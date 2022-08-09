Read full article on original website
Rosella C. Windschitl
Rosella C. Windschitl age 100, of Sleepy Eye, MN died on August 5, 2022, at Divine Providence Community Home in Sleepy Eye. Funeral Mass will be held at the St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Sleepy Eye, on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 11:00 am. Visitation will be on Thursday from...
Pamela “Pam” J. Winkelman
Pamela “Pam” J. Winkelman, age 61, passed away unexpectedly August 5, 2022 at her home in Belview. A Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at Grace Lutheran Church in Belview, Minnesota. Visitation will be held from 9:00 until 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at Grace Lutheran Church. Burial will follow the service at Grace Lutheran Cemetery in Belview.
Charles J. Huiras
Charles J. Huiras age 85, of Sleepy Eye, MN died on August 6, 2022, at Sleepy Eye Care Center. Funeral Mass will be held at the Church of the Japanese Martyrs, Leavenworth, on Saturday, August 13, 2022 at 11:00 am. Visitation will be on Saturday 10 to 11 am at the church prior to the service. The clergy will be Father Mark Steffl.
Eugene F. Larson
Eugene F. Larson, age 74, of Redwood Falls, passed away Saturday, August 6, 2022 at Bay View Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Red Wing. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, August 11, 2022 at St John Lutheran Church in Redwood Falls. Visitation will be from 9:30 – 11:00 a.m. at the church. Interment will be in the Sundown Lutheran Church Cemetery near Springfield. In lieu of flowers, memorials will be directed to the Redwood Falls Library and Reede Gray Elementary School. Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com. Stephens Funeral Service – Redwood Valley Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Evangeline Madsen
Evangeline Madsen, age 92, passed away August 7, 2022 at Gil Mor Manor in Morgan. A Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church in Evan. Visitation will be held from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Friday, August 12, 2022, at Nelson-Hillestad Funeral Home in Morgan. Visitation will continue from 9:30 until 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church in Evan. Burial will follow the service at Brookville-Dannebod Cemetery in Sleepy Eye.
Donald Edward Dehncke Sr.
Donald Edward Dehncke Sr., 88, of Morton died Friday, June 24, 2022 at River Valley Health and Rehabilitation in Redwood Falls. Memorial Services will be held from 2:00 until 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 13, 2022 at Nelson-Hillestad Funeral Home in Redwood Falls with burial to follow in the Morton City Cemetery.
Carol Barchenger
Caroline “Carol” Barchenger, age 89, of Olivia, MN died on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at RenVilla Healthcare Center in Renville. Funeral services will be on Thursday, August 11 at 11:00 a.m. at the Living Word Church in Redwood Falls with Pastor Nathan Belkstrom officiating. Visitation will be on Wednesday, August 10 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Dirks-Blem Funeral Home in Olivia and will continue for one hour at the church in Redwood Falls on Thursday. Burial will be at Grove Lake Cemetery, rural Brooten at a later date.
Merlyn Peterson
Merlyn Jerome Peterson age 82, of Springfield, Minnesota passed away on Friday, August 5, 2022, at St. John’s Lutheran Home in Springfield, MN. Visitation will be on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Springfield, MN. Service will be held at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, on Wednesday, August 10th, 2022, at 11:00 AM.
