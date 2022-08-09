Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Major retail chain opening two new store locations in Michigan on August 5thKristen WaltersMuskegon, MI
Mother who allegedly murdered disabled son to undergo competency evaluationLavinia ThompsonNorton Shores, MI
The Most Remote Lake in Michigan is BreathtakingTravel MavenAtlanta, MI
We Discovered Lots of Michigan's Local Blueberry Farms for U-Pick Berries and Incredible Blueberry Treats and GoodiesDeanLandMichigan State
Muskegon’s Future 15 young professionals highlighted by chamber of commerce
MUSKEGON, MI – A group of Muskegon Lakeshore’s up-and-coming young professionals are earning some time in the spotlight with a special recognition from the business community. Future 15, an annual recognition from the Muskegon Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce, highlights 15 individuals who contribute to the growth and success...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Casino issues $750K in employee bonuses
Gun Lake Casino is giving more employee bonus payments. Gun Lake Casino (GLC) recently said it issued team member bonuses totalling over $750,000 as part of the company’s quarterly incentive payments. “Here at Gun Lake Casino, we have a genuine desire to care for the needs of our team...
mibiz.com
GR cannabis operators ‘cautiously optimistic’ as city officials amend social equity requirements
GRAND RAPIDS — City commissioners narrowly approved a resolution Tuesday to amend Grand Rapids’ cannabis social equity program and hold off on enforcement until the beginning of 2023. The extension commissioners approved today will delay enforcement of the city’s Marijuana Industry Development Agreement (MIVEDA) program, which was created...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Marketing agency acquires new property
A West Michigan company recently acquired a new brick and mortar space thanks to several agencies aimed at helping small businesses and revitalizing urban areas. To accommodate its growth over the past three years, marketing agency 1 Bold Step purchased the former CK & Co. Media Production building at 1255 Front Ave. NW in the Monroe North business district in Grand Rapids.
Walker community gathers to celebrate beloved barber's 60th anniversary
WALKER, Michigan — A beloved barber from Walker has been cutting hair for decades — and is showing no signs of slowing down. Robert Stevens, also known as "Barber Bob," has worked for Walker Barber Stylists since 1968. In that time, he's had some pretty big names in...
Muskegon Lake waterfront developer buys Hartshorn residential development
MUSKEGON, MI – Muskegon developer Ryan Leestma knows how to take advantage of an opportunity when he sees one. He recently did so by purchasing the Hartshorn Village development, which is directly next to his $250 million project, Adelaide Pointe, on Muskegon Lake. “The reason I bought (Hartshorn) is...
WOOD
Enjoy maintenance-free living with Eastbrook Homes
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The housing market is still hot and one of the best options out there is condo living, due to the ease and convenience that condominium living offers. Rachael got the chance to check out Riverbend, an upscale condominium community by Eastbrook Homes. They’re adding new homes to the popular area of Belmont, just north of Grand Rapids!
New homeowners introduced in Muskegon Heights
Once completed, the Dockerys will live in the first home built within the city since the early 2000s.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Businesswomen to flock to inaugural SWAN Con
According to legend, a swan sings one beautiful song in its life just before it crosses the metaphorical rainbow bridge. But the Strong Women Arise Network (SWAN) is hardly on its way out. Women professionals will gather for SWAN Con at 9 a.m. Friday, Oct. 7, at the Watermark Country...
michiganradio.org
Two generations and $70 million later, Muskegon Lake is restored
In West Michigan, Muskegon Lake will soon be removed from the list of Great Lakes Areas of Concern. The completion of restoration efforts comes after over 30 years and 470 million invested in cleanup. Along with the progress and promise of economic revitalization, there is still work to be done...
Grand Rapids considers closing schools among options to combat declining enrollment
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Grand Rapids school leaders are considering closing school buildings, renovating or constructing new buildings, and right-sizing programs in response to the district’s declining enrollment. While no changes will occur this school year, the Grand Rapids Board of Education held a work session Monday to...
Improving communication with city hall topic of upcoming forums for Muskegon residents
MUSKEGON, MI – Muskegon leaders want to open up the lines of communication with residents and so they’ve set up several information and listening sessions to do just that. The sessions run by an outside facilitator will provide information to residents on such topics as accessing documents and other information, various commissions and boards and their roles and the responsibilities of city departments.
Muskegon Heights developer unveils designs for some of city's first new homes in 17 years
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — Plans to build dozens of new houses per year in the City of Muskegon Heights began to pick up steam Monday with help from an independent developer. A series of homes will be built with the goal of transitioning the city’s renters into homeowners.
townbroadcast.com
Opportunity knocked, but ‘It’s Too Late’ for Wayland
ACHTUNG: The following is not a “fair and balanced” article. It is an editorial by the editor. “But it’s too late, baby, now it’s too late,. though we really did try to make it. Something inside has died and I. can’t hide it, I just can’t...
Grand Rapids Was the First U.S. City to Add Fluoride To Its Water
Fluoride has been a part of most of our lives for some time. It's in our toothpaste, in our mouthwash, and has been in the public water supply in most areas for a while now. However, the very first city in the United States to add fluoride to its water supply is right here in Michigan.
There Can Only Be One: Grand Rapids Phases Out All But One Electric Scooter Company
We can consider ourselves lucky here in Grand Rapids that we live in such a walkable city. When you're downtown, you're able to get from place to place pretty easily without having a car. Just like in many other cities, Grand Rapids adopted rentable electric scooters to make zipping around...
First-time Muskegon Heights home-buyers 'caught the dream' with new development
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — “I really thank God for this opportunity to even be on this journey.”. Montrell Dockery is an educator and a family man. “We have four kids… we're all homegrown,” he said. “We're both from this community, born and raised here in Muskegon Heights.”
Democrat Joseph Alfonso headed for primary win as write-in for U.S. House seat
HOLLAND, MI — Write-in candidate Joseph Alfonso, D-Holland, appears headed toward the November ballot as county canvassers continue to certify election results in the race for Michigan’s U.S. District 4. Still, there’s a ways to go and the 32-year-old former Marine says he is patiently respecting the process....
Sturgeon spotted swimming along the pier in Grand Haven
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — A lakeshore woman captured video of something you don't see every day — a sturgeon swimming along the pier in Grand Haven!. Jenna Benson shared the video on Facebook. She was walking on the pier yesterday with a friend when a fisherman called their attention to it.
Jet Suit pilot soars over Grand Rapids ahead of Advanced Manufacturing Expo
Grand Rapids got a glimpse of the future Tuesday when Gravity Industries demonstrated its Jet Suit.
