qrockonline.com
Joliet Officer Discharges Gun In Pursuit Of Suspect
On August 10, 2022, at 8:02 p.m, Joliet Police Officers on patrol observed two males behind a gas station in the 700 block of East Cass Street. One of the suspects fled on foot as Officers approached. Officers ran after the suspect and then observed that he was holding a handgun. The suspect ignored numerous commands from Officers to stop and to drop the handgun. Officers pursued the suspect to the 600 block of Jerome Street at which time the suspect turned back towards an Officer while still armed with the handgun. The pursuing Officer discharged their weapon, missing the suspect. The suspect then dropped their weapon and was taken into custody. The suspect’s weapon was recovered at the scene.
cwbchicago.com
Man found beaten to death in Pottawattomie Park, authorities say
Officials say a man found dead behind the Pottawattomie Park field house on Tuesday morning was killed in a physical attack. The Cook County medical examiner’s office ruled his death a homicide. Chicago police responded to the park, 7340 North Rogers, around 8:40 a.m. after someone found the man’s...
Protesters gather, call for indictment of CPD officer who shot, killed Anthony Alvarez
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Protesters gathered Wednesday night to call for the indictment of the Chicago police officer who shot and killed 22-year-old Anthony Alvarez last year.The rally was held outside the 16th (Jefferson Park) District station, where Officer Evan Solano was expected to return to work after serving a 20-day suspension for violating several department rules during the foot chase that ended with him fatally shooting Alvarez. A few dozen people attended the rally.The Civilian Office of Police Accountability had recommended Solano be fired over the shooting, determining he shouldn't have chased Alvarez in the first place, and violated Chicago Police Department...
cwbchicago.com
Man stabbed at Fullerton Red Line station, offender leaves her ID at the scene
A 37-year-old man is in serious condition after being stabbed in the neck on the Fullerton Red Line platform Tuesday evening, Chicago police said. But, in an interesting twist, the assailant apparently dropped her phone and ID before she escaped. Police said the victim and a woman were arguing on...
qrockonline.com
Fatal Motorcycle Crash In Bolingbrook
On August 10th, 2022 at approximately 1:15 PM, Bolingbrook Police responded to the area of Remington Blvd and Dalton Lane for a reported traffic crash involving a motorcycle and a semi tractor-trailer. The driver of the motorcycle was transported to an area hospital for treatment and was later pronounced deceased. At this time, identification of the motorcycle driver is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. Remington Blvd was closed in both directions between 1401 Remington (Dalton Ln) and 1455 Remington, while the Bolingbrook Police Department Traffic Unit investigates the crash for several hours yesterday.
17-Year-Old Chicago Girl Forced To Hand Over Her Baby During Home Invasion
The suspect remains on the loose.
cwbchicago.com
Woman foils carjacking attempt near Magnificent Mile overnight, but another woman wasn’t so fortunate in Rogers Park
Police are investigating an attempted carjacking that occurred near the Magnificent Mile overnight. Detectives are also investigating a successful hijacking in Rogers Park on Monday evening. Most recently, a 25-year-old woman foiled a carjacking as she sat in her car in the 800 block of North Rush Street around 1:31...
fox32chicago.com
2 arrested after police chase at Chicago Premium Outlets mall in Aurora
AURORA, Ill. - A large law enforcement presence was seen at a mall in west suburban Aurora Tuesday afternoon after a police chase. According to Aurora police, officers responded to the Chicago Premium Outlets mall located at 1650 Premium Boulevard. Officers briefly chased two suspects and then took them into...
8-month-old girl found after being taken by suspect who broke into Irving Park home: CPD
CPD said the suspect hit a 17-year-old girl on the head before taking the baby.
nadignewspapers.com
Woman grazed by bullet following parking dispute
A 22-year-old woman was grazed by a bullet when a man fired a gun at her while she was driving at about 2:45 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, near the intersection of Milwaukee and Central avenues in Gladstone Park, according to Chicago police. The woman reported that a short time earlier...
