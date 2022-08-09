ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emergency responders head to Hwy 154 for bridge incident

By KSBY Staff
 1 day ago
Drivers along Hwy 154 near Goleta can expect to see emergency responders near Stagecoach Rd. Tuesday morning.

CHP, Santa Barbara County Sheriff and Santa Barbara County Fire Department are responding to reports of a man jumping from Cold Spring Canyon Bridge.

The first call came in at about 7:50 a.m.

Several Santa Barbara County Fire units responded to the scene. By 8:45 a.m., a battalion chief and medical crew were on site; the others had been cleared.

