ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Comments / 1

Related
Family Handyman

Does This DIY Swamp Cooler TikTok Hack Work?

A swamp cooler, aka evaporative cooler, reduces air temperatures by up to 40 degrees via water evaporation instead of refrigerant. Cheaper and better for the environment than traditional air conditioners, they’re a popular way to cool homes all over the Western U.S. and dry climates around the world. But...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
pethelpful.com

Woman Drops Everything to Save Her Dog From a Bear and People Are Here For It

When in a cabin or home in the mountains, you want to enjoy the outdoors as much as possible. It's where many people go vacationing no matter what time of year. From the cool, fresh air in the summers to hitting the ski towns in the winter, it's an outdoor wonderland for people. But with all that open space comes the wildlife who lives there too that everyone needs to be made aware of.
ASPEN, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hack#Masking Tape#The Tape#Lifehacks
Family Handyman

Can This TikTok Massage Gun Hack Help Clean Your Car?

I don’t like vacuuming my car, so I’m always on the lookout for something to make it easier. Most weeks, I take it to the car wash. My car’s interior usually resembles the sandy beach where I play fetch with my two dogs. Last week, I retrieved my vehicle at the car wash and the nice man mopped his brow and said, “Whew!”
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Salon

How to wash a down comforter (because it’s probably time)

My favorite room of my home is, by far, my bedroom. I spent weeks deliberating furnishings, wood tones, and a few pieces of lovely, affordable art. I also landed on a thick, cozy area rug, a big arm chair, and the most exquisite secondhand mirror to accent it all. But what I really splurged on were my percale sheets, matching duvet cover, and the most cloud-like comforter imaginable to make the place where I lay my head at night the happiest place to be.
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Paintings
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
techeblog.com

Inventor Creates Motorized IKEA Sofa Using Old Hoverboard Hardware

A motorized IKEA sofa isn’t the most practical of furniture pieces, but when you have old hoverboard hardware laying around, this is the result, or at least for an inventor and his group of friends in Berlin. They just so happened to have a few broken hoverboards laying around, along with an electric bike battery, so they hacked together a functional drivetrain.
ELECTRONICS
Family Handyman

How to Mill and Dry Lumber Yourself

Two affordable chain saw attachments make it possible. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication. A full day. Complexity.
INDUSTRY
Family Handyman

The Best Multitool for Big Jobs? Check Out the Zippo AxeSaw

What do you do if after decades of catering to cigarette smokers, your business needs to make a change to survive? Well, if you’re Zippo, you get into the campfire game. That’s exactly what the company did, producing neat campfire-centric multi-tools, fire starters, emergency kits, lanterns and more.
JOBS
Family Handyman

How to Use Laundry Pods the Right Way

If you’re dealing with a constant cycle of dirty clothes and a questionable grasp of laundry basics, we understand. You’re not the only one who has no idea what those laundry symbols mean. While there’s no way to make your laundry clean itself, certain products can make the...
ELECTRONICS
Family Handyman

How to Build a Portable Sauna

DIY a portable sauna? No sweat. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication. Multiple Days. Complexity. Intermediate. More than...
HOME & GARDEN
BoardingArea

Duct Tape, A Travel Necessity?

Travel expert Samantha Brown explains why she never leaves home without duct tape. I must admit, it has never been one of my carry-on items, but it will be going forward…. Brown makes some excellent points about why it is smart to carry duct tape with you when you travel.
TRAVEL
Family Handyman

How To Make a DIY Hydroponic Garden

Buy a salad, eat for a night. Spend a couple of hours on this build and eat salad for life. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
GARDENING
BoardingArea

What Is Wrong With This Photograph? Part 157

During a sunny — albeit hot — day recently, I was at a public plaza which was constructed in recent years; and I approached a specific area which had me wondering what exactly was going on. Despite thinking that I was missing something here, changing the angle and vantage point of how to look at this did not help me at all.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Family Handyman

Family Handyman

35K+
Followers
3K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Family Handyman empowers DIYers to maintain and improve their homes, with inspiring projects, expert advice and clear, step-by-step instructions.

 https://www.familyhandyman.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy