Silver Alert canceled for 13-year-old boy from Avon

By WRTV.com Staff
 1 day ago
HENDRICKS COUNTY —The Silver Alert declared Tuesday for a 13-year-old boy from Avon has been canceled.

Shane Hommel was last seen about 4:49 p..m Monday, according to a statewide Silver Alert issued early Tuesday.

Shane is described as about 5 feet tall and 70 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red T-shirt with the signage "American Boy", blue shorts and black tennis shoes. He may be riding a red bicycle.

Anyone with more information is urged to call 911 or the Hendricks County Sheriff's Office at 317-839-8700.

