Allentown, PA

sauconsource.com

Dennis L. Raudenbush, 65, of Hellertown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Dennis L. Raudenbush (1957 – 2022) Dennis L. Raudenbush, 65, life-long Hellertown resident, passed away in his home on Aug. 9, 2022, after a brave fight with cancer. He was surrounded by his wife of 42 years, Carolyn A. Raudenbush, and his children, exactly as he wanted it. Dennis was born in Fountain Hill on March 26, 1957, to the late Joyce H. (Pearson) Raudenbush and Charles E. Raudenbush. He overcame odds his entire life and graduated in the top of his class from Saucon Valley High School before studying electrical engineering at Lehigh University. After graduation, he worked at PPL for 37 years, retiring in 2017 to spend more time with his family. He was an active member of Christ Lutheran Church in Hellertown, serving in many roles, but none as important to him as being a confirmation mentor to middle schoolers for nearly 20 years. Dennis was selfless and kind, curious and courageous. He enjoyed learning about space and cheering on the Phillies and the IronPigs. But more than anything, Dennis loved his family. He was a devoted husband, loving father, proud grandfather, caring brother and loyal son. He will be remembered as a man of dignity, faith, love and a neverending supply of dad jokes by the countless people whose lives he touched.
HELLERTOWN, PA
sauconsource.com

Gladys Mary (Henninger) Weaver, Formerly of Hellertown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Gladys Mary (Henninger) Weaver (1932 – 2022) Gladys Mary (Henninger) Weaver of Bethlehem Manor, formerly of Hellertown, passed away on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. Born in Hellertown, Pa., she was a daughter of the late Henry and Helen Henninger. She was the widow of Kenneth L. “Nipper” Weaver, who passed away in 2017. They had been married for 62 years at the time of his death. Gladys attended Hellertown area schools and worked in the baking and housekeeping industries prior to marriage. She was an avid baker, seamstress, gardener and candy maker. Friends and family alike enjoyed all the homemade meals and treats throughout the years. She was a member of New Jerusalem Evangelical Lutheran Church.
HELLERTOWN, PA
sauconsource.com

Ada E. M. Krug, 73, of Hellertown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Ada E. M. Krug (1949 – 2022) Ada E. M. Krug, 73, of Hellertown, died Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022 at her residence. She was the wife of the late Paul E. Krug, who died Jan. 6, 2011. She was born in Hellertown on Feb. 7, 1949 to the late Franklin C. Sr. and Anna V. (Leidich) Stout. Ada worked as a crossing guard for the Borough of Hellertown from 1985 until retiring in 2019. She also worked for ServiceMaster for 18 years. She enjoyed family trips to Wildwood and talking with her friends and neighbors. She also liked to take walks around the neighborhood.
HELLERTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Man burned in flash of propane near Shoemakersville

PERRY TWP., Pa. — A man was injured while filling a propane cylinder near Shoemakersville on Wednesday. Fire officials said they were dispatched shortly after 9:30 a.m. for a reported hazmat at 1510 Main St. in Perry Township. Online records show that address to be the Logistics Center at Valley West.
SHOEMAKERSVILLE, PA
Daily Voice

Motorcyclist Dies Week After Lehigh Valley Crash: Coroner

A 64-year-old motorcyclist died one week after suffering multiple traumatic injuries in a Lehigh Valley crash, authorities said. Joel Matosek, of Lower Saucon Township, had been at St. Luke's Hospital in Bethlehem ever since the crash on Tuesday, Aug. 2, Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio said. He was pronounced...
BETHLEHEM, PA
Newswatch 16

Fallen tree kills one in Carbon County

JIM THORPE, Pa. — Nolan O. Wernett, 66, was pronounced dead on Tuesday after being struck in the head by a fallen tree, according to the Lehigh County coroner. The incident occurred the same day at approximately 9:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of Broadview Drive, Jim Thorpe in Carbon County.
CARBON COUNTY, PA
The Staten Island Advance

Teen worker dies after horrifying wood chipper incident on rural Pennsylvania road: Report

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A Pennsylvania teen died Tuesday in an on-the-job incident involving a wood chipper, according to a LehighValleyLive.com report. Isiah M. Bedocs, 17, of Coplay, Pa., suffered multiple traumatic injuries after he was partially pulled into a wood chipper in what authorities have ruled an accident, Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio told the news outlet.
COPLAY, PA
WBRE

Police investigate man killed by a fallen tree

JIM THORPE, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Lehigh County Coroner Daniel Buglio announces the death of a 66-year-old man from Jim Thorpe who has died due to a fallen tree hitting him. According to the coroner, Nolan Wernett was hit by a fallen tree Tuesday around 9:20 a.m. in the 100 block of Broadview Drive in Jim […]
JIM THORPE, PA
WSOC Charlotte

Pennsylvania teen dies after being pulled into woodchipper

NORTH WHITEHALL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Pennsylvania teenager died Tuesday after he was pulled into a woodchipper, authorities said. Isiah Bedocs, 17, of Coplay, was working for a commercial tree company when a piece of debris he was placing into the woodchipper snagged his clothing and partially pulled him into the commercial-grade machine, WCAU-TV reported.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

State police in Bethlehem warn residents about 'grandparent scams'

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Pennsylvania State Police in Bethlehem are warning people about "grandparent scams." The warning comes after police accused three people of targeting seniors with the scam. On July 27, shortly after 6 p.m., troopers responded to Juniper Court in East Allen Township, Northampton County for the report...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Person flown to hospital after incident in North Whitehall

N. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - One person has been flown to the hospital after an incident in Lehigh County Tuesday. Police were called out to a home on Excelsior Road in North Whitehall Township just after 1:30 p.m. They haven't specified the nature of the incident, but we're told one...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Boy, 17, Dies After Being Pulled Into Woodchipper in the Lehigh Valley

A 17-year-old boy died after being pulled into a woodchipper in Lehigh County, officials said Wednesday. Isiah Bedocs, of Coplay, was working for a commercial tree company on Tuesday when a piece of debris he was putting into the wood chipper caught on his clothing and partially pulled him in, state police and the county coroner said.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

17-year-old dies after woodchipping incident in North Whitehall

N. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - The death of a Lehigh County teenager who got caught up in a wood chipper has been officially ruled an accident. Now, we're learning more about the victim. He has been identified as 17-year-old Isiah Bedocs. He was part of a tree removal crew working at a home on the 3700 block of Excelsior Road in North Whitehall Township. The County Coroner said he was pulled into the woodchipper at 1:39 p.m. Tuesday. He was flown to Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest, but he was pronounced dead at 2:45 p.m.
NORTH WHITEHALL TOWNSHIP, PA
MyChesCo

Upper Darby Man Wanted for Theft at Giant Food Store

WEST CHESTER, PA — The Westtown-East Goshen Regional Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating 34-year-old Ian Patrick Coughlan, who is wanted for theft at the Giant Food Store in Thornbury Township, Chester County. On August 7, 2022, Coughlan allegedly stole merchandise from the store...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA

