ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Trade winds expected to strengthen through Thursday

By Stephanie Shinno
KHON2
KHON2
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oBcVC_0hAVhAkO00

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The trades will strengthen today, with breezy to locally windy conditions then expected through Thursday as a weak low or surface trough slides by to the south of the state.

The trades will ease back to moderate and locally breezy levels Friday through early next week.

Fairly dry trade wind weather will prevail during the next 7 days, with showers favoring windward and mauka areas mainly at night and during the early morning hours. A stray shower may reach leeward areas at times, but most areas should remain dry.

Comments / 0

Related
KHON2

Strong trade winds expected for the islands Wednesday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Locally strong trade winds are expected Wednesday with winds approaching 30 mph. A gradually decline in wind speeds on Thursday lasting through early next week. Drier than normal conditions are in place over the islands through this weekend.
ENVIRONMENT
KHON2

Trade wind speeds increasing through Wednesday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — HONOLULU (KHON2) — Fair weather is expected today, with a return to more typical trade wind weather Tuesday, with showers focused over windward and mauka areas. Trade winds will gradually strengthen to locally strong by the middle of the week, as an area of low pressure potentially develops and passes far south […]
HONOLULU, HI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Honolulu, HI
KHON2

Trade winds return and continue to strengthen

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Showers over Kauai will diminish this evening, while drier air and fair trade wind weather remains across the remainder of the islands. Trade winds settling in across the islands, will refocus showers along mainly windward and mauka areas this week. Trade winds could gradually strengthen to locally strong by the middle of […]
HONOLULU, HI
bigislandnow.com

Red Flag Warning Issued For Portions of Big Island

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a red flag warning for the same parts of the Big Island for which it previously issued a fire weather watch. The red flag warning will be in effect from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, the same time frame as the fire weather watch.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Ala Moana Center Night Market begins Friday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A new night market is hitting Ala Moana Center!. Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news. The Hawaii Craft and Foodie Fest and the mall are joining forces for the Ala Moana Center Night Market, which will be held twice a month beginning Aug. 12. Kalena Hanohano of HCFF joined Take2 with details.
HONOLULU, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trade Winds
hawaiinewsnow.com

How to access the Blue Angels air show

Rainbow Wahine volleyball opens fall training camp ahead of 2022 season. The University of Hawaii women’s volleyball opened fall training camp on Tuesday and with high expectations going into 2022, the girls are ready for the challenge. Maui man arrested for brutal 1982 murder of teenager in California. Updated:...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Free bus rides on Oahu from August 22 to 26

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Would you ride the bus if it's free? The city is hoping to boost its ridership through a campaign that runs from August 22 to 26, allowing people to ride TheBus and TheHandi-Van on Oahu for free. The Honolulu City Council on Wednesday gave the campaign the...
HONOLULU, HI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
wealthofgeeks.com

The 8 Best Vegan Restaurants in Hawaii

Are you vegan, visiting Hawaii, or moving to the iconic islands? You will love the variety of vegan food here. The islands have access to fresh supplies of plant-based foods all year round, and some restaurants serve lip-smacking vegan dishes. Here you will find new vegan dishes inspired by local...
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

KHON2

23K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

 https://www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy