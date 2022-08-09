Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
9 Hidden Gems in Delaware That Most People Don't Even Know ExistTravel Maven
Atlantic City's Lucy the Elephant Weekend Will Be the Hottest Concert Series of the Summer & You Won't Want to Miss ItBridget MulroyAtlantic City, NJ
'Celtic to Classical' Returns to Southern Delaware with Live Concerts in AugustJanine ParisSussex County, DE
Pulitzer Prize-Winning Authors to Deliver Keynotes for 2022 History Book FestivalJanine ParisLewes, DE
New Jersey Water Parks 2022Brooklyn Muse
Related
One Jersey Shore town tries to ban shark fishing after beach catches get spotlight
The sand tiger shark, a fish that could use a makeover or a name change, has been a social media star in recent months. These big, beady-eyed and snaggle-toothed sharks have also appeared on television and in newspapers recently as fishermen up and down the Jersey Shore have hooked and caught them right off the state’s beaches.
The Locals Have Spoken! Wildwood, NJ’s, Most Popular Diner Revealed
If the Garden State is known for one thing, it's definitely the food!. You can travel anywhere in the country, but those that have always say that New Jersey's the best when it comes to pizza, bread, and Italian food. Heck, some people would say it doesn't even matter what kind of food you're talking about; New Jersey just does it better.
Really? This Was Voted The Best Ice Cream in New Jersey, And The Rest Of America
Ice cream is an integral part of living near the Jersey Shore. Whether you're looking to get some soft serve from Kohr's Bros, or you're looking to head to Belmar and get Some Niki's or Strollo's you're bound to get something good. If you want to take the trip to...
Essie's is a taste of the 'South' in South Jersey with live music
Essie's Restaurant & Lounge is a new upscale spot in Clementon that's family-run, with family recipes, rooted in American Cajun-Creole foods.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Anyone Else Notice How Cold The Water Is Lately At NJ’s Beaches?
While I have to admit that I haven't been to the beach as much as I'd normally have liked to by this point during the season, I am a South Jersey native. I've been going to the beaches in Atlantic and Cape May Counties my entire life, so my opinion is a pretty solid one when it comes to something being off along the Jersey beaches.
Beloved Shop On Wildwood, NJ, Boardwalk Closing After 2022 Season
The shore towns here in South Jersey provide a certain amount of beloved nostalgia for family after family, generation after generation. People from all over grow up coming to one of South Jersey's shore towns and, in some cases, never stop. That leads to networking and relationships with restaurant owners, boardwalk employees, and stores they frequent every single trip. That's definitely true for people who've grown up taking a trip to the 5-mile island every summer.
This New Jersey Town Makes The Most Adorable Seaside Towns in America List
It is a fantastic list to be a part of and this New Jersey town has been named to it and I want you to take a look at just some of my photos from this beautiful seaside town and see for yourself why it is just a charming spot on the east coast and America.
A new problem with lifeguards in NJ as we finish August
You may have noticed some empty lifeguard chairs or even some closed beaches at the Jersey Shore recently. As August rolls along, this issue may get worse as kids head off to college leaving behind a lifeguard shortage. Beaches in Sea Girt, Belmar, and Avalon are prepared to give their...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ocnjsentinel.com
Outgoing Miss Ocean City ready for the next runway
OCEAN CITY — Miss Ocean City Maddyn Randazzo fell in love with aviation when she was in middle school and her science teacher had a flight simulator in the classroom. That propelled her into a future filled with airplanes. On Saturday, Aug. 13, Randazzo will crown her successor at...
PhillyBite
The Diving Horse Restaurant in Avalon, NJ
- If you're looking for a farm-to-table restaurant in Avalon, NJ, you've come to the right place. Seafood is the focus at The Diving Horse, and the upscale-rustic setting and seasonal menu is sure to please. Moreover, guests can enjoy a glass of wine or a cold beer with the restaurant's BYOB policy while dining on a delicious seafood-focused menu.
Strong odor from truck in Gloucester County lingers to South Philadelphia
PAULSBORO, N.J. (CBS) -- The mystery of the strange, strong odor that overwhelmed parts of South Jersey on Wednesday afternoon has been solved. A hazmat situation was declared in Gloucester County after officials say a rotten egg smell was reported. Gloucester County officials say the odor came from a tractor-trailer at a truck stop in East Greenwich. They say a trailer containing about 7,000 gallons of a chemical called Lubrizol was venting and causing the smell. It is not a natural gas leak. Gloucester County hazmat and emergency operations were on the scene, as well as multiple fire departments. New Jersey environmental...
NYS Music
Phish Strikes It Big In Atlantic City Once Again
After three successful shows here last year, Phish and its summer tour returned to Atlantic City over the weekend of August 5-7. Night one of the three-show run went off without a hitch, with a setlist full of classic tunes mixed with newer jam vehicles. With the stage set up right between the legendary Atlantic City Boardwalk and the ocean itself, each set, and even the encore, had some decidedly shore-like vibes.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
PhillyBite
Explore Haunted Cape May, NJ
What Are Cape May, New Jerseys Most Haunted Locations. In Cape May, New Jersey, you can explore the Victorian house museum of the Emlen Physick Estate. The museum is located at 1048 Washington Street. If you are looking for a unique, family-friendly museum, you should not miss this one. It features a rich history of the Cape May area and is sure to be a memorable experience. Here are a few reasons to visit.
Funny TikTok Perfectly Shows Everyone’s Feelings About Dollar General In EHT, NJ
One of the best aspects of New Jersey is how close in proximity everybody lives to so many different stores. You'd never think you'd ever hear people complaining about having too many stores, right? What if there are just WAY too many of the SAME store in close proximity to one another? HAH! Welcome to South Jersey. More specifically, welcome to Egg Harbor Township.
Popular Website Says This NJ City is Among the Worst to Visit in America
A popular website says one city in New Jersey is among the worst to visit in the entire country. The editors at mindyourdollars.com recently assembled a list of the 40 worst cities to visit in America. The best that I can tell, there is no formal methodology to the towns...
ocnjdaily.com
Baby Parade Rolls Down Boardwalk on Thursday
The 112th annual Ocean City Baby Parade begins at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, on the Boardwalk. The annual tradition offers a chance for parents to show off Ocean City’s newest generation. The parade features children ages 10 and under cruising the Boardwalk in themed strollers, wagons and floats. It starts at Sixth Street with children finishing at 12th Street and all other entries continuing to 14th Street.
njarts.net
Sylvester Stallone to host show by brother Frank in Atlantic City
Sylvester Stallone will host a show featuring his brother Frank, plus John Cafferty & the Beaver Brown Band, at Sound Waves at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, Sept. 2 (the Friday of Labor Day Weekend) at 9 p.m. Tickets go on sale Aug. 12 at 10...
A Historic Galloway NJ Church Dismantled and Given New Home
You know that tiny green and white church on the corner of White Horse Pike and Genoa Ave. in Galloway? Yeah, it's not there anymore. I live pretty close to the Pomona Union Presbyterian Church. I would pass by it at least three times a week. Since moving to Galloway in 2010, I've loved its charm. It harkens back to another time.
This Amazing New Jersey Beach Was Named Among The Top 17 In America
It's pretty safe to say that the thing New Jersey is most famous for around the nation is that we have some of the best beaches around, and this summer one of our beaches was named among the best in the entire country. Any time a local spot is mentioned...
seaislenews.com
Sea Isle Looks to Crack Down on Rowdy Teens
Declaring that the state has been ignoring pleas for help, Mayor Leonard Desiderio said Sea Isle City may develop new local laws to crack down on rowdy teenagers who have been disrupting the summer tourism season for the second year in a row. Desiderio, as he has done repeatedly in...
92.7 WOBM
Toms River, NJ
16K+
Followers
16K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
92.7 WOBM plays the best adult hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Ocean County, New Jersey Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0