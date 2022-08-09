Read full article on original website
4 Teams Named Most 'Overrated' In Preseason Coaches' Poll
The 2022 preseason Coaches Poll was released earlier today, which means we finally have an official set of rankings to debate. If you're a college football aficionado, then there are probably a few things from the Coaches Poll you disagree with. Maybe you feel Team A is way too high while people are sleeping on Team B, and so on and so forth.
Breaking: NFL Assistant Coach Fired On Tuesday Morning
Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera made a change to his coaching staff on Tuesday. Rivera spoke to the media and announced that he has fired defensive line coach Sam Mills. When he was asked what went into the decision, he said it was a "difference of opinion." Mills had...
Oklahoma football: Cale Gundy’s daughter calls out Brent Venables for father’s resignation
Cale Gundy resigning from the Oklahoma football coaching staff has sparked a ton of drama in the Sooners program, which now involves Brent Venables. It’s not been the prettiest of days for Oklahoma football with the start of the regular season fast approaching. Monday began with the shocking resignation of longtime wide receivers coach Cale Gundy after he admitted to reading aloud a racially charged slur in front of the Sooners players in a team meeting.
5-star QB overtakes Arch Manning as No. 1 college football recruit
There's a new No. 1 in the 2023 college football recruiting rankings, according to Sports Illustrated, and it's not quarterback Arch Manning. Five-star quarterback Dante Moore is the best recruit in the country for the 2023 cycle in the latest SI99 rankings to be unveiled this preseason. SI is the ...
College Football World Is Shocked By 1 Coaches' Poll Vote
It was pretty much the usual suspects at the top of the 2022 USA Today preseason coaches poll: Alabama received 64 votes, Georgia six, Ohio State five... but one surprise team received a first-place vote: The Texas Longhorns. The reveal comes from Action Network's Brett McMurphy:. The college football world...
Lakers: Watch LeBron James' Wife Savannah Lose It on Superstar Over Track Suit
LeBron and Savannah James had a hilarious moment that the Lakers forward decided to upload to his Instagram account.
Former Cowboys linebacker arrested again in Alabama
Former Dallas Cowboys and Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Rolando McClain was arrested again this week for drug possession and gun charges. According to a report from Birmingham ABC affiliate anchor Stephen Quinn, McClain, 33, was pulled over on Highway 157 in Moulton, AL for speeding. When an officer approached the car, police say the officer could smell marijuana coming from McClain’s vehicle. Police say that gave them probable cause to search the car.
Bob Stoops releases statement on Cale Gundy, Oklahoma resignation
On Monday morning, former Oklahoma Sooners head coach Bob Stoops shared a public statement in response to Cale Gundy’s shocking resignation. He said it’s with “great sadness” that he read his former assistant’s statement from Sunday night. “It’s with great sadness that I’m reading this,”...
Former Virginia Tech football player acquitted of murdering his Tinder Date is back on the field
Isimemen Etute is back on the football field! He recently was acquitted of killing a man named Jerry Smith who was impersonating a 21-year-old woman, trying to trap the football player on Tinder. Well, Etute is back on the field. He will be playing this fall at Iowa Western Community...
Pelicans Land Kyrie Irving In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
Listen. It’s OK to admit it. We don’t blame you: You’re tired of reading about Kyrie Irving. How could you not be? Over the last several NBA seasons, the Brooklyn Nets’ point guard has made a habit of grabbing headlines. Often, he’s not doing so for...
Could Bengals QB Joe Burrow be out the entire preseason?
The Cincinnati Bengals haven't been shedding much light on when Joe Burrow will return to football activities after having his appendix removed. But according to the Heisman Trophy-winner's father, he could be sidelined longer than many previously thought. In an appearance on the "In The Trenches" podcast with Bengals radio...
Chiefs Reportedly Cut Former Big Ten Star On Monday
The Kansas City Chiefs made a defensive end swap on Monday, signing Matt Dickerson while cutting Shilique Calhoun. Dickerson, who was released by the Arizona Cardinals on July 29, has played in 18 NFL games, all with the Tennessee Titans from 2018-20. In those 18 appearances, the former UCLA standout...
ESPN Reporter M.A. Voepel Announces He's Transgender
ESPN reporter M.A. Voepel -- who's been covering sports for the outlet for more than two decades -- has come out as transgender ... saying Tuesday, "I'm transitioning to male." Voepel said he decided to open up about his true self this week because he's slated to receive the Naismith...
Look: Kendrick Perkins Reacts To Kevin Durant Ultimatum News
It's been one crazy offseason for Kevin Durant so far. He requested a trade out of Brooklyn back in June and now, he's given the team an ultimatum. He told Nets owner Joe Tsai that he needs to choose between him or the pairing of Steve Nash and Sean Marks, per Shams Charania.
Paul Finebaum Has Revealed His 2 National Championship Favorites
Every year, the list of teams capable of winning a national championship in college football is a short one. It's up for debate how many teams are on the list this year, but ESPN's Paul Finebaum thinks two teams in particular are above the rest: Alabama and Ohio State. Finebaum...
Brent Venables Reveals What Really Happened With Cale Gundy
Longtime Oklahoma Sooners assistant coach Cale Gundy stepped down from his position on Sunday night. Gundy, who has been a part of the Sooners program since his playing days in the early 1990s, admitted that he said a word he should "never say" during a team meeting with players. The...
Saints Reportedly Sign Veteran Quarterback
With Jameis Winston on the shelf with a foot sprain, the New Orleans Saints have reportedly added another quarterback to their depth chart. Per Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football, the Saints are signing K.J. Costello this Wednesday. Costello, who went undrafted in 2021, started his NFL career with the Los Angeles...
Carson Wentz reaching new lows with Commanders in training camp
There weren’t exactly high hopes for Carson Wentz as he joins the Washington Commanders this season, but he’s failing to even clear that low bar. It was a near-unanimous sentiment whenever Carson Wentz was traded to the Washington Commanders that it was not going to be a beneficial move for the franchise. Wentz struggled quite a bit, particularly down the stretch, in Indianapolis in the 2021 season and has been on a steady decline for several years.
College Football World Reacts To Cale Gundy Daughter News
The Cale Gundy situation is starting to get a little weird. Gundy, who was a staple on Oklahoma's coaching staff, suddenly resigned on Sunday night. He wrote in a statement that he noticed a player was distracted during a film session and decided to pick up his iPad and read what he wrote.
Oklahoma coach’s use of an offensive word was inadvertent, and forgivable
The University of Oklahoma should reject the resignation offer of football wide receivers coach Cale Gundy and reinstate him immediately. Gundy, the longest-tenured coach in the Big 12 Conference, resigned Sunday night from the team he had served since 1999 because he inadvertently read a “shameful” word off of a player’s iPad. Gundy’s abject apology and willingness to fall on his sword is admirable, but if the “incident” occurred as Gundy described it, then the only shameful behavior is that of head coach Brent Venables and school officials for letting him go.
