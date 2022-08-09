Trade winds expected to strengthen through Thursday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The trades will strengthen today, with breezy to locally windy conditions then expected through Thursday as a weak low or surface trough slides by to the south of the state.

The trades will ease back to moderate and locally breezy levels Friday through early next week.

Fairly dry trade wind weather will prevail during the next 7 days, with showers favoring windward and mauka areas mainly at night and during the early morning hours. A stray shower may reach leeward areas at times, but most areas should remain dry.