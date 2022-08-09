Read full article on original website
ETOnline.com
Anne Heche: Salon Owner Details Their Encounter Shortly Before Car Crash (Exclusive)
Anne Heche made a trip to a Los Angeles hair salon just minutes ahead of the fiery car accident that has left her in critical condition with severe burns. ET spoke with Glass Hair Design in Venice Beach owner Richard Glass, who said the All Rise actress randomly came into his hair studio and purchased a red wig on Friday, moments before she crashed her car in two locations.
Some Revelations About Mutt Lange, Shania Twain’s Ex-Husband from ‘Not Just a Girl’ Netflix Documentary
In the 1990s Shania Twain’s career exploded behind the one-two punch of The Woman In Me and Come On Over, albums that effortlessly blended country music tradition and her distinctive singing style with dynamic flashes of pop and rock. And in the producer’s chair for those records was Robert John “Mutt” Lange, who at the time was coming off absolutely huge hits with AC/DC’s Back in Black and Def Leppard’s Pyromania, but it wasn’t just a professional collaboration. “We met, we fell in love, we were engaged, wrote an entire album, all in six months, and got married in that six months as well,” Shania Twain says in an archival clip included in her new Netflix documentary Not Just a Girl.
‘He has done more to further the cause of hate in the US than almost anyone’: the rise and fall of Alex Jones
For years, the Infowars provocateur has made millions of dollars spreading lies and disinformation on social media. Last week in a Texas court, he finally saw some comeuppance. But will this be the end of him – or is it just a temporary setback?
'Bitter Pill To Swallow': Naomi Judd's Music Catalog, Including Hits With Wynonna, Now Belongs To Her Husband Larry Strickland — Sources
Naomi Judd's music catalog now entirely belongs to her husband, Larry Strickland, including all the hits the country star made with her daughter, Wynonna — adding to the drama over leaving her children out of her will. Radar has learned that Naomi's will didn't mention leaving Wynonna, 58, any share of the duo's long list of duets. Strickland is now in control of Naomi's catalog and music proceeds after she gave him complete control of her multimillion-dollar fortune before killing herself. "To Wy, her feeling is Naomi built her fortune at least partially on the back of Wynonna's own hard...
Whoever Hired Garth Brooks To Narrate A New National Geographic Docuseries Is A Genius
I remember watching Garth Brooks’ documentary on Netflix, and whenever the camera was on him, it was the biggest cheeseball, overdramatic responses I’ve ever heard in my life. Seriously, it was like he was taking his last breath every time he said a word. Maybe it was because...
The FADER
Watch the video for U.S. Girls’ “So Typically Now”
Until today, it had been almost 20 months since Toronto-based singer-songwriter-producer Meg Remy released her most recent single as U.S. Girls — a Santa Clause diss track featuring Rich Morel — and nearly two-and-a-half years since the arrival of Heavy Light, her seventh studio album under the misleading moniker. The wait ended this afternoon, when Remy dropped a new track titled “So Typically Now” alongside a sleek, self-directed music video.
Tom Waits Shares Unreleased Live Recordings Ahead of 2002 LPs Reissue
Click here to read the full article. Tom Waits marks the upcoming 20th-anniversary reissues for his Alice and Blood Money by unearthing a pair of unreleased performances of songs from those 2002 LPs. The flamenco-flavored spin on Blood Money’s “All the World Is Green” was recorded in Milan, Italy, 2008 as part of Waits’ Glitter & Doom Tour, while the stripped-down piano rendition of Alice’s “Fish and Bird” was performed in London in 2004: Both Alice and Blood Money were the result of Waits and co-writer Kathleen Brennan’s recent collaboration with playwright Robert Wilson, who they previously worked with for Waits’ 1989...
Gwyneth Paltrow and Teen Daughter Apple Martin’s Rare Photos Prove They’re Twins: See Pictures
So grown up! Despite being the oldest child of Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin, Apple Martin has done her best to keep a low-profile over the years. Gwyneth and Chris tied the knot in 2003 and welcomed Apple on May 14, 2004. The pair went on to have son Moses on April 8, 2006. The coparents famously “consciously uncoupled” in 2014. Though their divorce was finalized two years later, they have remained part of each other’s lives as they raise their daughter and son.
Stranger Things’ Joseph Quinn got to ROCK OUT with Metallica to 'Master of Puppets'
Joseph Quinn, who plays the heavy metal fan on Stranger Things, not only got to meet Metallica at Lollapalooza, but share a jam session to the song "Master of Puppets" with the band backstage. After all, Eddie did have a crucial scene in the upside down with that very track.
Meet the Rolling Stones Superfan Who’s Spent Millions on His Collection and Attends Every Single Show
Click here to read the full article. When the Rolling Stones take the stage anywhere in the world, a few things are guaranteed to happen. The band will play “Miss You,” “Honky Tonk Women,” and “Midnight Rambler” at some point during the night, Mick Jagger will depart the stage midway through the set so Keith Richards can lead the band through a couple of songs on his own — and ultimate Stones superfan Matt Lee will be perched directly in front of the stage, usually on Ron Wood’s side, with an iPhone 13 Pro in his hand to shoot stunning...
Nolan Neal Dies: ‘America’s Got Talent’ & ‘The Voice’ Singer Was 41
Nolan Neal, the Nashville musician who appeared as a contestant on both America’s Got Talent and The Voice, was found dead in his apartment Monday. He was 41. A cause of death has not been disclosed, but Neal often spoke candidly about his struggles with substance abuse and addictions.
Alt-Rock Fest Flannel Nation Unravels After Everclear, Candlebox Drop Out
Click here to read the full article. A Nineties alt-rock rock festival, aptly titled “Flannel Nation,” was forced to cancel after several top acts — including Everclear and Candlebox — dropped out due to organizational and logistical issues. The one-day event, billed as “A Celebration of the Nineties,” was supposed to take place this Saturday, Aug. 13, at Port of Los Angeles in San Pedro, California. Along with Everclear and Candlebox, the lineup featured other favorites of alternative nation such as Sugar Ray, Soul Asylum, Filter, Cracker, Fastball, Sponge, Star Zero, and X Wire. But trouble for the festival began Tuesday night,...
NME
Rival Schools announce deluxe reissue of ‘United By Fate’, share new version of ‘Holding Sand’
Rival Schools have announced a deluxe reissue of debut album ‘United By Fate’ and shared an acoustic version of ‘Holding Sand’ – check it out below. Originally released in August 2001, the deluxe anniversary edition of ‘United By Fate’ will feature the original 13 songs remastered for vinyl alongside every official ‘United By Fate’ B-side, all of Rival Schools’ tracks from their split with Onelinedrawing (never before released on vinyl), and an acoustic take on ‘Holding Sand’, which can be heard below.
Sony Music, Michael Jackson Estate Settle Lengthy Lawsuit Over Disputed Songs
Click here to read the full article. Eight years after a Michael Jackson fan sued Sony and the singer’s estate over posthumous recordings the label released that were allegedly sung by an impersonator, the lawsuit has finally been settled. In 2014, Jackson fan Vera Serova filed a class-action lawsuit against Sony Music, the Jackson estate, and producers claiming that three songs on the 2010 LP Michael — “Breaking News,” “Keep Your Head Up,” and “Monster” — were sold as Jackson recordings, even though Jackson’s own children, friends, and fellow artists believed they were sung by someone else. “It’s not Michael Jackson,” Will.i.am...
Serpentwithfeet and Moby Share Video for New Song “On Air”: Watch
Moby and Serpentwithfeet have shared a video for their new collaborative song “On Air.” The track is the second release from Moby’s label Always Centered at Night. Check out the video—directed by Moby and Mike Formanski—below. Of the collaboration, Moby said in a...
John Legend reveals trauma of losing child in Desert Island Discs
A talent from the age of four, the musician seemingly led a charmed life - until tragedy struck
