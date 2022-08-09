ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4 Teams Named Most 'Overrated' In Preseason Coaches' Poll

The 2022 preseason Coaches Poll was released earlier today, which means we finally have an official set of rankings to debate. If you're a college football aficionado, then there are probably a few things from the Coaches Poll you disagree with. Maybe you feel Team A is way too high while people are sleeping on Team B, and so on and so forth.
Breaking: NFL Assistant Coach Fired On Tuesday Morning

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera made a change to his coaching staff on Tuesday. Rivera spoke to the media and announced that he has fired defensive line coach Sam Mills. When he was asked what went into the decision, he said it was a "difference of opinion." Mills had...
Oklahoma football: Cale Gundy’s daughter calls out Brent Venables for father’s resignation

Cale Gundy resigning from the Oklahoma football coaching staff has sparked a ton of drama in the Sooners program, which now involves Brent Venables. It’s not been the prettiest of days for Oklahoma football with the start of the regular season fast approaching. Monday began with the shocking resignation of longtime wide receivers coach Cale Gundy after he admitted to reading aloud a racially charged slur in front of the Sooners players in a team meeting.
College Football World Is Shocked By 1 Coaches' Poll Vote

It was pretty much the usual suspects at the top of the 2022 USA Today preseason coaches poll: Alabama received 64 votes, Georgia six, Ohio State five... but one surprise team received a first-place vote: The Texas Longhorns. The reveal comes from Action Network's Brett McMurphy:. The college football world...
Former Cowboys linebacker arrested again in Alabama

Former Dallas Cowboys and Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Rolando McClain was arrested again this week for drug possession and gun charges. According to a report from Birmingham ABC affiliate anchor Stephen Quinn, McClain, 33, was pulled over on Highway 157 in Moulton, AL for speeding. When an officer approached the car, police say the officer could smell marijuana coming from McClain’s vehicle. Police say that gave them probable cause to search the car.
Bob Stoops releases statement on Cale Gundy, Oklahoma resignation

On Monday morning, former Oklahoma Sooners head coach Bob Stoops shared a public statement in response to Cale Gundy’s shocking resignation. He said it’s with “great sadness” that he read his former assistant’s statement from Sunday night. “It’s with great sadness that I’m reading this,”...
Could Bengals QB Joe Burrow be out the entire preseason?

The Cincinnati Bengals haven't been shedding much light on when Joe Burrow will return to football activities after having his appendix removed. But according to the Heisman Trophy-winner's father, he could be sidelined longer than many previously thought. In an appearance on the "In The Trenches" podcast with Bengals radio...
Chiefs Reportedly Cut Former Big Ten Star On Monday

The Kansas City Chiefs made a defensive end swap on Monday, signing Matt Dickerson while cutting Shilique Calhoun. Dickerson, who was released by the Arizona Cardinals on July 29, has played in 18 NFL games, all with the Tennessee Titans from 2018-20. In those 18 appearances, the former UCLA standout...
ESPN Reporter M.A. Voepel Announces He's Transgender

ESPN reporter M.A. Voepel -- who's been covering sports for the outlet for more than two decades -- has come out as transgender ... saying Tuesday, "I'm transitioning to male." Voepel said he decided to open up about his true self this week because he's slated to receive the Naismith...
Brent Venables Reveals What Really Happened With Cale Gundy

Longtime Oklahoma Sooners assistant coach Cale Gundy stepped down from his position on Sunday night. Gundy, who has been a part of the Sooners program since his playing days in the early 1990s, admitted that he said a word he should "never say" during a team meeting with players. The...
Saints Reportedly Sign Veteran Quarterback

With Jameis Winston on the shelf with a foot sprain, the New Orleans Saints have reportedly added another quarterback to their depth chart. Per Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football, the Saints are signing K.J. Costello this Wednesday. Costello, who went undrafted in 2021, started his NFL career with the Los Angeles...
Carson Wentz reaching new lows with Commanders in training camp

There weren’t exactly high hopes for Carson Wentz as he joins the Washington Commanders this season, but he’s failing to even clear that low bar. It was a near-unanimous sentiment whenever Carson Wentz was traded to the Washington Commanders that it was not going to be a beneficial move for the franchise. Wentz struggled quite a bit, particularly down the stretch, in Indianapolis in the 2021 season and has been on a steady decline for several years.
College Football World Reacts To Cale Gundy Daughter News

The Cale Gundy situation is starting to get a little weird. Gundy, who was a staple on Oklahoma's coaching staff, suddenly resigned on Sunday night. He wrote in a statement that he noticed a player was distracted during a film session and decided to pick up his iPad and read what he wrote.
Oklahoma coach’s use of an offensive word was inadvertent, and forgivable

The University of Oklahoma should reject the resignation offer of football wide receivers coach Cale Gundy and reinstate him immediately. Gundy, the longest-tenured coach in the Big 12 Conference, resigned Sunday night from the team he had served since 1999 because he inadvertently read a “shameful” word off of a player’s iPad. Gundy’s abject apology and willingness to fall on his sword is admirable, but if the “incident” occurred as Gundy described it, then the only shameful behavior is that of head coach Brent Venables and school officials for letting him go.
