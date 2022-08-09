ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Getaway Driver In NY UPS Warehouse Heist Was Philadelphia Man: Police

By Kathy Reakes
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 1 day ago

A Philadelphia man acted as the getaway driver in the heist of a New York UPS warehouse in which the security guard barricaded himself inside, bringing an area SWAT team to the scene, authorities said.

The incident took place in Nanuet, Rockland County around 4 a.m., Sunday, Aug. 7, Clarkstown Police Det. Norm Peters said.

The guard spotted the men inside the warehouse burglarizing the building, and, because the group suspected of the crime was known to carry guns and be violent, Peters said the department called in the CIRT to help clear the building and rescue the security guard.

The security guard was removed unharmed and the building was cleared without further incident, Peters said. All other suspects had escaped prior to officers arriving, he added. Items stolen include handbags, shoes, and electronics, police said.

"At no time was the public in any danger during this investigation," Peters said.

The getaway driver, Amadou Fall, age 19, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, was arrested and charged with burglary. Fall was arraigned and released without bail. He is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, Aug. 10.

Comments / 0

 

ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

