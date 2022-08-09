ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford County, VA

School districts prioritize safety as students get ready for school

ROANOKE, Va. – Many school districts are making final safety preparations to welcome your kids back to the classroom. T.J. Slaughter, the Director of School Safety for the Martinsville School Division, recently informed city leaders about how they are keeping students safe. One of those safety additions is a...
MARTINSVILLE, VA
‘Schools Open Campaign’ implementing school safety in Botetourt Co.

BOTETOURT CO., Va. (WDBJ) -Botetourt County Sheriff’s office has a reminder for drivers as students returned to class Wednesday. Officials say it’s important to pay attention to laws on school buses, pedestrians and school zone speeds. Deputies will be at school zones to enforce the limit and encourage safe driving as part of the School’s Open campaign. The campaign is part of the Be Safe Botetourt Traffic Safety Initiative to increase traffic safety awareness and educate motorists on laws.
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
Grant to combat addiction in the Roanoke Valley

ROANOKE, Va. – A local organization just received a grant to aid in the fight against substance abuse. The Roanoke Valley Collective Response was awarded $1.4 million and will use the money to develop a peer recovery network for substance abuse. The award comes from the federal Substance Abuse...
ROANOKE, VA
Lynchburg City Schools gives update on staffing shortage, has 35 teaching vacancies

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg City School leaders addressed their staffing shortage and new hires Monday, days after 10 News reported they were sidestepping questions. As of Monday, LCS said that out of their 687 total teaching positions, they are facing 35 vacancies: 14 in elementary school, 8 in middle school, 9 in high school, 2 at the Fort Hill Community School, and 2 in the LAUREL Regional Program.
LYNCHBURG, VA
New Cadet Week, Caesars groundbreaking event and more news happening today

Here’s a look at some of the stories we’ll be following today as they make headlines across Southwest Virginia:. New Horizons Healthcare is holding a ribbon cutting at 8 a.m. at the Valley View Clinic at 5060 Valley View Blvd. An open house will follow to celebrate the opening of the newest location at Valley View Mall. Tours and refreshments will be available. The clinic is a nonprofit community health center that provides primary care, dental, pharmacy and behavioral health services on a sliding scale fee to the community.
DANVILLE, VA
Franklin Co. schools getting creative while trying to fill 56 openings

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – Franklin County Public Schools has 56 openings for positions and are getting creative trying to fill them. Gregg Cuddy, the Franklin County Public Schools Director of Human Resources, told 10 News some strategies implemented to cover the open positions include:. Utilizing substitutes in long-term positions.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
City schools begin new year

Martinsville City Schools began their school year yesterday with little fanfare. School officials said everything ran smoothly. Patrick County Schools start back on Wednesday and Henry County Schools are slated to begin on Monday.
MARTINSVILLE, VA
Roanoke Co. offering bonuses for some school positions

ROANOKE CO., Va. – Roanoke County Public Schools is looking to fill 19 school bus driver positions. “We have all routes covered, so there will be no issues, but we need more drivers so we can get back to full staff and not have to use mechanics and supervisors to drive buses,” said Chuck Lionberger, the school system spokesperson.
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
Advocacy
Public hampering efforts to combat cat colony in Danville

Local officials say the public is making things harder on animal control officers who are trying to bring a rabies case under control. Paulette Dean with the Danville Area Humane Society says Danville police and the health departments are trapping animals at a feral cat colony near WalMart on Mount Cross Road. A rabid fox bit four people in the area last month. Two were near the Walmart garden area. Another was bit on Tyler Avenue in the Sandy Shores community off of Westover Drive.
DANVILLE, VA
New low-income, handicap-accessible housing to come to Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - New affordable housing for low-income families and people with disabilities is coming to Lynchburg. Construction has officially begun for the development of three new apartment complexes on Florida Avenue. Rush Homes is a local nonprofit funding the construction of Florida Terrace. They already have a list...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Making a difference: 67-year-old becomes Bedford Co. volunteer firefighter

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — With firefighter shortages emerging in Bedford County, one man decided he wanted to get involved in the action, regardless of his age. Rusty Mansel recently received his “Firefighter 1” course completion certificate at the age of 67 from the Virginia Department of Fire Programs and the Virginia Fire Services Board, […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
Roanoke City leaders unanimously approve plans for Crystal Spring hotel

ROANOKE, Va. – During their meeting today, the Roanoke City Board of Zoning Appeals unanimously approved the two special exception applications concerning the controversial Crystal Springs hotel. The exceptions include both the construction of the hotel itself, as well as the proposed bar and restaurant accompanying it. This decision...
ROANOKE, VA

