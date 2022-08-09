ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bacon Festival Closes Roads In Upstate New York

Americans love bacon. According to the U.S. Census data and Simmons National Consumer Survey, 268 million Americans consumed bacon in 2020, with over 16 million eating five pounds of the pork product or more during the year. Stack up 5 pounds of bacon on a plate some day and you'll be amazed how much bacon we enjoy. Starting Thursday, our favorite smoked pork delicacy will be creating traffic issues for one Upstate New York city.
Roads closing this weekend for Syracuse Bacon Festival

Syracuse, N.Y. — Roads in downtown Syracuse will close starting Thursday for the sizzling Syracuse Bacon Festival. The festival begins Friday at noon but roads close starting Thursday at 1 p.m., according to a news release from the City of Syracuse. Live music will be played and over 20 food vendors will offer at least one bacon-related dish.
