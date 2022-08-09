Read full article on original website
fallriverreporter.com
27-year-old pedestrian killed after being struck multiple times by vehicles in a hit-and-run on Massachusetts highway
A Massachusetts man has been killed after being struck by multiple vehicles late Saturday night. According to Massachusetts State Police, shortly after 11:30 p.m., Troopers from the Massachusetts State Police-Holden Barracks responded a report of a pedestrian struck on Route 290 westbound west of exit 20 in Worcester. Upon arrival, Troopers determined that a 27-year-old man from Worcester, Mass., had been struck by multiple vehicles.
nbcboston.com
Authorities Investigating After Body Found in Brockton Pond
An investigation is underway after a body was found in a pond in Brockton, Massachusetts on Sunday. According to Brockton Police, the body was found in the waters at D.W. Field Park shortly before 10a.m. The Medical Examiner's Office is working to determine the cause of death. No additional information...
Pedestrian struck and killed on I-290 in Worcester; may have been hit by multiple vehicles
WORCESTER — A 27-year-old Worcester man was killed after being hit by multiple vehicles on Interstate 290 Saturday night. State police say it is unclear if any of the drivers realized they had struck a person. No vehicles stopped, police said. Troopers responded to a call about 11:30 p.m....
Motorcyclist killed in Providence highway crash
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A man is dead following a motorcycle crash on I-95 South in Providence on Saturday afternoon. Rhode Island State Police said the single-vehicle crash happened just north of the Thurbers Avenue exit shortly after 2:30 p.m. According to state police, the bike collided with a highway barrier. The victim was pronounced […]
nbcboston.com
19-Year-Old Dies After Being Shot in Mattapan
Police say a young man is dead after being shot in the Boston neighborhood of Mattapan on Thursday, August 11. Police say that when they received a call about a person being shot at around 8:30 p.m., they found Xavier Barkon, a 19-year-old from Mattapan near 4 Oak Hill Ave.
nbcboston.com
Death Investigation Underway Following Mattapan Shooting
A death investigation is underway Friday morning after a shooting Thursday night in Boston's Mattapan neighborhood, according to police. Boston police responded just after 8:30 p.m. Thursday for a report of someone shot on Oak Hill Avenue in Mattapan, according to a news release from the agency. Officers arrived and found a man with an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.
WCVB
Son of MBTA transit police chief held without bail in fatal Everett shooting
The son of the chief of the MBTA Transit Police Department is being held without bail in connection with a deadly shooting in Everett, Massachusetts. Brian Green, 35, of Saugus, was arraigned in Malden District Court on charges of murder and armed burglary in the July 19 death of Jarmahl Sutson, 38, of Lynn.
nbcboston.com
Man Charged in Fatal Everett Shooting Is Son of MBTA Transit Police Chief, Sources Say
A man has been charged in connection with a deadly shooting in Everett, Massachusetts, last month. Brian Green, 35, is accused in the death of 38-year-old Jarmahl Sutson, the Middlesex District Attorney's Office said Wednesday. Sources told NBC10 Boston Wednesday night that the alleged shooter is the son of MBTA...
nbcboston.com
Harmony Montgomery Case Moves Forward as Homicide Investigation
The investigation into the disappearance of Harmony Montgomery continues Friday as a homicide case, following the announcement Thursday that authorities believe she was murdered. After months of investigation, New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella and Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg held a news conference Thursday to reveal the latest tragic...
nbcboston.com
Police Say Missing Man Never Jumped Into Water; Dorchester Search Called Off
A multi-agency water search was called off Friday after police learned that a man who was previously thought to have been missing after jumping off a bridge didn't jump in the water after all, troopers said. Massachusetts state troopers and Boston police began a search at around 4:30 a.m. Friday...
whdh.com
Overnight investigation underway at hotel in Braintree
BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Braintree have been collecting evidence and closing off parts of a hotel near I-93 after an apparent overnight incident on Forbes Road. The Residence Inn lobby and a parking lot next door were taped off as authorities investigated the scene, going in and out of the hotel as they collected evidence.
nbcboston.com
Multiple People Seriously Hurt After Van Goes Over Guardrail on I-93 in Randolph
Several people have been seriously hurt after a work van went over a guardrail Friday morning on Interstate 93 in Randolph, according to Massachusetts State Police. State Troopers responded to the wreck on I-93 North near the Route 24 junction just before 6 a.m. Friday. Troopers gave medical help to passengers of the 2019 Dodge van, alongside Randolph Fire and EMS and a Good Samaritan who stopped to assist.
UPDATE: GA Couple Missing After Landing in Manchester, NH Found
9:20 a.m. UPDATE: Marlin “Bud” Scheib and Ann Scheib have been safely located, according to NH State Police. No information was disclosed about where or how they were found. New Hampshire State Police issued a Silver Alert for an elderly couple from Georgia that went missing after landing...
Police recover body in Boston Harbor
Boston police recovered the body on Friday near Fan Pier in the Seaport District. Boston police on Friday recovered a person’s body in the Boston Harbor. The body was found alongside Waterside Avenue near Fan Pier in the Seaport District around 8:16 a.m., according to the Globe. Investigators did...
newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts State Police traffic stop leads to seizure of narcotics, revolver, arrest
“Yesterday evening, Trooper Carlo Mastromattei, assigned to the Troop A Community Action Team, was on patrol on Revere beach when he saw a black BMW sedan traveling on the Boulevard with no front license plate and an expired inspection sticker. He queried the vehicle based on the rear plate and...
U.S. Marshals Nab 'Fugitive Of The Week' From New Hampshire In Worcester
A 21-year-old New Hampshire man wanted in connection with a violent armed robbery that sent a man to the hospital earlier this year was captured recently in Worcester. Melvin James Campbell IV was arrested on Aug. 3 after the U.S. Marshal Service listed him as the agency's Fugitive of the Week late last month. Agents said he was considered armed and dangerous. It's unclear how long he was in Massachusetts.
ABC6.com
State police led on chase after person allegedly flashes gun at Bally’s Twin River Casino
LINCOLN, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police were led on a brief chase Tuesday night after a person allegedly had a gun outside of Bally’s Twin River Casino. Lincoln police received a call around 11 p.m. for reports that the suspect had flashed a gun at another person at the casino.
Police looking for Seekonk bank robbery suspect
The search is on for a man who robbed a Seekonk bank late last week.
Man accused of brutally beating mom and daughter at gas station, causing crash on Mass. Pike
A man upset over a failed credit card transaction brutally beat a mother and her daughter at a gas station in Auburn and then caused a car wreck on the Massachusetts Turnpike as he fled the scene, authorities said. Kyle Fitta, 30, of North Dighton, is facing charges including unarmed...
Framingham Police Investigating Drive-By Shooting
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that took place on Monday, August 8 around 1:30 a.m., said Framingham Police Lt. Rachel Mickens. The shots were fired near 90 Hartford Street in Framingham, said Lt. Mickens. Two residents in the neighborhood told SOURCE they heard more than...
