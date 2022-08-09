Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the best places to get a burgerJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five things to see and do in Wisconsin that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensWisconsin State
Related
CBS 58
Largest Milwaukee Black Theater Festival returns this week
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) – This week, Black Arts MKE presents the biggest Milwaukee Black Theater Festival ever, hosting events at venues across the city Aug. 10-14. The week-long celebration of Black arts and culture features full-production and staged reading plays, an R&B and Gospel fundraiser concert, spoken word and dance performances, and talk-back and panel discussions. All events are free and open to the public, except for the fundraiser concert, which is a ticketed event. A full festival schedule can be found on the digital program or official website.
'coolAFglass': Intricate stained-glass pieces made in Milwaukee
I found this hidden gem while at one of our city's many summer festivals. I found the backstory motivating. I think you will too.
CBS 58
Bucks hold open auditions for Grand Dancers
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Bucks held open auditions Tuesday, Aug. 9, for their world famous dance team, the Grand Dancers. The group proves you're never too old to get your groove on. Dancers ages 55 and older auditioned for a spot at Gather near Fiserv Forum. They were met...
Downtown Dining Week returns to Milwaukee in September
Get ready for a feast! The 17th annual Downtown Dining Week returns to Milwaukee Sept. 8 through Sept. 15.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Brunch in Milwaukee, WI — 25 Top Places!
Milwaukee, with a fascinating mix of picturesque scenery, rich history, and modernity, is a dream destination for travelers. You can spend the entire day in the Cream City hitting the scenic parks, visiting museums, and watching sports. And, as you enjoy the sites in this midwestern city, you’ll need a...
CBS 58
Day 2 of Bronzeville week brings arts and culture to North Ave.
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Bronzeville neighborhood has started their first Bronzeville week since before COVID-19, Sunday, Aug. 7, West North Avenue became the arts and culture festival. With day two of Bronzeville Week, everyone in the community came out, including businesses, local artists and families. "Bronzeville has a strong...
milwaukeemag.com
Doyne Park Golf Course Is Closed. Now What?
There are a lot of options for what the shuttered course could become, and neighbors are weighing in. Disc golf course. Mountain biking trail or pump track. A prairie with native plants. Community Garden. Dog Park. Multi-use trail. Butterfly garden. Vendor area. All are proposals that have been raised as...
Four restaurants in Wisconsin that have been on Guy Fieri's TV show "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives"
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from FoxSports1070 and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some great places to eat in the state of Wisconsin, you've come to the right place.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS 58
Pop-up farmer's markets bring fresh food to Milwaukee's food deserts
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Tuesday, Aug. 9 marked the return of the pop-up farmer's market on Milwaukee's north side. They're happening each Tuesday this month at different locations. Tuesday's pop-up market took place at Ascension Family Health Center. They're free to attend and include a variety of local vendors and...
CBS 58
Brewers to offer golf simulator at American Family Field in September, reservations open Aug. 11
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Brewers and X-Golf America have partnered to bring a golf simulator to American Family Field this September. The 11,000 square foot facility will be the first-of-its-kind venue in any stadium. X-Golf will open Friday, Sept. 16 when the Brewers play the New York Yankees.
On Milwaukee
Hey Milwaukee, it's Bronzeville Week!
Bronzeville Week, an official City of Milwaukee event now in its 11th year, runs this week with a variety of events targeting wellness, arts, business and culture. The events are offered virtually and in-person. Monday, Aug. 8 includes "A Conversation on Arts, Culture & Community" at America’s Black Holocaust Museum,...
ozaukeepress.com
Rec director leaves abruptly, Port cancels activities
Officials tight-lipped about resignation, say cancellations, early pool closing due to staffing problems. A TRIO OF boys were among those who cooled off at Port Washington’s outdoor pool Tuesday. The city announced that the pool will close on Friday, Aug. 19, and the hours restricted until then due to a shortage of lifeguards. Photo by Sam Arendt.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
3 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin
When it comes to comfort food, most people would go for a juicy burger and some crispy fries on the side. If you are one of those people then you are in the right place because today we are going to talk about three amazing burger spots in Wisconsin that you should definitely visit next time you are craving a good burger. No matter how you like your burger, you will most definitely find something for your liking here because they truly serve anything you could think of. The taste is divine and all the ingredients are fresh and high-quality. Are you curious to find out where these highly-praised burger places are? Then keep on reading to find out.
The Only Problem With This $2 Million Wisconsin Castle Is That It’s Ugly
If you've ever wanted to own a home that you could instantly turn into a Victorian era bed and breakfast, you have to check this out. This is another listing that came to my attention thanks to the fantastic Twitter account @ZillowGoneWild. This house comes to us from Milwaukee, Wisconsin....
CBS 58
'Inclusivity is so important to us': State Fair hopes to offer more sensory friendly mornings in future
WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- While the excited, fun-filled screams of kids enjoying the rides at Wisconsin's State Fair could still be heard Monday morning, Spin City was a bit quieter than usual. The morning rain let up just in time for the rides to open at 11 a.m.,...
Jammin at the Polls drawing first-time Milwaukee voters
Who knew voting could make people dance? Metcalfe Park Community Bridge organizers figured out a way to draw in locals for their Jamming at the Polls event.
CBS 58
CBS 58 Hometowns: Delafield
DELAFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- CBS 58 is in Delafield as part of our 58 Hometowns tour Thursday, Aug. 11. Ahead of the visit, CBS 58 spoke with Delafield Alderman and Common Council President Tim Aicher to tell us what makes Delafied such a special hometown.
MATC Times
1026 E Lyon St
Stunning Studio! - This studio is a total must see! It is bright, clean, and has tons of open space! Located in the heart of the Eastside this apartment is within walking distance to Brady street, grocery stores, and so much more. Enjoy plenty of cabinet space, a shared balcony. Come check out this incredible find!
CBS 58
Drive-thru job fairs coming to Milwaukee's north, south side Aug. 18
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The City of Milwaukee Office of Workforce Development will hold drive-thru job fairs at four locations on the city's north and south side Thursday, Aug. 18 from noon-4 p.m. The fairs will focus on neighborhoods within the 6th, 7th, 9th, 12th, 14th and 15th aldermanic districts,...
Comments / 0