Riverside Brookfield Landmark
Shells casings recovered after shots fired in Brookfield | Police reports Aug. 1-8
A 30-year-old Chicago man who had just repossessed a vehicle on the south end of Brookfield called police on Aug. 2 at about 1:45 a.m. to report hearing about 10 gunshots fired nearby, telling police he took cover and called 911 from a nearby strip mall parking lot because he was not sure if the shots were fired in his direction.
Chicago police investigate after man hit by US Postal Service van
CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is in the hospital after being hit by a vehicle he said was a U.S. Postal Service van.The man shared his story with CBS 2's Tim McNicholas. The man said he was walking across Marshfield Avenue when the van was turning off of Wrightwood Avenue. He said the van struck him in the leg, knocked him down and then drove off around 1 p.m. on Sunday.In a hospital at Illinois Masonic, Marc Filerman was preparing for a surgery on his leg."Stressed about a whole lot of things and in pain, I mean my whole leg,"...
ABC7 Chicago
Man stole $56K in watches on Magnificent Mile before Mother Hubbard's hammer attack: CPD
CHICAGO -- A convicted felon allegedly stole over $56,000 worth of vintage watches from the Ralph Lauren store on the Magnificent Mile last month, just hours before he was arrested for a hammer attack at Mother Hubbard's bar in River North. Anthony M. Strozier, 31, was caught on surveillance video...
Owner ‘devastated’ after small dog stolen from parked car in River North
Anyone with information is asked to contact Chicago Police or Lost Dogs Illinois.
qrockonline.com
Suburban Men Convicted in Federal Investigation That Dismantled Mexico-to-Chicago Drug Pipeline
Two suburban men are facing prison time after they were convicted on drug conspiracy charges. Sheldon Morales and Eduardo Santana were found guilty last week of charges that were part of a federal investigation that disrupted a Mexico-to-Chicago drug pipeline. Prosecutors say the pair conspired with a supplier in Mexico and two inmates in a prison in Texas to traffic meth, fentanyl, and cocaine from Mexico to Evanston and Morton Grove in 2019.
Chicago police: Man shot after approaching suspected catalytic converter thieves in Rogers Park
A man was shot after approaching a suspect attempting to take something under the man's vehicle in the Rogers Park neighborhood, Chicago police said.
fox32chicago.com
Catalytic converter thefts: Tips on how to prevent the rising Chicago crime
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning that catalytic converter thefts are on the rise. It's a costly crime that more and more people are falling victim to. "When they cut the converter off, they do a lot of damage," said Gary Kinsler, Autohaus owner. "This is very expensive. To replace this with OEM parts and put it back to the way it was, it could be up to $3,000 dollars."
‘It's Just So Dangerous:' Family in Mourning After Father Shot and Killed on CTA Train
The family of a 29-year-old man shot and killed on a CTA Red Line train says that he often talked about the need for increased security on trains in the months prior to his death. Diunte Moon was riding on a CTA Red Line train early Saturday morning when his...
qrockonline.com
Arrest of Woman in Joliet Wanted For Three Arrest Warrants In Will County
A 38-year-old Aurora woman arrested for Battery, Obstructing a Peace Officer had three Will County Warrants out for her arrest. On August 8, 2022, at 4:29 a.m., Joliet Officers responded to BP gas station (6 McDonough Street) for a disturbance. Officers determined that Hudson entered the gas station and demanded water from an employee. After the employee refused, Hudson sprayed the employee with mace and left the store. Officers located Hudson at the Dunkin Donuts across the street where she refused multiple times to provide her information to Officers. Officers placed Hudson into custody without incident.
fox32chicago.com
Surveillance video shows Chicago thieves stealing photography equipment
CHICAGO - Video shows a woman searching the halls of 4001 N. Ravenswood — the home of Chicago Photography Classes. Inside the building is FreshLens Chicago, a studio and nonprofit aimed at teaching youth about photography. The woman eventually leaves the building and appears to hold the door for...
