% ABV and 11 grams of protein in a 16-ounce can. It’s non-carbonated, comes in three flavors including orange county, pineapple pump, and swoleberry, and is described as a […]
Sporting News
Who is in the Little League World Series? Updated list of teams to qualify for 2022 LLWS bracket
Baseball's future will be on display at South Williamsport, Pennsylvania, for one of the sport's most cherished events. The Little League World Series is back and primed to be unlike any of its predecessors. The 2022 Little League World Series is the 75th edition of the competition. The tournament will...
Clinton County Speedway to feature biggest race in 34-year history
Mill Hall, Pa. – The Clinton County Speedway will feature two nights of racing this weekend, with two complete shows on Friday, August 12 and Saturday, August 13. The August 13 event will feature the return of the 410 Sprint Cars presented by NAPA/Toner Auto Parts. The event will honor Phil Walter of McClure who holds the record for the most career victories in 410 Sprint Car competition. The Phil...
State College
David “Dave” William Alterio
David “Dave” William Alterio, 65, cherished husband, father, and grandfather, of Centre Hall, passed away at home on Saturday, August 6, 2022. Born on June 27, 1957, in Bellefonte, he was the son of the late William R. and Mary (Corl) Alterio. In 1984, he married his beloved wife, Virginia “Ginny” Rae (McClintic) Alterio, who survives him at home after sharing 36 years of marriage together.
New equine surgical hospital facility brings ‘comfort’ to horse owners in Happy Valley
Previously, horse owners around Centre County had to drive hours to the nearest equine surgical facility. But depending on the horse’s injury, they might not have hours to wait.
Altoona man wrestled gun away from brother, charges filed
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is in jail after police say his brother had to wrestle a handgun away from him out of fear for his own life. State police were called to a home on North 3rd Street in the Juniata section of Altoona just before 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, after […]
Tickets available to see Jon Lovitz in Altoona
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Jon Lovitz, the comedian, and actor, is coming to Altoona to perform in the Mishler Theatre on Thursday, August 11. Tickets are $35 – $40 and the Rated-R show is happening from 7:30 -10:30 p.m. Jonathan Michael Lovitz is known for voicing Jay Sherman from The Critic and for being […]
Cumberland County log home with ‘car-lovers’ garage for $2 million: Cool Spaces
This custom-built log home was a labor of love for the couple who built it. The connection they had to the home is etched on one of the exterior logs - a cornerstone of sorts - tucked around the back side of home by the garage. It reads, “Built by James & Nancy Gutshall ‘1989′.”
WGAL
Disabled vehicle cleared on Interstate 81
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A disabled vehicle was slowing traffic on Interstate 81 south in Cumberland County on Tuesday morning. The vehicle was about 3.4 miles north of Exit 52 (Route 11/To I-76 Turnpike-Middlesex.) The scene is now cleared.
Altoona is against the increase in tractor-trailer sizes
ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)–Altoona expressed its full support for the Coalition Against Bigger Trucks, which advocates for highway and public safety. The Coalition Against Bigger Trucks is a national grassroots organization that’s one of the leading voices on the issue of increasing loading truck parameters. Numerous discussions on the state and federal levels talk about increasing […]
Five accused of hiding whereabouts of runaway teens in Cambria County
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Five people are facing charges for their alleged involvement in hiding two runaway teens from state police. Troopers began their investigation in February when two teens were reported missing. One was reported to have run away from a children’s aid home in Somerset and the other was reported to have […]
wesb.com
PennDOT to Apply High-Friction Surface Treatments
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that the contractor for a high friction surface application project impacting nine sites in Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean and Potter counties plans to resume work on Monday, August 15. High friction surface applications improve skid resistance and enhance safety for motorists at the application sites.
Crews called to deadly crash by Route 350 in Centre County
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Mountain Top Fire Company has reported that there was a fatal crash in Centre County. UPDATE: All roads have been cleared and reopened. According to the Mountain Top Fire Company Facebook post, crews are at the Sandy Ridge blinker light in Philipsburg to redirect traffic. As of 10:20 p.m. Route […]
Two vehicle crash in Williamsport
WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police were called to a crash between two vehicles in Williamsport, Tuesday evening. According to law enforcement, two vehicles collided near the intersection of West Third and Park Streets. Police say the crash occurred around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday. One vehicle was towed away and one person was transported to […]
Police: Infant dropped during argument at Altoona home, arrest made
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Charges have been filed against an Altoona man after he smacked a woman across the face causing her to drop a 3-month-old child she was holding during an argument, police report. On Friday, Aug. 5, Altoona police were called to the 2000 block of 5th Avenue for a report of a […]
