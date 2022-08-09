ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoxworth Blood Center hosts an arts-inspired blood drive at Music Hall

By Preston Stober
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
 1 day ago
The Hoxworth Blood Center and the University of Cincinnati are teaming up with local arts organizations to put on the Lifesaving as an Art Blood Drive at Music Hall.

Partners consist of local organizations such as the Cincinnati Arts Association, Cincinnati Ballet, Cincinnati Opera, May Festival, Cincinnati Pops Orchestra, Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra and Friends of Music Hall. The third annual blood drive is August 9th, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m at Music Hall on Elm Street.

“We’re thrilled to be back at Music Hall for one of our most successful blood drives,” said Jackie Marschall, Hoxworth spokesperson. “Collaborating with multiple arts organizations to offer a unique blood donation experience, as well as continuing to advocate for non-discriminatory policies, has proven to be a draw for the Cincinnati community and we couldn’t have asked for better partners to join forces with.”

In addition to blood donations, Hoxworth will provide cards for donors and allies to sign in support of amending FDA eligibility guidelines that prevent men who have sex with men from donating blood. These cards will be sent to the FDA in recognition of the LGBTQ+ community's involvement in the arts.

Donors not only will enjoy live music performances throughout the day, but will also receive a free FC Cincinnati T-shirt and other small gifts from Music Hall sponsors.

Appointments for blood donation are highly encouraged due to the popularity of the event. Donors can schedule appointments by calling (513) 451-0910 or by scheduling online at hoxworth.org .

Face masks are required by all donors, volunteers and employees due to the highly transmissible COVID-19 BA.5 variant. Donors should enter the blood drive from the Box Office/Ballroom Entrance on Elm Street.

WCPO 9 News Headlines

