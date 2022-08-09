Read full article on original website
Former Seahawks RB Marshawn Lynch arrested in Las Vegas on DUI
LAS VEGAS — Former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch was arrested on Tuesday in Las Vegas on suspicion of driving under the influence. Police in Las Vegas said they stopped a vehicle driven by Lynch west of Las Vegas Boulevard for suspected driver impairment, according to KIRO-TV. Officers later...
Pete Carroll running 50 yards in his white dad shoes will probably be the most impressive thing about the Seahawks this year
Pete Carroll has gotten this far as an NFL head coach because he earns the respect of his players. He relates to them. He bonds with them. He even plays extremely elaborate practical jokes on them. There seems to be nothing the man won’t do to win over his Seahawks players as he tries to coach a winner.
NFL world reacts to Jimmy Garoppolo’s place on 49ers’ unofficial depth chart
As we get closer to the season, teams are starting to release their unofficial depth charts for the 2022-23 NFL season, and the San Francisco 49ers certainly released a controversial one on Tuesday morning. The 49ers‘ depth chart featured the expected names as the starters, but veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo...
Seahawks Running Back Suffered Injury On Thursday
In 2018, the Seattle Seahawks shocked the football world by drafting running back Rashaad Penny in the first round. Over the course of his four seasons with the team, Penny struggled to live up to his draft stock. He suffered a number of soft tissue injuries that have plagued him throughout his career thus far.
Rumors Fly as Russell Wilson's Agent Spotted at Broncos HQ with Walton-Penner Group
Englewood, Colo. — Wednesday marked the first official practice launched under the Denver Broncos' new ownership team — the Walton-Penner group. While the Broncos sale became official on Tuesday afternoon, fans poured into UCHealth Training Center to get a glimpse of the star-studded ownership group led by Walmart heir Robert Walton and his son-in-law Greg Penner.
Pete Carroll takes on surprising role in Seahawks practice
Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll is definitely known for his energy. If there is any doubt about that, one need only hear about what he did during practice on Thursday. Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic relayed how Carroll played scout team quarterback during Thursday’s practice. This was no light workout either, as Carroll was even running play-action rollouts and at one point threw a sidearm pass.
NFC Notes: Brandon Aiyuk, 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks
49ers HC Kyle Shanahan has noticed that WR Brandon Aiyuk is doing what he needs to in order to improve ahead of the upcoming season. “He’s developing in all the stuff he needed to do to get better,” Shanahan said, via Pro Football Talk. “He comes off the ball every play, he runs full speed every play, he’s not slow-playing stuff anymore. He’s not sitting there and fighting with guys with his hands. He’s doing it with his feet, with his hips, creating edges by running, breaking down. If you want to get open in this league, you have to be so violent in how you run and put your knees into the ground and everything. And that’s hard on guys a lot. They do that like three days in a row, and sometimes they have to take a week off. That’s why it’s so crucial how these guys prepare. And it’s hard when we’re not around him, but B.A., he did it all when he was away from us, he did it all throughout OTAs and his body can handle everything he’s doing and that’s why he is getting better right now.”
Marshawn Lynch to serve as 'special correspondent' for Seahawks
The product on the field for the Seattle Seahawks will likely take a big step backwards this year. However, in the absence of Russell Wilson or any realistic hope of winning a playoff game, the team will have a few franchise legends helping to improve their off-the-field product this season.
