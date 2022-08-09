Eugene F. Larson, age 74, of Redwood Falls, passed away Saturday, August 6, 2022 at Bay View Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Red Wing. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, August 11, 2022 at St John Lutheran Church in Redwood Falls. Visitation will be from 9:30 – 11:00 a.m. at the church. Interment will be in the Sundown Lutheran Church Cemetery near Springfield. In lieu of flowers, memorials will be directed to the Redwood Falls Library and Reede Gray Elementary School. Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com. Stephens Funeral Service – Redwood Valley Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

REDWOOD FALLS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO