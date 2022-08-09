ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Billionaire venture capitalist Marc Andreessen roasted for opposing new housing in rich Silicon Valley town

Silicon Valley billionaire Marc Andreessen is known for his winning venture capital bets on tech companies like Facebook, Skype, Lyft, Pinterest, Airbnb, and Slack. One of his latest positions, however, is causing significantly more controversy.In June, the Andreessen Horowitz co-founder and his wife, philanthropist Laura Arrillaga-Andreessen, wrote to local officials in the tony San Francisco suburb, America’s most expensive zip code, to oppose a zoning change that would allow for multi-family properties in some locations and build about 130 units of housing by 2031.“I am writing this letter to communicate our IMMENSE objection to the creation of multifamily overlay...
ATHERTON, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
TechCrunch

Bitmain co-founder welcomes crypto regulation to restore market confidence

To understand where the industry might be going after the market turmoil, we spoke with John Ge, chief executive officer at Matrixport, a Singapore-based digital asset manager with over $10 billion in assets under management and custody. Ge was formerly the head of investment and financing as well as a...
MARKETS
itechpost.com

US Largest Cryptocurrency Exchange Coinbase Records $1.1B Loss in Q2

Crypto is in a difficult phase. Two of the biggest cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin and ether, are "down over 50% since the year began," as per CNET. Crypto exchanges are suffering as well. On Tuesday, US Largest cryptocurrency exchange, Coinbase, posted a loss of $1.094 billion in the second quarter of the...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nft#Infrastructure#Fantasy Sports#Business Industry#Linus Business#Web3 Investment#Pinata#Greylock Partners#Opensea#Ape Yacht Club#National Football League
CoinDesk

JPMorgan: Ethereum Miners Face an Abrupt Change Following the Merge

Ethereum miners are facing an abrupt change after the network moves to a proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism from a proof-of-work (PoW) system and their role effectively ends, forcing them to seek alternative income streams, JPMorgan (JPM) said in a research report Wednesday. This switch, also known as the Merge, is...
MARKETS
CoinDesk

Genesis Digital Locks In 708 MW of Energy for Bitcoin Mining

Genesis Digital Assets secured 708 megawatts (MW) of power for bitcoin mining in the first six months of the year, the firm said in a Wednesday press release. The power capacity is spread across sites in west Texas, as well as North and South Carolina. The New York-based company didn't...
MARKETS
CoinDesk

Andreessen Horowitz Leads $20M Funding Round for CreatorDAO

CreatorDAO, a decentralized autonomous organization that provides capital and operational support to "creators," raised $20 million in a seed funding round that was led by Andreessen Horowitz and Initialized Capital, according to a press release. "CreatorDAO invests in creators in exchange for a percentage of their future earnings," the release...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
DraftKings
NEWSBTC

Proprivex Token (PPX), Cardano (ADA), And Maker DAO (DAO) – Crypto Assets Revolutionizing Blockchain

The “blockchains” meaning has evolved over the years, with various sectors expanding this crypto sublet. On the back of blockchain technology, protocols and tokens like Proprivex (PPX), Cardano (ADA), and Maker DAO were created. However, blockchain has expanded beyond the financial aspect; various other sectors have accepted it. As a result, sectors like medicine, sports, and many other industries have begun integrating blockchain technology into their platform.
MARKETS
pymnts

Dana Raises $250M to Expand Digital Wallet Use

Indonesian digital wallet company Dana is looking to expand after raising $250 million from local firm Sinar Mas and Alibaba’s Lazada Group. Dana CEO Vince Iswara said the company wants to invest in new technology and debut new financial services, Bloomberg reported Wednesday (Aug. 10). “We are going to...
BUSINESS
CoinDesk

Crypto Futures Exchange CoinFLEX Files for Restructuring in Seychelles

Crypto futures exchange CoinFLEX has filed for restructuring in Seychelles as part of its plan to improve its financial situation. It applied to the Seychelles Supreme Court for reorganization and restructuring. CoinFLEX will now seek approval from creditors for its restructuring plans. On Tuesday, CoinFLEX sent an email to its...
CURRENCIES
CoinDesk

Iris Energy Turns On 41 Megawatts of Bitcoin Mining Machines Ahead of Schedule

Iris Energy (IREN) has brought 41 megawatts of bitcoin mining machines on line in British Columbia more than a month ahead of schedule. The addition doubled the company's operating hashrate, or computing power, on the Bitcoin network to 2.3 exahashes/second (EH/s), it said in a press release on Monday. Another 1.4 EH/s, requiring 50 MW of energy capacity, also in British Columbia, is scheduled to be up and running by the end of September, it said.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CoinDesk

How Does MakerDAO Work? Understanding the 'Central Bank of Crypto'

After the collapse of Terra’s USD in the middle of 2022, algorithmic stablecoins earned a bad rap. It looked like the value of these coins was dependent on little more than hot air. But one of the oldest and most stable decentralized stablecoins, MakerDAO’s DAI, managed to sail through the pandemonium.
MARKETS
CoinDesk

Crypto Exchange dYdX Blocked Accounts That Received Even Small Amounts From Tornado Cash

Cryptocurrency exchange dYdX said it blocked user accounts with even a token link to Tornado Cash, the crypto-mixing service sanctioned Monday by the U.S. Treasury. The Treasury's action led to a significant increase in accounts flagged by dYdX's compliance provider, which is used to highlight accounts potentially associated with ransomware, malware, child sex abuse material, known criminals and sanctions lists, the company dYdX said in a blog post.
MARKETS
The Associated Press

Inoapps Appoints Lyle Ekdahl to Global Board of Directors

ABERDEEN, Scotland and HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 11, 2022-- Global Oracle partner Inoapps announced that it has appointed Lyle Ekdahl to its global board as a non-executive director. Ekdahl joins Inoapps following his career at Oracle, where he was senior vice president of product development and general manager of Oracle’s JD Edwards product family until 2021. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220811005204/en/ “I have worked with ERP customers throughout my career and have been lucky enough to be a part of multiple industry inflection points and the Oracle evolution.” ~Lyle Ekdahl, who is joining Inoapps as a non-executive global board director. (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy