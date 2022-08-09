ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will County, IL

Robert Gallagher
1d ago

you know what this website counts as newsworthy is beyond me.. here you have a mental case who's just attempting to exist and somehow this makes the news as if it's newsworthy at all.. what would be newsworthy is if they took this woman to a mental health facility so that she could dry out and get counseling and perhaps even medication if necessary,,, that would be newsworthy... the fact that they're arresting her and putting her in jail when she should go to mental health facility would be a worthy news story but the way they have written this up is just folly so far beyond all it's truly good and natural that it almost defies logic and reality.. What are these authors or writers thinking when they write up these stories,,,, or are they just not thinking at all?

Joliet Officer Discharges Gun In Pursuit Of Suspect

On August 10, 2022, at 8:02 p.m, Joliet Police Officers on patrol observed two males behind a gas station in the 700 block of East Cass Street. One of the suspects fled on foot as Officers approached. Officers ran after the suspect and then observed that he was holding a handgun. The suspect ignored numerous commands from Officers to stop and to drop the handgun. Officers pursued the suspect to the 600 block of Jerome Street at which time the suspect turned back towards an Officer while still armed with the handgun. The pursuing Officer discharged their weapon, missing the suspect. The suspect then dropped their weapon and was taken into custody. The suspect’s weapon was recovered at the scene.
JOLIET, IL
wcsjnews.com

Police Blotter for Tuesday, August 9th

Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Morris Police Department arrested was Jessica Cole, 41, of Morris, for theft and retail theft....
MORRIS, IL
qrockonline.com

Fatal Motorcycle Crash In Bolingbrook

On August 10th, 2022 at approximately 1:15 PM, Bolingbrook Police responded to the area of Remington Blvd and Dalton Lane for a reported traffic crash involving a motorcycle and a semi tractor-trailer. The driver of the motorcycle was transported to an area hospital for treatment and was later pronounced deceased. At this time, identification of the motorcycle driver is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. Remington Blvd was closed in both directions between 1401 Remington (Dalton Ln) and 1455 Remington, while the Bolingbrook Police Department Traffic Unit investigates the crash for several hours yesterday.
BOLINGBROOK, IL
wlip.com

Waukegan Murder Victim ID’ed While North Chicago Police Also Report Homicide

(Waukegan, IL) A teen that died in a Waukegan shooting has been identified. Lake County Coroner’s officials say Michael Reed Jr. of Hainesville died Sunday, from a gunshot wound to the back that he sustained on Saturday night. Waukegan Police say the shooting of the 18-year-old took place in the parking lot of an apartment building in the 5-hundred block of South Genesee Street. At this point, a motive in the case is unknown, no arrests have been announced, and the investigation is considered open and active.
NORTH CHICAGO, IL
WANE-TV

ISP: Woman killed in crash on I-80, man arrested

LAKE STATION, Ind. (WANE) – A crash at an exit along Interstate 80 left one woman dead and a man facing drunk driving charges Monday, according to Indiana State Police. Troopers were called to the eastbound lanes of I-80 near Exit 15B – which is the ramp to Ripley Street – in Lake Station at about 4:45 a.m.
LAKE STATION, IN
WCIA

Gilman man accused of pushing kids out of moving car

IROQUOIS COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A 40-year-old man from Gillman was arrested last week in connection to an incident of children being pushed out of a moving car. Jesse McGehee was charged with two counts each of domestic battery, reckless conduct and endangering the life of a child, along with a violation of an order […]
GILMAN, IL
cwbchicago.com

Man found beaten to death in Pottawattomie Park, authorities say

Officials say a man found dead behind the Pottawattomie Park field house on Tuesday morning was killed in a physical attack. The Cook County medical examiner’s office ruled his death a homicide. Chicago police responded to the park, 7340 North Rogers, around 8:40 a.m. after someone found the man’s...
CHICAGO, IL
wlip.com

No Arrests After Waukegan Shooting Leaves Teen Dead

(Waukegan, IL) A Hainesville teen is dead after a shooting in Waukegan. Police say they were called to the 500-block of South Genesee Street on Saturday night for a shots fired call. When officials arrived they found shell casings and a gun, but no victim. Authorities later learned that the victim had been dropped off at the hospital with serious injuries…he was pronounced dead on Sunday. At this point, the victim is only being identified as an 18-year-old male. No arrests have been announced at this point, the investigation into the incident is ongoing.
WAUKEGAN, IL
wjol.com

Man Arrested in Monday Morning Incident at Joliet Motel

A Monday morning domestic disturbance ended with the arrest of a 46-year-old Joliet man. Joliet Police were called to the Bel Air Motel, 1103 Plainfield Road, at 12:15 am on Monday. Shortly after arriving officers determined that Timothy Thurmond had battered his girlfriend. Police tell WJOL that an argument started while the victim and Thurmond were in a guest room. After he became angry, Thurmond is said to have pushed the victim on the bed and held her down by her hair. He’s then accused of choking the victim causing her difficulty breathing. Thurmond then stood up and blocked the doorway while threatening the victim with a pocket knife, preventing her from leaving the room. Thurmond pressed the knife against the victim, causing minor wounds to her body. The victim locked herself in the bathroom and contacted 911. Officers contacted Thurmond in the room and placed him into custody without incident.
JOLIET, IL
wcsjnews.com

Police Blotter for Monday, August 8th

Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested was 31-year-old Elvis Rodriguez for DUI. He posted a $100...
GRUNDY COUNTY, IL
qrockonline.com

Suburban Men Convicted in Federal Investigation That Dismantled Mexico-to-Chicago Drug Pipeline

Two suburban men are facing prison time after they were convicted on drug conspiracy charges. Sheldon Morales and Eduardo Santana were found guilty last week of charges that were part of a federal investigation that disrupted a Mexico-to-Chicago drug pipeline. Prosecutors say the pair conspired with a supplier in Mexico and two inmates in a prison in Texas to traffic meth, fentanyl, and cocaine from Mexico to Evanston and Morton Grove in 2019.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

2 arrested after police chase at Chicago Premium Outlets mall in Aurora

AURORA, Ill. - A large law enforcement presence was seen at a mall in west suburban Aurora Tuesday afternoon after a police chase. According to Aurora police, officers responded to the Chicago Premium Outlets mall located at 1650 Premium Boulevard. Officers briefly chased two suspects and then took them into...
AURORA, IL
fox32chicago.com

Suburban man found guilty of murder in death of 40-year-old man

KANE COUNTY, Ill. - A Montgomery man was found guilty of murder in the death of a 40-year-old man. Chuckie E. Chatman, 32, was found guilty of first-degree murder and three counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm. According to Kane County prosecutors, Chatman had been upset that the victim,...
MONTGOMERY, IL
qrockonline.com

Stabbing Victim Who Was Helped by a Gas Station Employee Has Died

Joliet Police have announced that an investigation into a stabbing from early last week is now being investigated as a homicide. On August 1, 2022, at 7:46 PM, Officers were sent to Murphy Express gas station (2504 West Jefferson Street) after 59-year-old Rickey Moffett walked into the station and informed the clerk that he had been stabbed. A medical examination showed that Moffett had suffered a stab wound to the chest. He was transported by the Joliet Fire Department to Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center in critical condition. The location where the stabbing actually occurred is still currently under investigation.

