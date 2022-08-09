ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stone Harbor, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
atlanticcityweekly.com

The Chatterbox in Ocean City roars back to life under new ownership

Ocean City is a town where memories tend to stick around. Families pass down the traditions of annual week-long vacations from generation to generation at this beloved seaside resort, which means a restaurant like The Chatterbox - which has stuck around since the 1937 - is going to have a lot of memories built into it.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Stone Harbor, NJ
City
Sea Isle City, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Beloved Shop On Wildwood, NJ, Boardwalk Closing After 2022 Season

The shore towns here in South Jersey provide a certain amount of beloved nostalgia for family after family, generation after generation. People from all over grow up coming to one of South Jersey's shore towns and, in some cases, never stop. That leads to networking and relationships with restaurant owners, boardwalk employees, and stores they frequent every single trip. That's definitely true for people who've grown up taking a trip to the 5-mile island every summer.
WILDWOOD, NJ
somerspoint.com

Roomful of Blues to Rock Somers Point Beach Aug. 12

On Friday, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. get ready to be entertained by Roomful of Blues at William Morrow beach and Bay Avenue as part of the Somers Point summer concert series. The five-time Grammy nominated New England band promises to have attendees jumping, swinging and rocking.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ice Cream Parlor#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Ice Cream Cone#Food Stall Info#Food Drink#Doggie Treats
92.7 WOBM

NJ hot spot named one of the priciest summer destinations

At $384 a night, New Jersey's Long Beach Island (LBI) has been ranked as the 4th most expensive summer vacation destination in the entire United States. This study by CheapHotels.org compared average double occupancy accommodation rates for the month of August 2022. The rankings include some pretty ritzy locales. Topping...
BEACH HAVEN, NJ
ocnjsentinel.com

Outgoing Miss Ocean City ready for the next runway

OCEAN CITY — Miss Ocean City Maddyn Randazzo fell in love with aviation when she was in middle school and her science teacher had a flight simulator in the classroom. That propelled her into a future filled with airplanes. On Saturday, Aug. 13, Randazzo will crown her successor at...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
PhillyBite

The Diving Horse Restaurant in Avalon, NJ

- If you're looking for a farm-to-table restaurant in Avalon, NJ, you've come to the right place. Seafood is the focus at The Diving Horse, and the upscale-rustic setting and seasonal menu is sure to please. Moreover, guests can enjoy a glass of wine or a cold beer with the restaurant's BYOB policy while dining on a delicious seafood-focused menu.
AVALON, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
CBS Philly

Strong odor from truck in Gloucester County lingers to South Philadelphia

PAULSBORO, N.J. (CBS) -- The mystery of the strange, strong odor that overwhelmed parts of South Jersey on Wednesday afternoon has been solved. A hazmat situation was declared in Gloucester County after officials say a rotten egg smell was reported. Gloucester County officials say the odor came from a tractor-trailer at a truck stop in East Greenwich. They say a trailer containing about 7,000 gallons of a chemical called Lubrizol was venting and causing the smell. It is not a natural gas leak. Gloucester County hazmat and emergency operations were on the scene, as well as multiple fire departments. New Jersey environmental...
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
NYS Music

Phish Strikes It Big In Atlantic City Once Again

After three successful shows here last year, Phish and its summer tour returned to Atlantic City over the weekend of August 5-7. Night one of the three-show run went off without a hitch, with a setlist full of classic tunes mixed with newer jam vehicles. With the stage set up right between the legendary Atlantic City Boardwalk and the ocean itself, each set, and even the encore, had some decidedly shore-like vibes.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. pets in need: Aug. 8, 2022

Harbaugh Village in Mullica Hill will host a Pet Festival on Aug. 20 from noon to 6 p.m. The event will feature adoptable animals from local shelters, products available from a variety of services and vendors and pet-related entertainment. The only pets that will be admitted are dogs and cats; animals must be on a standard leash or in a standard carrier.
Cat Country 107.3

Funny TikTok Perfectly Shows Everyone’s Feelings About Dollar General In EHT, NJ

One of the best aspects of New Jersey is how close in proximity everybody lives to so many different stores. You'd never think you'd ever hear people complaining about having too many stores, right? What if there are just WAY too many of the SAME store in close proximity to one another? HAH! Welcome to South Jersey. More specifically, welcome to Egg Harbor Township.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
seaislenews.com

Sea Isle Looks to Crack Down on Rowdy Teens

Declaring that the state has been ignoring pleas for help, Mayor Leonard Desiderio said Sea Isle City may develop new local laws to crack down on rowdy teenagers who have been disrupting the summer tourism season for the second year in a row. Desiderio, as he has done repeatedly in...
SEA ISLE CITY, NJ
94.3 The Point

94.3 The Point

Toms River, NJ
17K+
Followers
17K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

94.3 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy