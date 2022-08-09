Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
UPS Delivery Truck Driver Desperate for Fan Amid Triple Digit Temps Denied Due to Corporate PoliciesSharee B.New York City, NY
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Heat Wave More Dangerous For Black New Yorkers, City SaysJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Popular discount grocery store chain plans to open another store location in New YorkKristen WaltersBrooklyn, NY
5 Relaxing Solo Weekend Getaways from NYCBecca CNew York City, NY
Related
hotnewhiphop.com
Kevin Durant Will Only Stay With The Nets On One Condition
Just last month, Kevin Durant made it abundantly clear that he no longer wanted to play for the Brooklyn Nets. He told the team that he wanted to be traded, and the Nets were quick to note that they would honor his request. After all, KD is a star player with a ton of leverage, and despite his lengthy contract, the Nets feel like they would be better off giving him what he wants.
thecomeback.com
Brooklyn Nets owner makes opinion on Kevin Durant very clear
Megastar Kevin Durant shocked the NBA world when he requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets back in June. And while the Nets still have not found a trade partner over a month later, Durant reiterated his trade demand to Nets team owner Joe Tsai unless certain demands are met.
Nets owner responds to Kevin Durant’s ultimatum
Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai on Monday issued a public response to Kevin Durant’s ultimatum. Durant reportedly met with Tsai in London over the weekend to talk about his status with the team. According to a report, Durant issued an ultimatum to the owner. Durant reportedly told Tsai that...
Kyrie Irving reportedly ‘hates’ Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash
It seems that Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant share a similar dislike of Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash and
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
BREAKING: Brooklyn Nets Owner Sends Out A Tweet After Massive Report About Kevin Durant
On Monday, Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai sent out a tweet after the report from The Athletic's Shams Charania came out about Kevin Durant.
The Kevin Durant-Celtics trade storyline has been stoked again
BOSTON -- A few weeks have passed since word first surfaced on trade conversations between the Celtics and Nets involving Kevin Durant and Jaylen Brown. Consider that flame to be rekindled.Shams Charania wrote on Monday about Durant's status in Brooklyn, noting that the star forward "does not have faith in the team's direction." As such, the possibility of a Durant trade this summer remains very much on the table, as Durant reportedly gave an ultimatum to team owner Joe Tsai: "[Tsai] needs to choose between Durant or the pairing of general manager Sean Marks and coach Steve Nash."Charania added that...
Longtime ESPN Reporter Comes Out As Transgender
Longtime ESPN reporter Mechelle Voepel announced a transition from female to male and a new name on Tuesday. Voepel, who has covered women's sports since 1984 and has been at the Worldwide Leader since 1996, will now be known by M.A. Voepel. “In sports media, we’re lucky to tell stories...
fantasypros.com
Kevin Durant reiterates trade request to Nets front office
Kevin Durant has reportedly reiterated his trade request to Brooklyn's owner Joe Tsai, making it clear that Tsai needs to "choose between Durant or the pairing of general manager Sean Marks and coach Steve Nash." (Shams Charania) Fantasy Impact:. This report comes after weeks of silence regarding a potential KD...
RELATED PEOPLE
Could It Happen? A Kevin Durant And James Harden Reunion In Philadelphia?
According to Frank Isola, Kevin Durant has interest in playing with James Harden on the Philadelphia 76ers. SNY's Ian Begley also reported that the Brooklyn Nets superstar would be open to playing for the 76ers.
Yardbarker
NBA Fans React To Nets Owner Joe Tsai's Tweet About Kevin Durant's Ultimatum: "KD Is Going To The Boston Celtics, Kyrie Irving Will Be Traded To The Los Angeles Lakers."
Kevin Durant is still a member of the Brooklyn Nets despite having requested a trade over a month back and it seems he has decided to force the team into making a decision. Durant had a meeting with owner Joe Tsai this past weekend and reports indicate that he gave Tsai an ultimatum that GM Sean Marks and head coach Steve Nash have to be fired if he is stay in Brooklyn.
Comments / 0