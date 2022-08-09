ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

New COVID-19 vaccine now available at Milwaukee Health Department clinics

By TMJ4 Web Staff
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fHECO_0hAVdAAu00

The Milwaukee Health Department will offer a new COVID-19 vaccine at all three of its clinics in the city.

The Novavax vaccine is a two-dose series, administered three weeks apart, but is not an mRNA vaccine like Moderna and Pfizer.

According to a news release from the health department, the vaccine is for those who have not received another form of the COVID-19 vaccine, and is similar to traditional vaccines like the Hepatitis B vaccine.

"Rather than using mRNA, the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine uses the premade coronavirus spike protein. When injected, immune systems produce antibodies against it, which provide future protection," according to the health department.

The health department clarified that the vaccine does not contain either live or inactivated viruses. The Novavax COVID-19 vaccine has had a 90.4% effectiveness in preventing mild, moderate, or severe cases of COVID-19.

Anyone interested in receiving the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine can head to the health department clinics at Northwest Health Center (7630 W. Mill Rd.), Southside Health Center (1639 S. 23rd St.), or Menomonee Valley Drive-Thru Clinic (2401 W. St. Paul Ave.). No appointments are necessary, and the vaccines are completely free.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 8

NunyaB1z
1d ago

these vaccines = domestic terrorism. manufacture the disease AND the cure. just like big tech. the population is being enslaved by this "business model"

Reply
7
steven rocha
1d ago

A vaccine by definition is supposed to Give you 100% protection this does not do that therefore it is not a Vaccine it's barely a health booster

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
communityjournal.net

Milwaukee’s Office of Violence Prevention

I have written about the Milwaukee’s Office of Violence Prevention (OVP) in some of my past articles. As a matter of fact, I have attended some of the events they have held and everything to me appears to be very positive. Its annual budget is $3.7 million dollars. Through the American Rescue Act, it is now getting an additional $8.4 million dollars. Alderman state they want to see the resources deployed to help make Milwaukee safer. The director position was not renewed so there is an opening at this time. Sources state a new director will be hired in the next several weeks sometime. Alderman Bohl states “it is the administration’s intent to continue the work underway in the violence prevention office, while, at the same time, increasing the office’s responsiveness to changing demands and expectations in public safety”.
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Milwaukee, WI
Health
Local
Wisconsin COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Wisconsin Health
Local
Wisconsin Vaccines
Milwaukee, WI
Government
Milwaukee, WI
Coronavirus
Milwaukee, WI
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Wisconsin Government
Milwaukee, WI
Vaccines
Local
Wisconsin Coronavirus
City
Milwaukee, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Site selected for new youth correctional facility in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Corrections will build a new youth correctional facility on Milwaukee’s northwest side. The new Type 1 facility will be built along West Clinton Avenue, near Noyes Park. The move brings Wisconsin a step closer to closing the facilities at Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake. The prisons near Irma came under fire for alleged...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Linus Covid#General Health#Southside Health Center
wxpr.org

Wisconsin selects site for new youth prison

Wisconsin is another step closer to closing Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake youth prisons in Lincoln County. Tuesday, Governor Evers announced the Department of Corrections has selected a site for the new youth prison. It will be in northwest Milwaukee. The Milwaukee Common Council is expected to hold a special...
LINCOLN COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

As universal free school meals end, are Wisconsin families ready for it?

The COVID-19 pandemic forced students to pack up their bags and switch from whiteboards to laptops. Empty schools meant empty cafeterias. Until the pandemic, Jana Goodman, a mother of three and longtime resident of Waukesha, Wisconsin, never used free school lunches. Even though she said her family was always “one broken down car away from a disaster,” her only school-age child at the time, Jacob, did not qualify for free and reduced meals.
WISCONSIN STATE
ozaukeepress.com

Rec director leaves abruptly, Port cancels activities

Officials tight-lipped about resignation, say cancellations, early pool closing due to staffing problems. A TRIO OF boys were among those who cooled off at Port Washington’s outdoor pool Tuesday. The city announced that the pool will close on Friday, Aug. 19, and the hours restricted until then due to a shortage of lifeguards. Photo by Sam Arendt.
PORT WASHINGTON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Moderna
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police phone scam warning, person seeking payment

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is warning the public after it recently received complaints of a phone scam. In the scam, police said, a scammer identifies themselves as a law enforcement officer and claims that you missed jury duty or a court summons and run the risk of being arrested unless you pay a certain amount of money. The scammer has claimed to be a Milwaukee police officer.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Wrn.com

Evers announces Milwaukee site for new youth prison

Governor Tony Evers has announced a site for a new state youth prison. Calling it a major step toward closing Lincoln Hills School for Boys and Copper Lake School for Girls, Evers on Tuesday announced plans to build a new youth prison on Milwaukee’s northwest side. In a statement, Evers said it’s one major step closer to getting kids out of the facilities, which were initially to have closed last July. The Milwaukee Common Council is expected to vote on the proposed site on Friday. Building on the site would require city approval, under a state law that approved 42 million dollars for the new facility.-
MILWAUKEE, WI
wwisradio.com

Whirlpool buys Wisconsin Company for $3 Billion Cash

(Pleasant Prairie, WI) — The home appliance-making giant Whirlpool has bought a Wisconsin based company, InSinkErator for three-billion dollars. InSinkErator is owned by Emerson and is based in Pleasant Prairie. It is the world’s largest manufacturer of sink disposals and on-demand hot water dispensers, controlling more than 70-percent of the market.
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

28K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.tmj4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy