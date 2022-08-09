Read full article on original website
Related
Crypto exchange Binance taps its 36-year-old billionaire cofounder He Yi to lead its $7.5 billion venture capital division
The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange is turning to one of its earliest leaders to help guide its venture capital efforts. On Wednesday, Binance announced that He Yi—its 36-year-old cofounder—would take over Binance Labs, the company’s venture capital arm. Binance, in addition to being an exchange, has...
Cryptocurrency is set for a ‘$10 trillion earthquake’ after major development
It's no secret that cryptocurrencies have been on struggle street in recent months. In June, a three day bloodbath saw Bitcoin investors bleed funds to the tune of about $7.3 billion ($AUD 10.5m, £4.1m), according to blockchain analytics provider Glassnode. And it wasn't the only currency suffering. The prices...
TechCrunch
SoftBank cautions longer startup winter because unicorn founders are unwilling to cut valuations
The 64-year-old executive, whose Vision Funds have backed over 470 startups globally in the past six years, said on Monday that some unicorn founders are unwilling to accept lower valuations in fresh funding deliberations, an assertion that has led him to believe that the “winter may be longer” for unlisted companies.
Billionaire venture capitalist Marc Andreessen roasted for opposing new housing in rich Silicon Valley town
Silicon Valley billionaire Marc Andreessen is known for his winning venture capital bets on tech companies like Facebook, Skype, Lyft, Pinterest, Airbnb, and Slack. One of his latest positions, however, is causing significantly more controversy.In June, the Andreessen Horowitz co-founder and his wife, philanthropist Laura Arrillaga-Andreessen, wrote to local officials in the tony San Francisco suburb, America’s most expensive zip code, to oppose a zoning change that would allow for multi-family properties in some locations and build about 130 units of housing by 2031.“I am writing this letter to communicate our IMMENSE objection to the creation of multifamily overlay...
RELATED PEOPLE
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Firms Raised Over $30,000,000,000 in First Six Months of 2022 Despite Bear Winter: Analytics Company
New data from crypto analytics firm Messari reveals that money is pouring into crypto projects in defiance of falling markets. According to a new report compiled with fundraising tracker Dove Metrics, Messari shows that crypto firms raised over $30 billion in nearly 1,200 rounds during the first half of 2022.
TechCrunch
Bitmain co-founder welcomes crypto regulation to restore market confidence
To understand where the industry might be going after the market turmoil, we spoke with John Ge, chief executive officer at Matrixport, a Singapore-based digital asset manager with over $10 billion in assets under management and custody. Ge was formerly the head of investment and financing as well as a...
itechpost.com
US Largest Cryptocurrency Exchange Coinbase Records $1.1B Loss in Q2
Crypto is in a difficult phase. Two of the biggest cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin and ether, are "down over 50% since the year began," as per CNET. Crypto exchanges are suffering as well. On Tuesday, US Largest cryptocurrency exchange, Coinbase, posted a loss of $1.094 billion in the second quarter of the...
Kewsong Lee's decision to step down as Carlyle chief highlights the challenge private equity faces when transitioning from founders
Kewsong Lee to step down as Carlyle's chief executive, investors Bain and Redwood have figured out how to tap into the $28 trillion home-equity market, and VCs are raising cash at record pace.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CoinDesk
JPMorgan: Ethereum Miners Face an Abrupt Change Following the Merge
Ethereum miners are facing an abrupt change after the network moves to a proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism from a proof-of-work (PoW) system and their role effectively ends, forcing them to seek alternative income streams, JPMorgan (JPM) said in a research report Wednesday. This switch, also known as the Merge, is...
CoinDesk
Genesis Digital Locks In 708 MW of Energy for Bitcoin Mining
Genesis Digital Assets secured 708 megawatts (MW) of power for bitcoin mining in the first six months of the year, the firm said in a Wednesday press release. The power capacity is spread across sites in west Texas, as well as North and South Carolina. The New York-based company didn't...
CNBC
What ‘crypto winter?' Schwab launches ETF giving investors significant cryptocurrency exposure
Investors have a new way to buy cryptocurrencies. Schwab Asset Management released its Schwab Crypto Thematic ETF (STCE) this month to answer investor demand. David Botset, who was directly involved in the launch, told CNBC's "ETF Edge" the new product is unique because investors get an indirect way to significantly play cryptocurrencies.
CoinDesk
Andreessen Horowitz Leads $20M Funding Round for CreatorDAO
CreatorDAO, a decentralized autonomous organization that provides capital and operational support to "creators," raised $20 million in a seed funding round that was led by Andreessen Horowitz and Initialized Capital, according to a press release. "CreatorDAO invests in creators in exchange for a percentage of their future earnings," the release...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
biztoc.com
BlackRock and Coinbase Deal Could Trigger Bitcoin Burst to $773,000, According to InvestAnswers
Coinbase has teamed up with BlackRock to bring cryptocurrency trading to wealthy clients. Analyst says the partnership could boost Bitcoin’s market cap by a trillion dollars at the very least. InvestAnswers host tells his 443,000 YouTube subscribers how the move could trigger a Bitcoin explosion to $773,000. The crypto...
NEWSBTC
Proprivex Token (PPX), Cardano (ADA), And Maker DAO (DAO) – Crypto Assets Revolutionizing Blockchain
The “blockchains” meaning has evolved over the years, with various sectors expanding this crypto sublet. On the back of blockchain technology, protocols and tokens like Proprivex (PPX), Cardano (ADA), and Maker DAO were created. However, blockchain has expanded beyond the financial aspect; various other sectors have accepted it. As a result, sectors like medicine, sports, and many other industries have begun integrating blockchain technology into their platform.
Dana Raises $250M to Expand Digital Wallet Use
Indonesian digital wallet company Dana is looking to expand after raising $250 million from local firm Sinar Mas and Alibaba’s Lazada Group. Dana CEO Vince Iswara said the company wants to invest in new technology and debut new financial services, Bloomberg reported Wednesday (Aug. 10). “We are going to...
CoinDesk
Crypto Futures Exchange CoinFLEX Files for Restructuring in Seychelles
Crypto futures exchange CoinFLEX has filed for restructuring in Seychelles as part of its plan to improve its financial situation. It applied to the Seychelles Supreme Court for reorganization and restructuring. CoinFLEX will now seek approval from creditors for its restructuring plans. On Tuesday, CoinFLEX sent an email to its...
CoinDesk
Iris Energy Turns On 41 Megawatts of Bitcoin Mining Machines Ahead of Schedule
Iris Energy (IREN) has brought 41 megawatts of bitcoin mining machines on line in British Columbia more than a month ahead of schedule. The addition doubled the company's operating hashrate, or computing power, on the Bitcoin network to 2.3 exahashes/second (EH/s), it said in a press release on Monday. Another 1.4 EH/s, requiring 50 MW of energy capacity, also in British Columbia, is scheduled to be up and running by the end of September, it said.
CoinDesk
How Does MakerDAO Work? Understanding the 'Central Bank of Crypto'
After the collapse of Terra’s USD in the middle of 2022, algorithmic stablecoins earned a bad rap. It looked like the value of these coins was dependent on little more than hot air. But one of the oldest and most stable decentralized stablecoins, MakerDAO’s DAI, managed to sail through the pandemonium.
CoinDesk
Crypto Exchange dYdX Blocked Accounts That Received Even Small Amounts From Tornado Cash
Cryptocurrency exchange dYdX said it blocked user accounts with even a token link to Tornado Cash, the crypto-mixing service sanctioned Monday by the U.S. Treasury. The Treasury's action led to a significant increase in accounts flagged by dYdX's compliance provider, which is used to highlight accounts potentially associated with ransomware, malware, child sex abuse material, known criminals and sanctions lists, the company dYdX said in a blog post.
Inoapps Appoints Lyle Ekdahl to Global Board of Directors
ABERDEEN, Scotland and HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 11, 2022-- Global Oracle partner Inoapps announced that it has appointed Lyle Ekdahl to its global board as a non-executive director. Ekdahl joins Inoapps following his career at Oracle, where he was senior vice president of product development and general manager of Oracle’s JD Edwards product family until 2021. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220811005204/en/ “I have worked with ERP customers throughout my career and have been lucky enough to be a part of multiple industry inflection points and the Oracle evolution.” ~Lyle Ekdahl, who is joining Inoapps as a non-executive global board director. (Photo: Business Wire)
Comments / 0