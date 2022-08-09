you know what this website counts as newsworthy is beyond me.. here you have a mental case who's just attempting to exist and somehow this makes the news as if it's newsworthy at all.. what would be newsworthy is if they took this woman to a mental health facility so that she could dry out and get counseling and perhaps even medication if necessary,,, that would be newsworthy... the fact that they're arresting her and putting her in jail when she should go to mental health facility would be a worthy news story but the way they have written this up is just folly so far beyond all it's truly good and natural that it almost defies logic and reality.. What are these authors or writers thinking when they write up these stories,,,, or are they just not thinking at all?
Comments / 3