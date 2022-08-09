Read full article on original website
WSLS
School districts prioritize safety as students get ready for school
ROANOKE, Va. – Many school districts are making final safety preparations to welcome your kids back to the classroom. T.J. Slaughter, the Director of School Safety for the Martinsville School Division, recently informed city leaders about how they are keeping students safe. One of those safety additions is a...
WDBJ7.com
‘Schools Open Campaign’ implementing school safety in Botetourt Co.
BOTETOURT CO., Va. (WDBJ) -Botetourt County Sheriff’s office has a reminder for drivers as students returned to class Wednesday. Officials say it’s important to pay attention to laws on school buses, pedestrians and school zone speeds. Deputies will be at school zones to enforce the limit and encourage safe driving as part of the School’s Open campaign. The campaign is part of the Be Safe Botetourt Traffic Safety Initiative to increase traffic safety awareness and educate motorists on laws.
WSLS
Henry Co. starts school year with substitutes, as they look to fill openings
HENRY Co., Va. – Seven substitutes will start the year as Henry County Public Schools looks to fill open positions when students head back to class Wednesday, August 10. School spokesperson Monica Hatchett says the following positions are open:. Teachers - 7 - “We will have substitutes in place...
WSLS
Grant to combat addiction in the Roanoke Valley
ROANOKE, Va. – A local organization just received a grant to aid in the fight against substance abuse. The Roanoke Valley Collective Response was awarded $1.4 million and will use the money to develop a peer recovery network for substance abuse. The award comes from the federal Substance Abuse...
wfxrtv.com
Some southwest Virginia students opting for apprenticeships instead of college
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — In Roanoke County, a program is putting new life back into an old way of getting into the workforce. This comes as colleges across the nation are losing students. Over the past two years, the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center says enrollments have decreased...
WSLS
Amherst County looks to conduct study, address concerns over Fire-EMS services
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – Amherst County leaders want to review their Public Safety Department to see how they can be better prepared for any situation. Virginia’s Fire Services Board would evaluate the county’s resources, personnel, and organization. Amherst County administrator Dean Rodgers said the last study was...
WSLS
Lynchburg City Schools gives update on staffing shortage, has 35 teaching vacancies
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg City School leaders addressed their staffing shortage and new hires Monday, days after 10 News reported they were sidestepping questions. As of Monday, LCS said that out of their 687 total teaching positions, they are facing 35 vacancies: 14 in elementary school, 8 in middle school, 9 in high school, 2 at the Fort Hill Community School, and 2 in the LAUREL Regional Program.
WSLS
Amherst school officials hold active shooter training, update policies
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – Amherst County Public Schools welcomed teachers back Monday for the 2022-2023 school year with an active shooter training. After the tragedy in Uvalde, a lot of school leaders reflected on their policies and procedures, and Superintendent Dr. William Wells said he knew he needed to do something.
WSLS
New Cadet Week, Caesars groundbreaking event and more news happening today
Here’s a look at some of the stories we’ll be following today as they make headlines across Southwest Virginia:. New Horizons Healthcare is holding a ribbon cutting at 8 a.m. at the Valley View Clinic at 5060 Valley View Blvd. An open house will follow to celebrate the opening of the newest location at Valley View Mall. Tours and refreshments will be available. The clinic is a nonprofit community health center that provides primary care, dental, pharmacy and behavioral health services on a sliding scale fee to the community.
WSLS
Franklin Co. schools getting creative while trying to fill 56 openings
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – Franklin County Public Schools has 56 openings for positions and are getting creative trying to fill them. Gregg Cuddy, the Franklin County Public Schools Director of Human Resources, told 10 News some strategies implemented to cover the open positions include:. Utilizing substitutes in long-term positions.
whee.net
City schools begin new year
Martinsville City Schools began their school year yesterday with little fanfare. School officials said everything ran smoothly. Patrick County Schools start back on Wednesday and Henry County Schools are slated to begin on Monday.
WSLS
Roanoke Co. offering bonuses for some school positions
ROANOKE CO., Va. – Roanoke County Public Schools is looking to fill 19 school bus driver positions. “We have all routes covered, so there will be no issues, but we need more drivers so we can get back to full staff and not have to use mechanics and supervisors to drive buses,” said Chuck Lionberger, the school system spokesperson.
WSLS
Franklin County leaders approve more school resource officer positions
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – Franklin County Public Schools will be back in the classroom on Wednesday and students can expect some new faces in the halls. The Franklin County’s Board of Supervisors unanimously approved funding to add six additional school resource officer positions. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office...
chathamstartribune.com
Public hampering efforts to combat cat colony in Danville
Local officials say the public is making things harder on animal control officers who are trying to bring a rabies case under control. Paulette Dean with the Danville Area Humane Society says Danville police and the health departments are trapping animals at a feral cat colony near WalMart on Mount Cross Road. A rabid fox bit four people in the area last month. Two were near the Walmart garden area. Another was bit on Tyler Avenue in the Sandy Shores community off of Westover Drive.
WDBJ7.com
New low-income, handicap-accessible housing to come to Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - New affordable housing for low-income families and people with disabilities is coming to Lynchburg. Construction has officially begun for the development of three new apartment complexes on Florida Avenue. Rush Homes is a local nonprofit funding the construction of Florida Terrace. They already have a list...
Making a difference: 67-year-old becomes Bedford Co. volunteer firefighter
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — With firefighter shortages emerging in Bedford County, one man decided he wanted to get involved in the action, regardless of his age. Rusty Mansel recently received his “Firefighter 1” course completion certificate at the age of 67 from the Virginia Department of Fire Programs and the Virginia Fire Services Board, […]
WDBJ7.com
No Excuse Night allows free admission to National D-Day Memorial this Saturday evening
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The National D-Day Memorial will hold their annual No Excuse Night, offering free attendance Saturday evening from 5pm to 8pm for an after hours community event. Officials with the memorial say this event is a great chance for the community to visit for the first...
Johnson Health Center, University of Lynchburg work to ease back-to-school financial burdens
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The University of Lynchburg and Johnson Health Center helped families prepare for students’ return to the classroom by holding back-to-school events on Saturday. For many families, the start of a new school year puts a strain on their wallets. With inflation rising and high prices on countless products, including school supplies, […]
cardinalnews.org
Buckingham County residents warn of impact of gold mining; more . . .
Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:. Threats to kill public officials lead to Roanoke County’s first ‘red flag’ gun case. — The Roanoke Times. Online public comment portal for hemp task force open until Friday. — Richmond...
WSLS
Roanoke City leaders unanimously approve plans for Crystal Spring hotel
ROANOKE, Va. – During their meeting today, the Roanoke City Board of Zoning Appeals unanimously approved the two special exception applications concerning the controversial Crystal Springs hotel. The exceptions include both the construction of the hotel itself, as well as the proposed bar and restaurant accompanying it. This decision...
