Brooklyn, NY

hotnewhiphop.com

Kevin Durant Will Only Stay With The Nets On One Condition

Just last month, Kevin Durant made it abundantly clear that he no longer wanted to play for the Brooklyn Nets. He told the team that he wanted to be traded, and the Nets were quick to note that they would honor his request. After all, KD is a star player with a ton of leverage, and despite his lengthy contract, the Nets feel like they would be better off giving him what he wants.
thecomeback.com

Brooklyn Nets owner makes opinion on Kevin Durant very clear

Megastar Kevin Durant shocked the NBA world when he requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets back in June. And while the Nets still have not found a trade partner over a month later, Durant reiterated his trade demand to Nets team owner Joe Tsai unless certain demands are met.
CBS Boston

The Kevin Durant-Celtics trade storyline has been stoked again

BOSTON -- A few weeks have passed since word first surfaced on trade conversations between the Celtics and Nets involving Kevin Durant and Jaylen Brown. Consider that flame to be rekindled.Shams Charania wrote on Monday about Durant's status in Brooklyn, noting that the star forward "does not have faith in the team's direction." As such, the possibility of a Durant trade this summer remains very much on the table, as Durant reportedly gave an ultimatum to team owner Joe Tsai: "[Tsai] needs to choose between Durant or the pairing of general manager Sean Marks and coach Steve Nash."Charania added that...
fantasypros.com

Kevin Durant reiterates trade request to Nets front office

Kevin Durant has reportedly reiterated his trade request to Brooklyn's owner Joe Tsai, making it clear that Tsai needs to "choose between Durant or the pairing of general manager Sean Marks and coach Steve Nash." (Shams Charania) Fantasy Impact:. This report comes after weeks of silence regarding a potential KD...
Yardbarker

NBA Fans React To Nets Owner Joe Tsai's Tweet About Kevin Durant's Ultimatum: "KD Is Going To The Boston Celtics, Kyrie Irving Will Be Traded To The Los Angeles Lakers."

Kevin Durant is still a member of the Brooklyn Nets despite having requested a trade over a month back and it seems he has decided to force the team into making a decision. Durant had a meeting with owner Joe Tsai this past weekend and reports indicate that he gave Tsai an ultimatum that GM Sean Marks and head coach Steve Nash have to be fired if he is stay in Brooklyn.
