Chicago, IL

qrockonline.com

Joliet Officer Discharges Gun In Pursuit Of Suspect

On August 10, 2022, at 8:02 p.m, Joliet Police Officers on patrol observed two males behind a gas station in the 700 block of East Cass Street. One of the suspects fled on foot as Officers approached. Officers ran after the suspect and then observed that he was holding a handgun. The suspect ignored numerous commands from Officers to stop and to drop the handgun. Officers pursued the suspect to the 600 block of Jerome Street at which time the suspect turned back towards an Officer while still armed with the handgun. The pursuing Officer discharged their weapon, missing the suspect. The suspect then dropped their weapon and was taken into custody. The suspect’s weapon was recovered at the scene.
JOLIET, IL
cwbchicago.com

Man found beaten to death in Pottawattomie Park, authorities say

Officials say a man found dead behind the Pottawattomie Park field house on Tuesday morning was killed in a physical attack. The Cook County medical examiner’s office ruled his death a homicide. Chicago police responded to the park, 7340 North Rogers, around 8:40 a.m. after someone found the man’s...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Protesters gather, call for indictment of CPD officer who shot, killed Anthony Alvarez

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Protesters gathered Wednesday night to call for the indictment of the Chicago police officer who shot and killed 22-year-old Anthony Alvarez last year.The rally was held outside the 16th (Jefferson Park) District station, where Officer Evan Solano was expected to return to work after serving a 20-day suspension for violating several department rules during the foot chase that ended with him fatally shooting Alvarez. A few dozen people attended the rally.The Civilian Office of Police Accountability had recommended Solano be fired over the shooting, determining he shouldn't have chased Alvarez in the first place, and violated Chicago Police Department...
CHICAGO, IL
qrockonline.com

Fatal Motorcycle Crash In Bolingbrook

On August 10th, 2022 at approximately 1:15 PM, Bolingbrook Police responded to the area of Remington Blvd and Dalton Lane for a reported traffic crash involving a motorcycle and a semi tractor-trailer. The driver of the motorcycle was transported to an area hospital for treatment and was later pronounced deceased. At this time, identification of the motorcycle driver is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. Remington Blvd was closed in both directions between 1401 Remington (Dalton Ln) and 1455 Remington, while the Bolingbrook Police Department Traffic Unit investigates the crash for several hours yesterday.
BOLINGBROOK, IL
fox32chicago.com

2 arrested after police chase at Chicago Premium Outlets mall in Aurora

AURORA, Ill. - A large law enforcement presence was seen at a mall in west suburban Aurora Tuesday afternoon after a police chase. According to Aurora police, officers responded to the Chicago Premium Outlets mall located at 1650 Premium Boulevard. Officers briefly chased two suspects and then took them into...
AURORA, IL
nadignewspapers.com

Woman grazed by bullet following parking dispute

A 22-year-old woman was grazed by a bullet when a man fired a gun at her while she was driving at about 2:45 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, near the intersection of Milwaukee and Central avenues in Gladstone Park, according to Chicago police. The woman reported that a short time earlier...
CHICAGO, IL
Riverside Brookfield Landmark

Shells casings recovered after shots fired in Brookfield | Police reports Aug. 1-8

A 30-year-old Chicago man who had just repossessed a vehicle on the south end of Brookfield called police on Aug. 2 at about 1:45 a.m. to report hearing about 10 gunshots fired nearby, telling police he took cover and called 911 from a nearby strip mall parking lot because he was not sure if the shots were fired in his direction.
BROOKFIELD, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago police investigate after man hit by US Postal Service van

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is in the hospital after being hit by a vehicle he said was a U.S. Postal Service van.The man shared his story with CBS 2's Tim McNicholas. The man said he was walking across Marshfield Avenue when the van was turning off of Wrightwood Avenue. He said the van struck him in the leg, knocked him down and then drove off around 1 p.m. on Sunday.In a hospital at Illinois Masonic, Marc Filerman was preparing for a surgery on his leg."Stressed about a whole lot of things and in pain, I mean my whole leg,"...
CHICAGO, IL
qrockonline.com

Suburban Men Convicted in Federal Investigation That Dismantled Mexico-to-Chicago Drug Pipeline

Two suburban men are facing prison time after they were convicted on drug conspiracy charges. Sheldon Morales and Eduardo Santana were found guilty last week of charges that were part of a federal investigation that disrupted a Mexico-to-Chicago drug pipeline. Prosecutors say the pair conspired with a supplier in Mexico and two inmates in a prison in Texas to traffic meth, fentanyl, and cocaine from Mexico to Evanston and Morton Grove in 2019.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Catalytic converter thefts: Tips on how to prevent the rising Chicago crime

CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning that catalytic converter thefts are on the rise. It's a costly crime that more and more people are falling victim to. "When they cut the converter off, they do a lot of damage," said Gary Kinsler, Autohaus owner. "This is very expensive. To replace this with OEM parts and put it back to the way it was, it could be up to $3,000 dollars."
CHICAGO, IL
qrockonline.com

Arrest of Woman in Joliet Wanted For Three Arrest Warrants In Will County

A 38-year-old Aurora woman arrested for Battery, Obstructing a Peace Officer had three Will County Warrants out for her arrest. On August 8, 2022, at 4:29 a.m., Joliet Officers responded to BP gas station (6 McDonough Street) for a disturbance. Officers determined that Hudson entered the gas station and demanded water from an employee. After the employee refused, Hudson sprayed the employee with mace and left the store. Officers located Hudson at the Dunkin Donuts across the street where she refused multiple times to provide her information to Officers. Officers placed Hudson into custody without incident.
WILL COUNTY, IL
fox32chicago.com

Surveillance video shows Chicago thieves stealing photography equipment

CHICAGO - Video shows a woman searching the halls of 4001 N. Ravenswood — the home of Chicago Photography Classes. Inside the building is FreshLens Chicago, a studio and nonprofit aimed at teaching youth about photography. The woman eventually leaves the building and appears to hold the door for...
CHICAGO, IL

