Stone Harbor, NJ

SoJO 104.9

Beloved Shop On Wildwood, NJ, Boardwalk Closing After 2022 Season

The shore towns here in South Jersey provide a certain amount of beloved nostalgia for family after family, generation after generation. People from all over grow up coming to one of South Jersey's shore towns and, in some cases, never stop. That leads to networking and relationships with restaurant owners, boardwalk employees, and stores they frequent every single trip. That's definitely true for people who've grown up taking a trip to the 5-mile island every summer.
WILDWOOD, NJ
92.7 WOBM

A new problem with lifeguards in NJ as we finish August

You may have noticed some empty lifeguard chairs or even some closed beaches at the Jersey Shore recently. As August rolls along, this issue may get worse as kids head off to college leaving behind a lifeguard shortage. Beaches in Sea Girt, Belmar, and Avalon are prepared to give their...
ASBURY PARK, NJ
ocnjsentinel.com

Outgoing Miss Ocean City ready for the next runway

OCEAN CITY — Miss Ocean City Maddyn Randazzo fell in love with aviation when she was in middle school and her science teacher had a flight simulator in the classroom. That propelled her into a future filled with airplanes. On Saturday, Aug. 13, Randazzo will crown her successor at...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
PhillyBite

The Diving Horse Restaurant in Avalon, NJ

- If you're looking for a farm-to-table restaurant in Avalon, NJ, you've come to the right place. Seafood is the focus at The Diving Horse, and the upscale-rustic setting and seasonal menu is sure to please. Moreover, guests can enjoy a glass of wine or a cold beer with the restaurant's BYOB policy while dining on a delicious seafood-focused menu.
AVALON, NJ
CBS Philly

Strong odor from truck in Gloucester County lingers to South Philadelphia

PAULSBORO, N.J. (CBS) -- The mystery of the strange, strong odor that overwhelmed parts of South Jersey on Wednesday afternoon has been solved. A hazmat situation was declared in Gloucester County after officials say a rotten egg smell was reported. Gloucester County officials say the odor came from a tractor-trailer at a truck stop in East Greenwich. They say a trailer containing about 7,000 gallons of a chemical called Lubrizol was venting and causing the smell. It is not a natural gas leak. Gloucester County hazmat and emergency operations were on the scene, as well as multiple fire departments. New Jersey environmental...
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
NYS Music

Phish Strikes It Big In Atlantic City Once Again

After three successful shows here last year, Phish and its summer tour returned to Atlantic City over the weekend of August 5-7. Night one of the three-show run went off without a hitch, with a setlist full of classic tunes mixed with newer jam vehicles. With the stage set up right between the legendary Atlantic City Boardwalk and the ocean itself, each set, and even the encore, had some decidedly shore-like vibes.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
PhillyBite

Explore Haunted Cape May, NJ

What Are Cape May, New Jerseys Most Haunted Locations. In Cape May, New Jersey, you can explore the Victorian house museum of the Emlen Physick Estate. The museum is located at 1048 Washington Street. If you are looking for a unique, family-friendly museum, you should not miss this one. It features a rich history of the Cape May area and is sure to be a memorable experience. Here are a few reasons to visit.
CAPE MAY, NJ
SoJO 104.9

Funny TikTok Perfectly Shows Everyone’s Feelings About Dollar General In EHT, NJ

One of the best aspects of New Jersey is how close in proximity everybody lives to so many different stores. You'd never think you'd ever hear people complaining about having too many stores, right? What if there are just WAY too many of the SAME store in close proximity to one another? HAH! Welcome to South Jersey. More specifically, welcome to Egg Harbor Township.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
ocnjdaily.com

Baby Parade Rolls Down Boardwalk on Thursday

The 112th annual Ocean City Baby Parade begins at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, on the Boardwalk. The annual tradition offers a chance for parents to show off Ocean City’s newest generation. The parade features children ages 10 and under cruising the Boardwalk in themed strollers, wagons and floats. It starts at Sixth Street with children finishing at 12th Street and all other entries continuing to 14th Street.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
Rock 104.1

A Historic Galloway NJ Church Dismantled and Given New Home

You know that tiny green and white church on the corner of White Horse Pike and Genoa Ave. in Galloway? Yeah, it's not there anymore. I live pretty close to the Pomona Union Presbyterian Church. I would pass by it at least three times a week. Since moving to Galloway in 2010, I've loved its charm. It harkens back to another time.
GALLOWAY, NJ
seaislenews.com

Sea Isle Looks to Crack Down on Rowdy Teens

Declaring that the state has been ignoring pleas for help, Mayor Leonard Desiderio said Sea Isle City may develop new local laws to crack down on rowdy teenagers who have been disrupting the summer tourism season for the second year in a row. Desiderio, as he has done repeatedly in...
SEA ISLE CITY, NJ
