Muskegon, MI

Grand Rapids Business Journal

Casino issues $750K in employee bonuses

Gun Lake Casino is giving more employee bonus payments. Gun Lake Casino (GLC) recently said it issued team member bonuses totalling over $750,000 as part of the company’s quarterly incentive payments. “Here at Gun Lake Casino, we have a genuine desire to care for the needs of our team...
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Marketing agency acquires new property

A West Michigan company recently acquired a new brick and mortar space thanks to several agencies aimed at helping small businesses and revitalizing urban areas. To accommodate its growth over the past three years, marketing agency 1 Bold Step purchased the former CK & Co. Media Production building at 1255 Front Ave. NW in the Monroe North business district in Grand Rapids.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Enjoy maintenance-free living with Eastbrook Homes

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The housing market is still hot and one of the best options out there is condo living, due to the ease and convenience that condominium living offers. Rachael got the chance to check out Riverbend, an upscale condominium community by Eastbrook Homes. They’re adding new homes to the popular area of Belmont, just north of Grand Rapids!
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Businesswomen to flock to inaugural SWAN Con

According to legend, a swan sings one beautiful song in its life just before it crosses the metaphorical rainbow bridge. But the Strong Women Arise Network (SWAN) is hardly on its way out. Women professionals will gather for SWAN Con at 9 a.m. Friday, Oct. 7, at the Watermark Country...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
michiganradio.org

Two generations and $70 million later, Muskegon Lake is restored

In West Michigan, Muskegon Lake will soon be removed from the list of Great Lakes Areas of Concern. The completion of restoration efforts comes after over 30 years and 470 million invested in cleanup. Along with the progress and promise of economic revitalization, there is still work to be done...
MUSKEGON, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Improving communication with city hall topic of upcoming forums for Muskegon residents

MUSKEGON, MI – Muskegon leaders want to open up the lines of communication with residents and so they’ve set up several information and listening sessions to do just that. The sessions run by an outside facilitator will provide information to residents on such topics as accessing documents and other information, various commissions and boards and their roles and the responsibilities of city departments.
MUSKEGON, MI
townbroadcast.com

Opportunity knocked, but ‘It’s Too Late’ for Wayland

ACHTUNG: The following is not a “fair and balanced” article. It is an editorial by the editor. “But it’s too late, baby, now it’s too late,. though we really did try to make it. Something inside has died and I. can’t hide it, I just can’t...
WAYLAND, MI

