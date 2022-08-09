Getaway Driver In NY UPS Warehouse Heist Was Philadelphia Man: Police

A Philadelphia man acted as the getaway driver in the heist of a New York UPS warehouse in which the security guard barricaded himself inside, bringing an area SWAT team to the scene, authorities said.

The incident took place in Nanuet, Rockland County around 4 a.m., Sunday, Aug. 7, Clarkstown Police Det. Norm Peters said.

The guard spotted the men inside the warehouse burglarizing the building, and, because the group suspected of the crime was known to carry guns and be violent, Peters said the department called in the CIRT to help clear the building and rescue the security guard.

The security guard was removed unharmed and the building was cleared without further incident, Peters said. All other suspects had escaped prior to officers arriving, he added. Items stolen include handbags, shoes, and electronics, police said.

"At no time was the public in any danger during this investigation," Peters said.

The getaway driver, Amadou Fall, age 19, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, was arrested and charged with burglary. Fall was arraigned and released without bail. He is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, Aug. 10.